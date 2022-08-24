Read full article on original website
‘Unbelievable, sick, sick,’ community members react after man attacks Xenia officer with pen
XENIA — One man has been accused of impersonating a parent intending to kidnap a child, including a video that shows the man attacking a police officer with a pen during questioning. This all happened Monday night after officers said the suspect, Reid Duran, went to Saint Brigid School,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fleeing suspect escapes capture by Ross Co. deputies
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop in Bainbridge turned into a pursuit Wednesday morning as a motorbike rider fled from deputies. According to initial reports, a Ross County deputy initiated a traffic stop along Main Street in the early morning hours. The bike rider, deputies say, fled, leading them on a brief pursuit through the village.
cnycentral.com
Disney's 'Pocahontas' actor arrested in Ohio
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) — The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Ohio. The Xenia Police Department said 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson, of Dayton, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. EDT on Friday at 29 E. Main St. after reports of two women arguing.
WATCH: Videos show shootout between police, man who attacked FBI office
Newly released videos from the Warren County Sheriff's Office show angles of the shootout and standoff between officers and 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer.
linknky.com
No one hurt after incident involving armed, suicidal male near Walton school
Walton-Verona Independent Schools issued a statement Wednesday regarding an armed man threatening suicide near the Walton-Verona High School campus. The school district sent a statement to its Facebook page, telling the community that a “man who lives near our Walton campus experienced a mental health emergency” around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
WATCH: Standoff involving officers and Ricky Shiffer, who tried to breach FBI office in Cincinnati
CLINTON COUNTY — The shootout in Clinton County that left Ricky Shiffer dead hours after he tried to breach the FBI office in Cincinnati was captured on dash cam. Wednesday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office released dash cam video recorded by deputies Aug. 11 that involved shots being exchanged between Shiffer and law enforcement.
Fox 19
Warren County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify suspects after 5 vehicles stolen
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after five vehicles were stolen on Aug. 22 in a Deerfield Township neighborhood. Each vehicle was stolen from the Montclaire Subdivision on the same night, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicles were left unlocked with...
Irene Bedard, Voice of Disney's Pocahontas, Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Ohio
Irene Bedard, the woman behind the speaking voice of the titular heroine in Disney's Pocahontas, was arrested Friday in Ohio for disorderly conduct, police confirm. A report from the Xenia Police Division, obtained by PEOPLE, explained that Major Osburn and Major Johnson had observed two females arguing on the street before one, who was later identified as Irene Bedard-Wilson, "walked out into the street screaming, without any regard for traffic."
WLWT 5
Police: Two arrests made in hit-and-run death of well known Covington woman
NEWPORT, Ky. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Newport over the weekend. It happened around 12:24 a.m. when two cyclists were crossing the 11th Street Bridge from Newport into Covington. One of the cyclists, identified as Gloria San Miguel, was killed by a hit-and-run driver.
WKRC
Clermont County man arraigned for allegedly paralyzing girlfriend's toddler
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man accused of choking two small children and paralyzing one of them appears Wednesday for a bond hearing. Details of the alleged brutality came out in court. The little boy who is paralyzed is just 18 months old. Doctors say he suffered fractured vertebrae that injured his spinal cord.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. man pleads guilty to murder
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man pled guilty to murder this week in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joseph Sprouse. Sprouse, a Marine veteran, and former corrections officer, was shot and killed during the early morning hours of January 6, 2021. The suspect, 23-year-old...
Docs: Man strangled 3-year-old, fractured 18-month-old's spine
A Clermont County man is facing two charges of felonious assault and two charges of endangering children after he allegedly abused his live-in girlfriend's two young children.
Man planned to use tranquilizer-laced Starburst to kidnap child from Ohio K-8 school, records show
XENIA, Ohio — An Ohio man said he went to a school open house with drug-laced candy in an attempt to “find a small child to obtain sexual favors,” court records show. Reid Duran, 35, was charged Tuesday with attempted kidnapping, felonious assault and felony escape. Police...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Identity of body found submerged in Circleville released by authorities
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the search for a missing elderly woman ended in tragedy. 82-year-old Mary J. Doddroe was reported missing yesterday. Reports say deputies drove the route Doddroe would have taken. While traveling along Island Road, Deputy Moore of the...
UPDATE: Ex arrested after Ohio teacher shot at on way to work
UPDATE: (2:45 p.m. Aug. 23, 2022) – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a teacher was shot at on her way to work this morning. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Jerrino D. Johnson, 52, of South Point, was arrested around 1:40 p.m. this afternoon, Tuesday, Aug. 23 […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Troopers search for man who fled the scene of an accident in Ross Co.
BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — A motorcycle rider fled the scene of an injury crash this afternoon in southern Ross County. The 9-1-1 call came in shortly before 1 p.m. According to initial reports from dispatchers, one person was injured in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle. The accident happened in the 100 block of South Quarry Street in the village of Bainbridge.
Ross County veteran deputy dies
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a 22-year veteran deputy. Lt. Mont Steele died after what the office called a “courageous medical battle,” the sheriff’s office said. At the time of his death, Steele was working as a patrol lieutenant for the department. “I ask that you keep […]
Fox 19
Clermont County man charged after toddler admitted to ICU, sheriff’s office says
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County man is charged with endangering children and felonious assault after detectives determined that two toddlers were injured at a home in the Village of Felicity, the sheriff’s office says. Nathan Sanders was interviewed by detectives who say he admitted to being...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man arrested after attempting to kill a Lawrence Co. teacher
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in custody after officials say he attempted to murder his former girlfriend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. this morning. The victim, a teacher at Rock Hill Middle School, stated “she began to feel ill and pulled over near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on Route 93.” That is when, reports say, a man wearing all camouflage clothing approached her vehicle with a handgun and began firing on her vehicle.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Police Arrest Man Threatening Local Entity
Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after he caused a scene at a local non-profit group. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were dispatched to Friel and Associates Wednesday, located at 111 West Water Street. When they arrived they received reports that Michael L. Cydrus was making threats toward the Community Action group located at 250 Woodbridge Ave.
