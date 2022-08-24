ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Countdown: All eyes on key New York Democratic primary races

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'The Countdown,' Eyewitness News sets the stakes for Tuesday night's impending primary results in New York.

A wild redistricting process has created new foes and a lot of consequential races.

There's the new 12th Congressional District, which pits two Washington long-timers, Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, against each other in a fight that has literally split Central Park down the middle. Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett has more on that race.

Meanwhile, the 10th District's facelift created a free-for-all that has already forced a former mayor out of the race.

Five of the 12 candidates were able to raise over $400,000. The only current U.S. representative in this race is the leader in fundraising, but just barely, and he's in serious jeopardy of losing his spot in Congress. Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincon has breaks down that race.

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein also joins the show to add a little more perspective on Tuesday's races and to break down some national political stories including breaking news surrounding President Biden's plan to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for Americans.

Sports anchor Ryan Field stops by to explain the surprising end to months of drama between the Brooklyn Nets and their superstar basketball player Kevin Durant.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

