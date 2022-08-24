Irene Bedard, the woman behind the speaking voice of the titular heroine in Disney's Pocahontas, was arrested Friday in Ohio for disorderly conduct, police confirm. A report from the Xenia Police Division, obtained by PEOPLE, explained that Major Osburn and Major Johnson had observed two females arguing on the street before one, who was later identified as Irene Bedard-Wilson, "walked out into the street screaming, without any regard for traffic."

XENIA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO