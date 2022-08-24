Read full article on original website
Argument ends with 32-year-old man shot in South Seattle
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man was shot Thursday afternoon in South Seattle. Officers were called at 4:35 p.m. to the 7800 block of Detroit Avenue Southwest for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to...
Juvenile facility escapee accused of raping 16-year-old 9 days before suspected West Seattle attack
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood last week has also been charged with raping a 16-year-old girl nine days earlier. Prosecutors say a month and a half after Javyantre C. Sin escaped from a Ephrata group home in June,...
KOMO News
Suspect not found after stabbing man in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE — Police are searching for a suspect they said stabbed a man Tuesday night in downtown Seattle. Someone called police after the 52-year-old victim flagged her down and told her about the stabbing. Officers drove to the scene near 3rd Avenue and University Street, where they found the...
KING-5
Hearing held for key witness in Seattle shooting that killed 1, injured 7
SEATTLE — On Tuesday, a hearing was held for a key witness in the trial of a suspect in a downtown Seattle shooting that took place in January of 2020. Prosecutors say innocent bystanders were hit by gunfire. The shooting between rival gangs left one person dead, and seven others were shot and wounded.
q13fox.com
Seattle man stabs wife more than 100 times with screwdriver
New court documents from King County prosecutors reveal that on Thursday night in Seattle's Ballard Neighborhood, a man stabbed his wife more than 100 times with a screwdriver. He claims it was in self defense.
Man fatally shot in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Tacoma. Officers were called at 6:30 p.m. to 3600 S. 31st Street. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers performed lifesaving measures until medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the...
Man injured in downtown Seattle stabbing
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Tuesday in downtown Seattle. According to police, at 7:42 p.m., officers received a call from a woman who said a man flagged her down and said he’d been stabbed near Third Avenue and University Street. When officers arrived, they rendered aid...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Soft-on-crime King Co Judge wishes she could go lighter on carjacker who shot at cops
In a startling follow-up to a case that allowed a rapist to serve 15 months in jail – only to beat a man in a wheelchair at Bellevue Transit Center last month – the same King County judge has shocked local law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and even defense attorneys involved in a separate case.
KC Prosecutor seeks to set record straight after South Sound mayors link office to rising crime
King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg is laying out the facts for South Sound mayors who publicly criticized the office earlier this month as one of several factors to blame for rising violence and other crime. “The mayors of the South King County cities Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent,...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle blood donations dangerously low thanks to surge of gun violence
Bloodworks Northwest says it’s running dangerously low on blood and platelet donations ahead of Labor Day. One reason it’s low is Seattle’s surge in gun violence. The nonprofit is sounding the alarms after it claims it’s “running on fumes” due to an unusually short supply of blood donations. Donations have been down all summer, leading to roughly 3,600 open appointments between now and Labor Day.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: 911 calls reveal panicked staff during juvenile ‘riot’ as state downplays incident
A series of 911 calls obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH reveal the Department of Children, Youth and Family Service (DCYF) dramatically downplayed a riot at a juvenile detention center it operates. Five juveniles at Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie were responsible for the chaos. They tried...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Delridge sexual-assault suspect charged in two attacks, described as escaped felon
We finally have confirmation about the identity and status of the 18-year-old suspect in the August 15th Delridge sexual assault. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Javyantre C. Sin today in two attacks, including that one, and the charging documents reveal he was an escapee from a facility where he was supposed to be still serving time for robbery.
Security video captures killing of father of six
RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
Officials Rescind Mass Shooter Charge For Man Arrested At Gorge
Grant County Officials released a statement yesterday saying they "don’t feel that his intent was to cause a mass shooting.” No other justification was given other then they had interviewed the suspect, 30 year old Jonathan Moody, searched two cars, and now feel he wasn't intent on a mass shooting.
Man charged more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Aug. 11 after three men were arrested in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read. A 34-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read in Kitsap County.
Seattle Man Mysteriously Disappears, Woman Finds His Dog Alone On Road
The 42-year-old man was visiting his friends' house earlier this month, and his mother hasn't heard from him since.
rentonreporter.com
Two arrested for suspected involvment in deadly Renton shooting
Two suspects believed to have been involved in a deadly shooting in Renton have been apprehended. Just before 2 am on July 9, Renton Police responded to multiple calls reporting a shooting on the 200 Block of Williams Avenue in Renton. They found a 34-year-old Tacoma man who was unconscious with a gunshot wound.
Two men suspected of killing Tacoma man in Renton arrested
RENTON, Wash. — Renton police said on Monday that two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Tacoma man in early July. Authorities said one man was arrested by the Nevada State Patrol after a brief chase, and the other man was arrested late last week by Renton officers.
Dori: ‘Senseless’ Seattle road-rage incident leads to deadly shooting while victim’s friends grieve
After a little over a month, charges have been filed by the King County Prosecutor’s Office against the man who allegedly killed Bob Jensen. What started as a routine mid-morning trip to Costco to get his morning coffee ended in death for a Seattle man 32 days ago, and now Jensen’s friends were left to ask why it took so long for the suspect to be arrested.
The Crime Blotter: Right place, right time as cop stops theft of thousands of dollars in retail theft
A patrol officer with the Tukwila Police Department recovered several thousand dollars worth of clothes from an organized retail theft crime ring after conveniently being in the right place at the right time. Suspects were exiting a store with carts and bags loaded with stolen merchandise when an employee tried...
