Adams County, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fleeing suspect escapes capture by Ross Co. deputies

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop in Bainbridge turned into a pursuit Wednesday morning as a motorbike rider fled from deputies. According to initial reports, a Ross County deputy initiated a traffic stop along Main Street in the early morning hours. The bike rider, deputies say, fled, leading them on a brief pursuit through the village.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
cnycentral.com

Disney's 'Pocahontas' actor arrested in Ohio

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) — The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Ohio. The Xenia Police Department said 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson, of Dayton, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. EDT on Friday at 29 E. Main St. after reports of two women arguing.
XENIA, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Adams County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Adams County, OH
linknky.com

No one hurt after incident involving armed, suicidal male near Walton school

Walton-Verona Independent Schools issued a statement Wednesday regarding an armed man threatening suicide near the Walton-Verona High School campus. The school district sent a statement to its Facebook page, telling the community that a “man who lives near our Walton campus experienced a mental health emergency” around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
WALTON, KY
People

Irene Bedard, Voice of Disney's Pocahontas, Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Ohio

Irene Bedard, the woman behind the speaking voice of the titular heroine in Disney's Pocahontas, was arrested Friday in Ohio for disorderly conduct, police confirm. A report from the Xenia Police Division, obtained by PEOPLE, explained that Major Osburn and Major Johnson had observed two females arguing on the street before one, who was later identified as Irene Bedard-Wilson, "walked out into the street screaming, without any regard for traffic."
XENIA, OH
Person
Afroman
Person
Ben Crump
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. man pleads guilty to murder

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man pled guilty to murder this week in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joseph Sprouse. Sprouse, a Marine veteran, and former corrections officer, was shot and killed during the early morning hours of January 6, 2021. The suspect, 23-year-old...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Identity of body found submerged in Circleville released by authorities

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the search for a missing elderly woman ended in tragedy. 82-year-old Mary J. Doddroe was reported missing yesterday. Reports say deputies drove the route Doddroe would have taken. While traveling along Island Road, Deputy Moore of the...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Troopers search for man who fled the scene of an accident in Ross Co.

BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — A motorcycle rider fled the scene of an injury crash this afternoon in southern Ross County. The 9-1-1 call came in shortly before 1 p.m. According to initial reports from dispatchers, one person was injured in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle. The accident happened in the 100 block of South Quarry Street in the village of Bainbridge.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ross County veteran deputy dies

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a 22-year veteran deputy. Lt. Mont Steele died after what the office called a “courageous medical battle,” the sheriff’s office said. At the time of his death, Steele was working as a patrol lieutenant for the department. “I ask that you keep […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man arrested after attempting to kill a Lawrence Co. teacher

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in custody after officials say he attempted to murder his former girlfriend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. this morning. The victim, a teacher at Rock Hill Middle School, stated “she began to feel ill and pulled over near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on Route 93.” That is when, reports say, a man wearing all camouflage clothing approached her vehicle with a handgun and began firing on her vehicle.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Arrest Man Threatening Local Entity

Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after he caused a scene at a local non-profit group. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were dispatched to Friel and Associates Wednesday, located at 111 West Water Street. When they arrived they received reports that Michael L. Cydrus was making threats toward the Community Action group located at 250 Woodbridge Ave.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

