Brooklyn, NY

The Spun

Jay Williams' Brooklyn Nets Claim Is Going Viral

After countless weeks of rumors, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant announced Tuesday that they've mutually agreed to "move forward" together for the 2022-23 season. While on ESPN's Get Up this Wednesday morning, Jay Williams was asked about the pressure Brooklyn will face this upcoming season. Williams believes the Nets...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Candace Parker, Sky advance to WNBA semis, beat Liberty 90-72

The defending champion Sky await the winner of the Connecticut-Dallas series that will have its deciding Game 3 on Wednesday. Allie Quigley and Kahleah Copper each added 15 points while Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points and 10 assists for the second-seeded Sky. Chicago has now won four consecutive elimination games dating to back-to-back single-elimination games last year en route to the franchise's first WNBA championship.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it

Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
Wildcats Today

Rhyne Howard Named 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year

It didn't take long for Kentucky Women's Basketball legend Rhyne Howard to make an immediate impact in the pros, as the former Wildcat was crowned as the 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year on Thursday. The Atlanta Dream guard received 53 of 56 possible votes and became the second Dream player to ever win ...
CLEVELAND, TN
FanBuzz

FanBuzz

Atlanta, GA
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

