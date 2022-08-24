Read full article on original website
Kingman Fire Department awarded CFAI reaccreditation status￼
KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department (KFD) has received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc. (CPSE). Kingman is one of 13 cities in Arizona to be awarded this status.
Kingman man guilty of weapons cache￼
KINGMAN – A federal judge has sentenced a man who stored a large cache of weapons and ammunition at his Kingman residence. The FBI seized 23 firearms and 7,600 rounds of ammunition during an October, 2019 search of the home of Todd Howard, 60. “Howard’s firearms included various types...
New Mind Up is not rebranded Critical Race Theory
KINGMAN— Kingman Unified School District counselors and administrators held an event to educate parents on a new program and dispel myths about the rebranding of Critical Race Theory. from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for information on what Mind Up has to offer for this year’s K-8 curriculum.
MCC now accepting applications for Fire Science Academy
MOHAVE COUNTY – Firefighters are first responders and are valuable to all communities around the world. Men and women who want to become a firefighter can start at Mohave Community College by filling out the application. MCC’s Fire Academy is a 272-hour course providing recruits training in basic firefighting...
School bus stop adjustments made for BHC students￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Two school bus stops close to each other are being consolidated for Bullhead City Middle School students. The stop at Clearwater Drive and Swan Drive on Route J is being eliminated, effective next Monday (August 29). Students will then use another bus stop just over one block away in front of Bullhead City Fire Station #6, at Clearwater Drive and Marina Blvd.
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
BULLHEAD CITY – A 10-year prison term was ordered August 19 for a Bullhead City man who pleaded guilty to sex offenses committed upon his pre-teen granddaughter. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle also ordered lifetime probation for John Ortiz, 66. The victim’s letter read in open court...
Cornhole tourney benefits Shrine Club
BULLHEAD CITY – The “Bad Boards & Bar Bags Cornhole Tournament” was as bad as billed. The duct tape was hidden under paint, but it was there. All the boards were freshly painted, some with sponsors (shout-out to Papa John’s BHC and Realty One Group Mountain Desert).
Pets injured in BHC house fire￼
BULLHEAD CITY – No one was injured in a Wednesday, August 24 residential structure fire in Bullhead City. Fire Department personnel responded at 8:30 p.m. to the incident in the 3600 block of Monterey Drive. “The first arriving company reported smoke and fire coming from the interior, with attic...
Concerns raised in Mohave County as owner of several funeral homes runs medical examiner's office
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. - The fifth-largest county in the nation, by land area, has struggled to find a medical examiner, and nine months ago, Mohave County did something even officials call unorthodox. They awarded a multi-million dollar contract to a company that owns several funeral homes in that same county,...
Mohave County, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Crime Scene Analyst.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information and Press Release) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Mohave County, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Crime Scene Analyst. According to a press release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s...
Havasu PFD exchange Aug. 27
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety, in partnership with The Arizona Game and Fish Department, is hosting a Life Jacket Exchange on Saturday, August 27, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at The London Bridge Beach Stage, 1340 McCulloch Blvd. N. Exchange...
Laughlin Chamber gearing up for charity donations
LAUGHLIN, Nev. – Those trickling funds roil into a river by year-end when the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce gives money to local non-profits in its Volunteers in Partnership (VIP). All year, chamber volunteers tend parking lots for events, greet travelers arriving at the airport and help local organizations run their events for donations. In recent years, the VIPs have donated more than $67k.
Arizona convict sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally possessing guns
PHOENIX — An Arizona convict was sentenced to over five years in prison for illegally possessing guns, authorities said Tuesday. John Gehman Howard, 60, received a 63-month sentence after he was arrested in October 2019, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.
Overnight pavement work on Interstate 40 in Kingman area scheduled Aug. 28 – Sept. 2 and Sept. 6 – 9
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan for upcoming lane restrictions on Interstate 40 between Andy Devine Avenue (Exit 53) and the junction with US 93 (Exit 72) in the Kingman area. The following overnight restrictions will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday night, Aug....
Man sentenced to 63 months for possessing more than 40 firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Man from Kingman, Arizona was sentenced to 63 months in prison, along with three years of supervised release and was previously found guilty for being a convicted felon possessing firearms and ammunition in May 2022. FBI agents investigated Howard's residence on October 11, 2019 in Kingman,...
Open hours for the public at the Garden
KINGMAN – Open Hours for the Public at Dig It Kingman Community Garden, 2301 Lillie Avenue), on Saturday, August 27 from 9 to 11 a.m. This event is the perfect time to visit the garden. It is green, lush and growing a variety for vegetables. The Pumpkin Patch is growing.
It’s Wild West Days in Oatman
OATMAN – Labor Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday, September 3 and 4, Oatman will host its Inaugural Wild West Days. Come dressed in western themed attire to win prizes. There will be lots of fun the for whole family. All weekend there will be 50/50 drawings, kids games, prizes for best dressed western theme, random prizes by shops, gunfights and many vendors. Saturday there will also be a chili cook off and men’s beard contest. Sunday there will be a ladies’ hat contest.
