ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Opelousas man flees police pursuit on foot with AR-15 in hand

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fLvLR_0hSgHbX400

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY ) — Opelousas Police chased and apprehended a suspect who jumped from a moving vehicle Tuesday during an attempted traffic stop.

Police Chief Martin McLendon said it happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Union and Dunbar Streets.

He said as the officer initiated a traffic stop in reference to a red-light violation, a male suspect exited the vehicle and began running with what the officer could clearly identify as an AR-15 style rifle.

The officer abandoned the traffic stop and began to pursue the suspect running with the rifle, McLendon said.

He said the officer requested assistance and all available OPD units converged on the area.

During a search, he said, a concerned citizen called to report a suspicious male knocking at their residence.

The caller gave a description of the suspicious person allowing officers to quickly make contact with a suspect fitting the description in the area.

He said officers made contact with a 17-year-old male who was found to be illegally carrying a concealed handgun.

That juvenile was taken into custody, McLendon said.

He said as officers continued to thoroughly search the area, they located the suspect who had fled with the rifle hiding near a residence in the 200 Blk. of White St.

Richard Hatfield Jr., 24 had been released on parole in May, 2022 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hatfield will again be charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and resisting an officer, McLendon said.

The 17-year-old, he said, was charged and referred to the juvenile court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
theadvocate.com

Opelousas man ID’d as suspect in 2021 shooting after victim saw his mugshot in separate case

An Opelousas man was arrested on attempted murder for his alleged involvement in a 2021 shooting after the victim identified him after seeing his mugshot in a separate case. The shooting happened June 24, 2021 around Alice and Story streets in the Opelousas area. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim, who said he was driving on Alice Street when he saw a person holding an AK-47 rifle in the roadway, the agency said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Opelousas, LA
Opelousas, LA
Crime & Safety
KPEL 96.5

Homicide in Duson: Dead Man Identified, Female Victim Injured

A late night shooting earlier this week is leaving local law enforcement officials trying to figure out who did it and why. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound when responding deputies found him around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd. The incident happened in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson. Turner was later pronounced dead.
DUSON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Opelousas Police#Dunbar Streets#Opd
KLFY News 10

Opelousas Police searching for runaway teen

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for Tyler Crowden, 16, of Opelousas. Tyler is believed to still be in the area, but he may have made his way to Texas. Tyler was reported missing on Aug. 24, but was last seen by a parent on Aug. […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

BPD: Drive-by shooting vehicle identified, suspects fled after chase

On Wednesday morning, Bogalusa Police Department officials announced updated information in the investigation of Tuesday’s murder of Veronique Allen, 50, of Bogalusa. Early in the investigation, BPD detectives were reportedly able to identify the vehicle used in the drive-by shooting that left Allen dead at 1421 Main St. Surveillance...
BOGALUSA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
theadvocate.com

One man killed in shooting on Marigny Circle, Lafayette sheriff says

One person was shot and killed on Marigny Circle in the Duson area this week. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 600 block of Marigny Circle around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner unresponsive after suffering a gunshot wound, public information officer Valerie Ponseti said.
DUSON, LA
wbrz.com

Arrest made in attempted rape at Baton Rouge park earlier this month

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of trying to rape a woman in a BREC park earlier this month. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was brutally attacked in a BREC park on South Harrell's Ferry Road on Aug. 10. Police arrested the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Dominick Moore, on Thursday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy