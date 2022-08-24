ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

REPORT: Abilene woman arrested for causing ‘3 deep scratches’ to boyfriend’s adult son

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― An Abilene woman was arrested Wednesday for harming her boyfriend’s teenaged son, while having prior charges of Family Violence. According to incident and arrest reports from the Abilene Police Department (APD), an 18-year-old reported that his father’s girlfriend, Amber Harvey, physically harmed him Tuesday afternoon. Police reports say officers confirmed three […]
ABILENE, TX
Niblo Murder Trial: Co-worker presents new dispute between Niblo, suspect in day 3… And where’s the missing key only the suspect knew about?

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Testimony continued Thursday in the trial for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo, as jurors heard from several witnesses, including a former co-worker who presented a new dispute between Niblo and the suspect, an APD detective, and Niblo’s mother and daughter, who painted a picture of financial and power […]
ABILENE, TX
Crime Reports: Abilene man violates protective order just after being released from jail, attempts to crawl through victim’s bedroom window

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1900 block of South 15th Street – Family Violence AssaultA woman reported that her husband […]
ABILENE, TX
Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for threatening girlfriend with knife to her throat, witnessed & reported by her son

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4900 block of West Stamford Street – Criminal MischiefA complainant reported that her ex-spouse kicked […]
ABILENE, TX
Old windfarm blades causing problems in Nolan County

SWEETWATER, Texas — The wind farms in Nolan County brought big bucks into the area, but with those turbines needing new blades after a few years, finding a place to store the old blades was becoming a challenge. However, one company approached offered a possible solution and the city...
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
Grand Jury List: 7 Taylor County indictments involved crimes against children

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 18. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Michael Roselle – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine Joshua Gosson – Fraudulent Possession of Debit Card Information Clemente Luna III […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
Aspermont ISD uses high school as tornado shelter

According to school records, Aspermont High School was actually built in 1966 as a bomb shelter during The Cold War. There are no windows and the structure is underground. Aspermont Superintendent Zach Morris says during a severe weather situation, students and the town of Aspermont will come to the high school.
ASPERMONT, TX
WATCH: Abilene firefighters rush to extinguish semi-truck on fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Heavy black smoke could be seen along Interstate 20 this evening as firefighters from the Abilene Fire Department extinguished flames from a semi-truck. According to the Abilene Police Department, APD and the Abilene Fire Department responded to the Lonestar Truck Group located at 502 W Overland Trail around 7:45 pm where […]
ABILENE, TX
HELP: Abilene police need to identify this man

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a man connected to an ongoing investigation. They circulated pictures of the man on social media Tuesday morning, saying “we want to speak with him regarding a stolen credit card used at a local store.” Anyone who has information on this suspect’s possible whereabouts or identity […]
GALLERY: Funeral-home-turned-bar, burger joint opening Abilene soon, new coffee shop celebrates 1st week

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene is welcoming new businesses once again, including a funeral-home-turned-bar, another burger joint, and a coffee shop that’s already celebrating it’s first week open! Summer Moon Coffee, located at the Allen Ridge Shopping Center off N Judge Ely Blvd, is now open to the public, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. […]
ABILENE, TX
6 earthquakes in 4 days recorded in the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A sixth earthquake this week was recorded about 60 miles outside of Abilene Thursday. According to the United States Geological Survey, the 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Big Country just before 3:00 Thursday afternoon. The quake was recorded at 59 miles northwest of Abilene, and just 11 miles northeast of Hermleigh. […]
SCURRY COUNTY, TX

