Santa Rosa, CA

13 and 14-year-olds arrested for bringing guns onto school grounds

By Tori Gaines
 2 days ago

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two teens and one adult have been arrested after they brought a gun onto the grounds of a local high school, according to a Facebook post from the Sonoma County Sheriff.

Just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, deputies were called to Cardinal Newman High School at 4320 Ursuline Road due to reports of a child with a gun. The child was inside of a white Jeep in the school parking lot with another child, as well as an adult.

When deputies arrived on the scene they saw a white Jeep Patriot leaving school grounds. Deputies stopped the Jeep and conducted a “high-risk car stop.” After detaining all three occupants, the deputies searched the Jeep. Inside of the vehicle deputies found a loaded handgun on the floorboard that had an extended 30-round magazine attached. The gun did not have a serial number, and is therefore considered an untraceable ghost gun.

It was later determined that the two minors in the vehicle were not students at Cardinal Newman High School. Their names will not be released due to their age, but both minors were booked into Juvenile Hall for the following felony charges:

  • Possession of a high-capacity magazine
  • Possession of a concealed firearm
  • Possession of a gun on school grounds
  • Possession of a ghost gun
  • Gang activity on school grounds

The adult in the vehicle was later identified as Andrew Moreno, 23, of Santa Rosa. Moreno was booked into the Main Adult Detention Facility on $175,000 bail for the following felony charges:

  • Possession of a high-capacity magazine
  • Possession of a concealed firearm
  • Possession of a gun on school grounds
  • Possession of a ghost gun
  • Gang activity on school grounds
  • Committing a felony while out on bail
fucyal
2d ago

wtf is wrong with kids today?! Send them to prison with hardcore criminals to scare them straight. Better yet, where are mom and dad????

BudoKen56
2d ago

But if a cop had to confront them and shot them it would be all about race or excessive force and multiple stories about how they were just children who would have grown up to be doctors.

