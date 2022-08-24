Read full article on original website
Kansas woman jailed for second time in 2 weeks
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas woman jailed August 11, on a requested charge of failure to appear is back in custody. On Wednesday, police arrested Felicia K. Lynch, 30, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being held without bond, according to online...
Parolee charged in 2020 homicide
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who was initially arrested in connection to a 2020 homicide has now been charged in connection to the man’s death. Zachary Province, 39, has been charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter; unreasonable belief of justified deadly force. Province was a suspect in the June 29, 2020, shooting death […]
Topeka man behind bars after chasing residents with machete
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after chasing residents with a machete at the Travelers Inn on Wednesday afternoon. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officials were called to the Travelers Inn, 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon with reports of a man chasing people with a machete.
Man gets 25 years for murder of Wichita woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man convicted in the domestic violence death of Lucy Mojica in July 2018 is going to prison for at least 25 years. A judge sentenced Mojica’s ex-boyfriend, Juan Caballeros-Yescas, to life with the possibility of parole after 25 years for felony murder. The judge also gave him 43 months (3.5 […]
Inmate found dead in Sedgwick County jail
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An inmate was found dead in the Sedgwick County Detention Facility and investigators are working to find out what happened. On August 24, 2022, around 12:55 p.m., a 38-year-old man inmate was found by jail staff to be unresponsive in a housing unit of the Sedgwick County Detention Facility. Detention staff immediately started to preform CPR at the point.
Sheriff: Texas man was transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Texas man on drug charges. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a Honda Civic for allegedly speeding and displaying a fraudulent Texas temporary tag, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy arrested the driver, Daniel Avila-Lopez, 28,...
Indictment: Kansas man lied during purchase of firearms
TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with three counts of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Todd Hetherington, 26, of Topeka is accused of purchasing a total of six...
One Arrested and One Wounded In Atchison, Kansas Shooting
Authorities in Atchison, Kansas say one man is in custody and another man was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in the eastern Kansas city. According to reports, law enforcement was called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Santa Fe Street in Atchison at about 9:30 A.M. Tuesday in reference to a shooting.
Search warrant leads to arrest of two Topekans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant Tuesday which lead the arrest of two. Law enforcement officials say the search warrant, which was served in the 2900 block of SE Virginia, was related an...
Topeka man indicted on firearms charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is facing federal charges over allegations he lied about who was going to receive several guns he purchased. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, a federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging Todd Hetherington, 26, with three counts of making false statements during […]
Police officer makes Salina mom proud
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – An officer with the Salina Police Department (SPD) made one mom proud Wednesday morning. According to a post from the Salina Police Department Facebook page, Officer Matt Newton was responding to a check-the-welfare call. The person contacted did not need police assistance but was hesitant to cross the street due to […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 25
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Blazier, Shawn Matthew; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Cardwell, Stephen...
‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work...
2 Kansas football players arrested in Lawrence, Kansas, on Thursday
Two Kansas football wide receivers were arrested in Lawrence, Kansas, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's booking report.
Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial
TOPEKA — A defense attorney on Tuesday questioned the lead detective in a high-profile double-homicide case about why he gave false testimony under oath to help prosecutors convict Dana Chandler a decade ago, igniting the latest flash of controversy in Chandler’s retrial. Chandler faces two first-degree murder charges in the 2002 killings of her ex-husband, […] The post Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas woman fined for filing false Medicaid claims
A 56-year-old Lawrence woman has been ordered to repay the Kansas Medicaid program more than $5,000 for filing what the state alleged were false billing claims.
Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing […]
Two arrested following Topeka narcotics search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested two people following a narcotics search performed Monday in the Hillcrest neighborhood. Officers with the TPD narcotics unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of SE Morrison; uncovering drugs. stolen property and firearms, according to TPD.
Police hope someone in Kansas finds this pet parakeet
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Butler County are working to help a family find a lost pet bird. An Indian Ring Neck Parakeet who has lived with a family in the Andover community for 15 years has been missing since Sunday, according to a social media report from Andover police.
Two men charged for Wichita Murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men have been charged in the fatal shooting that killed 49-year-old Dennis Haynes of Wichita earlier this month. According to court documents, Caviontay Conway, 21, and Shannon Cavitt Jr., 39, both made their first appearances in the 18th Judicial District Court on Monday, Aug. 22 and were each charged by […]
