KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department (KFD) has received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc. (CPSE). Kingman is one of 13 cities in Arizona to be awarded this status.

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO