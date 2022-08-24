Read full article on original website
How Two School Bus Employees Saved Two Kids From Being Swept Away in The Flood In Dallas on Mondayjustpene50Dallas, TX
Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in NovemberLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coachJalyn SmootLancaster, TX
Dallas May Add 1 Million to Combat HomelessnessTom HandyDallas, TX
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were oddly paired together for joint practices during the final week of the preseason. Tensions flared during Thursday’s practice, and a full-on brawl broke out, during which things got very ugly. Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald was seen wielding not one, but two Bengals helmets as weapons […] The post Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 targets to replace Cowboys LT Tyron Smith
The Cowboys have over two weeks to determine who will start at left tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 after Tyron Smith went down with a knee injury that could keep him out of the lineup until December “if all goes perfectly well.”
‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott
It appears ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith has a bone to pick with Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott. During Wednesday’s First Take, Smith went on a bizarre rant about Prescott, blasting the Cowboys QB and labeling him “the worst interview in sports.” Stephen A. didn’t hold back on Prescott, ripping him for not […] The post ‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ plan to replace Tyron Smith after injury, and it doesn’t include Andrew Whitworth
The Dallas Cowboys have a problem with their offensive line. Already reeling from the loss of La’el Collins in free agency, their depth took another hit when Tyron Smith went down with a leg fracture. Smith was considered one of the best players for Dallas next season. Now, the team is scrambling to find a replacement for their offensive line.
A Surprise Call from Jimmy Johnson!
What a morning when the great Jimmy Johnson decides to give us a call on his way up to watch Dolphins practice this morning. Coach was all fired up to get to practice this morning and he gave us all of his thoughts on this Dolphin team.
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision
In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
WATCH: Jerry Jones calls ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith a 'fraud', closeted Cowboys fan
Everybody knows there’s no love lost between ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and the Dallas Cowboys. He has teased the franchise for years on First Take and enjoyed watching their shortcomings in recent years. During an his appearance on the show today, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones fired back in a big way.
5 Fantasy Football running backs who will gain the most touches in 2022
The third and final preseason games begin Thursday night. Thanks to the greedy NFL owners wanting 17 regular season games, there are now only three preseason games. So, this weekend will be the end of the free looks for fantasy football managers to scout players for the upcoming drafts. But following what is happening in […] The post 5 Fantasy Football running backs who will gain the most touches in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest about Patriots tenure under Bill Belichick
Josh McDaniels is all too familiar with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. After all, McDaniels has had two separate stints with the team, adding up to a total of 16 years with the Patriots. The Las Vegas Raiders named McDaniels as their new head coach ahead of the...
Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1
The Panthers were dealt a massive blow last week when rookie quarterback Matt Corral suffered a season-ending Lisfranc tear to his foot in Carolina’s 20-10 loss to the New England Patriots. The injury to the Ole Miss product was so severe that Corral underwent surgery on Tuesday to fix the Lisfranc tear, according to NFL […] The post Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaytradition.com
Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star
Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
New Update On Saints Wide Receiver Michael Thomas
Earlier this month, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas returned to full practice action for the first time since 2020. But now, new injury issues continue to plague his NFL career. Thomas was absent from practice this past Sunday with a hamstring injury. He missed practice yet again on Wednesday, per...
RUMOR: Bills’ suspicious timeline promoting ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza amid rape allegations
Matt Araiza was going to be the King of the Buffalo Bills. The man everyone proclaimed as the “Punt God” wowed fans with his incredible leg strength. Araiza was on track to be a fan favorite not only within the Buffalo fanbase, but with the general NFL fanbase. However, a recent report seemingly destroyed any goodwill he may have had with fans.
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett gets brutally honest on QB1 competition ahead of final preseason contest
During the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp, the general consensus was that Mitch Trubisky would be the QB1 of the team. The veteran signal-caller seemed to be miles ahead of Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett, after all. As the preseason comes to a close, though, fans were pleasantly surprised by the development of Pickett.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni drops bombshell Jalen Hurts revelation after outdueling Tua Tagovailoa
Jalen Hurts might be the most polarizing player on the Philadelphia Eagles roster. Fans have varying thoughts about the quarterback. Some believe that he’s the destined savior of the franchise who will lead them back to the Super Bowl. Others think he’s an abomination that should be replaced ASAP. However, this offseason, Hurts is looking […] The post Eagles coach Nick Sirianni drops bombshell Jalen Hurts revelation after outdueling Tua Tagovailoa appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pete Carroll’s shocking admission on Seahawks’ Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB competition
The Seattle Seahawks have a full-fledged quarterback battle going on – and it’s not exactly between the most captivating of QB candidates. But instead of the victor, head coach Pete Carroll is apparently willing to let the scrum extend once the regular season begins. With neither incumbent Geno Smith nor newcomer Drew Lock running away […] The post Pete Carroll’s shocking admission on Seahawks’ Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB competition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 surprise roster cuts the Steelers could make before Week 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing the start of their 2022 season. And as they finish up training camp and preseason play, there are going to be some unexpected players who are part of the Steelers roster cuts. That’s simply the nature of the business. For Pittsburgh, the 2022 season...
Bills’ immediate response to Matt Araiza being named in gang-rape lawsuit
Just a few weeks ago, Matt Araiza was the most beloved Buffalo Bills player not named Josh Allen. The rookie punter blew everyone’s mind with his insane leg power he showcased in the preseason. Many have already bought his jersey, especially after their old punter was cut from the team. Araiza was at the top of Buffalo.
DK Metcalf drops bold take on Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs that will raise eyebrows
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs earned First Team All-Pro honors last season after leading the NFL in interceptions with 11. He took two of those to the house on a pick six. Yet, there has been lots of chatter about Diggs being overrated. During training camp, videos have surfaced of Diggs getting roasted by both […] The post DK Metcalf drops bold take on Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs that will raise eyebrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
