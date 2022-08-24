SHACKELFORD COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An employee reports she was brutally beaten and raped by two strangers while she was working an event in Shackelford County last weekend. The Shackelford County Sheriff’s Office confirms this woman, who is 45, was assaulted after she got through with her shift at the event, which was taking place […]

SHACKELFORD COUNTY, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO