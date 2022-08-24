Read full article on original website
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
St. Louis warrant reset, job fair set for Friday, plus relief on utility bills
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city officials and the Urban League are co-hosting a warrant reset and second chance job fair in downtown on Friday. The event will give individuals an opportunity to reset the date of certain qualifying outstanding municipal warrants in St. Louis City, as well as qualifying low-level felonies such as child support.
St. Louis CITY SC to host hiring events
ST. LOUIS — The last weekend of August is bringing some exciting job opportunities to explore. St. Louis’ Major League Soccer team, St. Louis CITY SC, plans to host three hiring events in the coming weeks. The second job fair will be held Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10...
Construction begins on first indoor volleyball, basketball complex in St. Louis market
Earliter this month, officials held a ceremonial ground-breaking to mark the start of construction of the Chesterfield Sports Complex, the first indoor volleyball and basketball complex in the St. Louis market. Located at 150 N. Eatherton Road in Chesterfield Valley, Missouri, St. Louis resident and NBA star Bradley Beal made...
Broyt Baking closing its doors for good
Some sad news to report. Lovers of the freshly baked challah and babka made by Mitch Furman at Broyt Baking have one last weekend to enjoy his magical bread. Furman announced on Thursday that this weekend, August 26-28 will be the last for Broyt Baking. No immediate reason was given...
North Carolina-based ministry in St. Louis trains volunteers to help flood victims
ST. LOUIS — When flooding hit St. Louis in July, Sarah Schafer woke up to find water rushing up the stairs from the basement. "It sounded like a jet engine, it was so loud," Schafer said. "We lost, I mean, over $200,000 worth of belongings if you include the things in the house plus two vehicles."
Streets of St. Charles mixed-use development adds 2 retail tenants
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Streets of St. Charles, the mixed-use development, has added two new tenants this summer: a footwear store and a laser hair removal provider. Sanctioned Sneaker Collective opened its second St. Louis-area location, at 1650 Beale Street #150, on July 22. The retailer, founded in 2020 by Chase Callahan and Gerad Ewing, also has a location at City Foundry STL.
Byers' Beat: One common thread connects marijuana dispensary break-ins, shootings and a police chase
ST. LOUIS — Byers' Beat is a weekly column written by the I-Team's Christine Byers, who has covered public safety in St. Louis for 15 years. It is intended to offer context and analysis to the week's biggest crime stories and public safety issues. ST. LOUIS — A mid-day...
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones tours Small Business Administration disaster assistance center
ST. LOUIS — City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones took time out of her afternoon Thursday to meet with the team at the Small Business Administration disaster assistance center. Mayor Jones told 5 On Your Side she wants people to know that Small Business Administration loans aren't only...
Nurse extern program hopes to reduce nursing shortages in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Hospitals across the country and in St. Louis are still dealing with a nursing shortage. It was a problem before the COVID-19 pandemic but has been made worse over the last few years. SSM Health’s new extern program is creating a pipeline for nursing students to...
How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A website has dissed the St. Louis barbecue scene!. Listwithclever.com ranked the best barbecue cities in America but didn’t include St. Louis in the top 15! The article placed St. Louis at number 26 out of 50. To calculate the rankings, they didn’t go...
$1M worth of free school supplies to be given to St. Louis teachers
ST. LOUIS — This time of year, most students are excited about heading back to class. But for students whose parents can't afford school supplies, the first day of school can be a stressful time. The group "KidSmart” is relieving that stress for thousands of families Wednesday afternoon.
Big Mama's in East St. Louis Thrives on Word of Mouth
The top-rated barbecue spot is renowned for its snoot, cooter sandwich and otherworldly pork steaks
The Best Things To Do In St. Louis During the Weekend, August 26 to August 28
This weekend is as diverse as St. Louis: We've got the ever-popular Festival of Nations, Missouri's first-ever Book Festival, and another festival dedicated to the vegans and vegetarians of our fine city. It's a busy weekend, so get planning! Don't forget to plan your weekend out, either:. Friday 08/26. Bookworm...
City gives tax abatement to 400 acres in north St. Louis, hoping for future development
ST. LOUIS — In a bid to encourage future development in north St. Louis, the city's urban renewal board voted Tuesday to give the city’s maximum possible tax incentives to another 400 acres in north St. Louis. Revitalizing north St. Louis is a cornerstone of Mayor Tishaura Jones’...
St. Louis organizations help Missourians sign up for photo IDs needed to vote
ST. LOUIS — Right now in Missouri, advocates are suing the state of Missouri and the secretary of state to block its new photo identification requirement for voters. The Missouri legislature passed HB 1878, which takes effect Sunday. Just this week, the Missouri League of Women Voters and Missouri...
Riverboat Cruise Will Offer Opportunity to View A Final Milestone In Landmark Project to Replace the Historic Merchants Bridge
The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway is providing a rare opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the unique perspective of a riverboat cruise on Friday, August 26. A limited number of tickets will be available for members of the public who would like to join invited guests and media for the cruise, which will begin boarding at 11:30 a.m., depart at noon and return to the dock at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on a first-come-first-served basis at https://www.gatewayarch.com/buy-tickets/#u-riverboat-tickets-u. The cruise will depart from 50 S. Leonor K Sullivan Blvd, St. Louis, MO, 63102, at the base of the Gateway Arch steps.
2020 St. Louis Neighborhood Census Review: A dynamic population
You might look at the overall population numbers for the city of St. Louis the last several decades and see a consistent albeit slowing decline. However, the top line number represents only a high level view of the 66 sq. miles of St. Louis and its residents. An examination of the neighborhood level population numbers and demographics, reveal much more about the changing populations within the city’s boundaries. While the neighborhood boundaries are arbitrary, they often (at least attempt) to represent distinct community districts (or parts of them). St. Louis City has been publishing demographic and population breakdowns for their 79 neighborhoods since 1990. This data is not a big data set, but contains (in my opinion) a lot of interesting facets and can be difficult to visualize and understand at a granular level. Through this article, I will hopefully illuminate some of the interesting trends to help the reader have a fuller understanding of the dynamic changes of St. Louis City’s population over the last 30 years.
Business group applauds proposal that would increase St. Louis city police pay
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis' primary business group on Thursday applauded a proposal by the city's comptroller that calls for increasing police pay. "Strengthening public safety in St. Louis is a critical issue for the entire metro’s economic competitiveness," said Greater St. Louis Inc. CEO Jason Hall. The organization earlier this month called on the city of St. Louis to invest more in things it says will make downtown safer, including additional cameras, upgrades to street lighting and traffic calming measures on key thoroughfares.
The Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry has been helping families for 30 years. Time to celebrate
Every day, dozens of desperately hungry St. Louisans visit the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry. They may be facing tough times, but they’ll leave knowing they can feed their families. Families in need have relied on the food pantry for 30 years, and. on Sunday, Sept. 11 the JFS...
