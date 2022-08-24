Read full article on original website
REPORT: Abilene woman arrested for causing ‘3 deep scratches’ to boyfriend’s adult son
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― An Abilene woman was arrested Wednesday for harming her boyfriend’s teenaged son, while having prior charges of Family Violence. According to incident and arrest reports from the Abilene Police Department (APD), an 18-year-old reported that his father’s girlfriend, Amber Harvey, physically harmed him Tuesday afternoon. Police reports say officers confirmed three […]
‘Substantial amount’ of marijuana, cocaine & more found in home of Abilene 20-year-old
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― A 20-year-old Abilene man was arrested Tuesday for having a ‘substantial amount’ of drugs. According to a press release from the Abilene Police Department (APD), Elijah Perez was arrested at a North Abilene home in the 1500 block of Lilius Street. APD said Perez’s home was searched through a search and […]
REPORT: Transient man takes APD officer’s weapon, arrested at North Abilene Walmart
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A transient man was arrested Tuesday night for causing trouble at the Northside Walmart, and taking a weapon from an officer with the Abilene Police Department (APD). He was also wanted out of Lubbock County for Felony Theft. Just after 9:00 Tuesday night, APD was dispatched out to the North Abilene […]
Niblo Murder Trial: Co-worker presents new dispute between Niblo, suspect in day 3… And where’s the missing key only the suspect knew about?
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Testimony continued Thursday in the trial for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo, as jurors heard from several witnesses, including a former co-worker who presented a new dispute between Niblo and the suspect, an APD detective, and Niblo’s mother and daughter, who painted a picture of financial and power […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man violates protective order just after being released from jail, attempts to crawl through victim’s bedroom window
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1900 block of South 15th Street – Family Violence AssaultA woman reported that her husband […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for threatening girlfriend with knife to her throat, witnessed & reported by her son
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4900 block of West Stamford Street – Criminal MischiefA complainant reported that her ex-spouse kicked […]
RUNAWAY: 16-year-old Nolan County girl last seen with 19-year-old boyfriend
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) is looking for a 16-year-old reported runaway. She was last seen with her 19-year-old boyfriend Sunday. In a Facebook post, the NCSO asked county residents to be on the lookout for Samantha Soto, so that officers may return Samantha to her parents. Samantha was […]
125 potential jurors to be qualified in trial for murder of Abilene realtor, change of venue motion could be filed
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Pre-trial motions took place in the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo Friday morning, revealing jurors will be chosen from a pool of 125, and a change of venue motion could still be filed. Suspect Luke Sweester, charged with Murder, was at the hearing, still in custody, wearing an orange jumpsuit […]
Old windfarm blades causing problems in Nolan County
SWEETWATER, Texas — The wind farms in Nolan County brought big bucks into the area, but with those turbines needing new blades after a few years, finding a place to store the old blades was becoming a challenge. However, one company approached offered a possible solution and the city...
Motorcyclist accused of killing Abilene homeless man charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist accused of killing an Abilene homeless man in 2019 has been charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide. Damien Wood, of Snyder, is set to be arraigned on the Criminally Negligent Homicide in Taylor County Friday afternoon. Wood is accused of striking homeless man Ronald Crane, 48, as he was […]
Grand Jury List: 7 Taylor County indictments involved crimes against children
Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 18. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Michael Roselle – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine Joshua Gosson – Fraudulent Possession of Debit Card Information Clemente Luna III […]
Aspermont ISD uses high school as tornado shelter
According to school records, Aspermont High School was actually built in 1966 as a bomb shelter during The Cold War. There are no windows and the structure is underground. Aspermont Superintendent Zach Morris says during a severe weather situation, students and the town of Aspermont will come to the high school.
Sheriff: Employee beaten, raped by two strangers at event in Shackelford County
SHACKELFORD COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An employee reports she was brutally beaten and raped by two strangers while she was working an event in Shackelford County last weekend. The Shackelford County Sheriff’s Office confirms this woman, who is 45, was assaulted after she got through with her shift at the event, which was taking place […]
Single-vehicle wreck on I-20 kills 1, makes 15th fatal crash in Abilene for 2022
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least one person was killed Friday evening in a single-vehicle wreck on I-20. This is the 19th fatality in 15 crashes within Abilene city limits this year. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound lane of I-20 near mile marker 293, around 7:30 p.m. Friday. The crash, which involved at […]
WATCH: Abilene firefighters rush to extinguish semi-truck on fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Heavy black smoke could be seen along Interstate 20 this evening as firefighters from the Abilene Fire Department extinguished flames from a semi-truck. According to the Abilene Police Department, APD and the Abilene Fire Department responded to the Lonestar Truck Group located at 502 W Overland Trail around 7:45 pm where […]
Who are these women police want to identify in theft at Mall of Abilene?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need to identify two women in connection to an investigation of theft at the Mall of Abilene. Police circulated surveillance footage of the females on social media Wednesday morning, saying they want to question these women about a theft at the Mall of Abilene August 12. Anyone with information […]
HELP: Abilene police need to identify this man
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a man connected to an ongoing investigation. They circulated pictures of the man on social media Tuesday morning, saying “we want to speak with him regarding a stolen credit card used at a local store.” Anyone who has information on this suspect’s possible whereabouts or identity […]
ALERT: Crash takes down power lines at Abilene intersection
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A crash has taken down lines at an Abilene intersection, and the road is now closed. The crash happened at the intersection of S 11th Street and Sayles Blvd around 8:00 a.m. Police alerted the public to the incident on social media, saying “crews are working on the situation. The road […]
GALLERY: Funeral-home-turned-bar, burger joint opening Abilene soon, new coffee shop celebrates 1st week
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene is welcoming new businesses once again, including a funeral-home-turned-bar, another burger joint, and a coffee shop that’s already celebrating it’s first week open! Summer Moon Coffee, located at the Allen Ridge Shopping Center off N Judge Ely Blvd, is now open to the public, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. […]
6 earthquakes in 4 days recorded in the Big Country
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A sixth earthquake this week was recorded about 60 miles outside of Abilene Thursday. According to the United States Geological Survey, the 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Big Country just before 3:00 Thursday afternoon. The quake was recorded at 59 miles northwest of Abilene, and just 11 miles northeast of Hermleigh. […]
