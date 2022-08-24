ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Suspect not found after stabbing man in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Police are searching for a suspect they said stabbed a man Tuesday night in downtown Seattle. Someone called police after the 52-year-old victim flagged her down and told her about the stabbing. Officers drove to the scene near 3rd Avenue and University Street, where they found the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man fatally shot in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Tacoma. Officers were called at 6:30 p.m. to 3600 S. 31st Street. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers performed lifesaving measures until medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man injured in downtown Seattle stabbing

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Tuesday in downtown Seattle. According to police, at 7:42 p.m., officers received a call from a woman who said a man flagged her down and said he’d been stabbed near Third Avenue and University Street. When officers arrived, they rendered aid...
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle blood donations dangerously low thanks to surge of gun violence

Bloodworks Northwest says it’s running dangerously low on blood and platelet donations ahead of Labor Day. One reason it’s low is Seattle’s surge in gun violence. The nonprofit is sounding the alarms after it claims it’s “running on fumes” due to an unusually short supply of blood donations. Donations have been down all summer, leading to roughly 3,600 open appointments between now and Labor Day.
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Delridge sexual-assault suspect charged in two attacks, described as escaped felon

We finally have confirmation about the identity and status of the 18-year-old suspect in the August 15th Delridge sexual assault. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Javyantre C. Sin today in two attacks, including that one, and the charging documents reveal he was an escapee from a facility where he was supposed to be still serving time for robbery.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Security video captures killing of father of six

RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
rentonreporter.com

Two arrested for suspected involvment in deadly Renton shooting

Two suspects believed to have been involved in a deadly shooting in Renton have been apprehended. Just before 2 am on July 9, Renton Police responded to multiple calls reporting a shooting on the 200 Block of Williams Avenue in Renton. They found a 34-year-old Tacoma man who was unconscious with a gunshot wound.
MyNorthwest

Dori: ‘Senseless’ Seattle road-rage incident leads to deadly shooting while victim’s friends grieve

After a little over a month, charges have been filed by the King County Prosecutor’s Office against the man who allegedly killed Bob Jensen. What started as a routine mid-morning trip to Costco to get his morning coffee ended in death for a Seattle man 32 days ago, and now Jensen’s friends were left to ask why it took so long for the suspect to be arrested.
SEATTLE, WA

