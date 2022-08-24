Read full article on original website
Jay Williams' Brooklyn Nets Claim Is Going Viral
After countless weeks of rumors, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant announced Tuesday that they've mutually agreed to "move forward" together for the 2022-23 season. While on ESPN's Get Up this Wednesday morning, Jay Williams was asked about the pressure Brooklyn will face this upcoming season. Williams believes the Nets...
LeBron James Calls for Brittney Griner’s Safe Return: Everything to Know About the WNBA Star’s Detention
The fight to bring a legend home. WNBA star Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody since February 2022, and plenty of her fellow athletes are leading the charge to get her back to the United States. Ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals in June 2022, the Boston Celtics wore T-shirts reading "WE […]
ESPN
Las Vegas Aces' Becky Hammon named 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year
The Las Vegas Aces' Becky Hammon was named 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year, the league announced Friday, making her the first former WNBA player to win the award in her debut season as head coach. Hammon earned 27 of 56 votes from a panel of sports media members, while...
NBC Sports
Candace Parker, Sky advance to WNBA semis, beat Liberty 90-72
The defending champion Sky await the winner of the Connecticut-Dallas series that will have its deciding Game 3 on Wednesday. Allie Quigley and Kahleah Copper each added 15 points while Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points and 10 assists for the second-seeded Sky. Chicago has now won four consecutive elimination games dating to back-to-back single-elimination games last year en route to the franchise's first WNBA championship.
The Phoenix Suns Just Made A Huge Announcement
On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns made a big announcement that should have fans very excited.
Is Sue Bird related to Larry Bird? Facts about the Seattle Storm point guard.
Sue Bird is not related to Larry Bird, though she used to tell her classmates that he was her uncle. She gets asked regularly about their connection.
Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it
Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
'I'm Disgusted!': Stephen A Smith Rant Takes Aim at Knicks Management
Smith went political to describe the reclusive New York front office.
Patrick Beverley and Kevin Durant Have Heated Exchange Over Trade Drama
The two once had a rivalry on the Clippers and Warriors.
Isaiah Thomas gets brutally trolled after controversial Kevin Durant tweet
There are only a few remaining big-name free agents out there that are still without a team at this point in the offseason. One of them is former two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas, who himself recently made headlines after demanding a job now that the Kevin Durant trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets has ended.
NBA・
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
Yardbarker
Knicks Insider Says It Is Rumored Team Is Interested In OG Anunoby: "The Knicks Have Enough To Get A Deal Done..."
OG Anunoby is one of the elite 3 and D forwards in the NBA. He is a multi-positional defender that can also provide supplementary offensively. He averaged 17.1 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 2.6 APG for the Toronto Raptors during the 2021-22 season. Recently, it was reported by Fred Katz of...
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets could look to sign both Tristan Thompson and/or Markieff Morris ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Brooklyn Nets: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NBA season after Kevin Durant ditches trade request
The Brooklyn Nets have had quite an eventful offseason after a first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the playoffs. Kyrie Irving drama soon turned into Kevin Durant drama, with KD demanding a trade right after Irving decided to exercise his player option for 2022-23 and right before free agency.
SI:AM | So Much for Kevin Durant’s Ultimatum
He’s staying in Brooklyn, but what comes next?
Lakers News: Brian Windhorst Predicts When LA Will Make 'significant' Trade
ESPN's Brian Windhorst forecasted when he thinks the Lakers will have executed a big trade.
Rick Pitino: Knicks' Donovan Mitchell Trade Would Be 'Very Special'
One former Knicks coach lauded the potential arrival of a future player.
Syracuse basketball among teams recruiting elite NYC shooting guard hard
In the coming days, lethal shooting guard Elijah Moore from New York City is expected to take an unofficial visit to Syracuse basketball to compete in the Orange’s annual Elite Camp, according to media reports. The ‘Cuse coaching staff offered a scholarship to the 6-foot-4 Moore in April, and...
Knicks squeeze into NBA 2K League’s 5v5 quarterfinals
Knicks Gaming pulled out a 2-1 win against Heat Check Gaming on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the
Rhyne Howard Named 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year
It didn't take long for Kentucky Women's Basketball legend Rhyne Howard to make an immediate impact in the pros, as the former Wildcat was crowned as the 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year on Thursday. The Atlanta Dream guard received 53 of 56 possible votes and became the second Dream player to ever win ...
