New Haven, CT

Eyewitness News

Arrest made following Hamden robbery that left victim with gunshot wound to the leg

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for his involvement in a robbery in Hamden that left a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police charged 22-year-old Samuel Tate of New Haven with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Cops: Report of suspicious car in East Haven leads to two arrests

EAST HAVEN — Police say two men were arrested early Thursday morning after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood and the occupants trying to open the doors of cars parked on the street. East Haven police said investigating officer Jayqwan Wilkins saw a black 2011 Honda...
EAST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Hamden Police arrest New Haven man for gas station shooting

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police have charged a man with shooting a man in an attempted robbery at a local gas station, in which the victim returned gunfire at the suspects. Samuel Tate, 22, of New Haven was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to the July shooting. He is charged with 1st Degree Assault, 1st Degree Robbery, 1st Degree Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, 1st Degree Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Reckless Endangerment.
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Death of Man Found in Derby Home Tuesday

Police are discovering the death of a man found in a home Tuesday night. Officers responded to a home at 201 Mount Pleasant Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday to conduct a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the body of a man in a state which didn't allow them to make a positive identification, according to police.
DERBY, CT
Register Citizen

Man seriously wounded in New Haven shooting, police say

NEW HAVEN — Police say a local man was seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the East Rock neighborhood. Police said they were called to State Street between May Street and Warren Place for a person who had been reported shot around 7:15 p.m. Police said a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Meriden Father Accused of Accidentally Shooting Teen Son

Police have arrested a Meriden father accused of accidentally shooting his 17-year-old son in the chest earlier this month. Justin Mergel turned himself in Friday, according to police. Police say Mergel was unsafely handling a gun while showing it to his son when the gun went off inside their Forest...
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Capture Man Who Fled Court Proceeding in Hartford

State police have captured a man who took off during a court proceeding in Hartford Thursday. According to the Connecticut Judicial Branch, Marico Ellis ran from the courtroom in Hartford Superior Court when it appeared the judge was about to raise the bond on him for a prior offense. After...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Manhunt underway after suspect escapes from Hartford courthouse

HARTFORD, Conn. — State police are searching for a suspect who left the courthouse on Lafayette Street in Hartford. Officials notified state police around noon Thursday. The suspect identified as Marico Ellis, 24, was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and no shoes. Officials said he was appearing before a judge who was considering raising his bond.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Danbury man dies in crash involving tractor-trailer in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-84 West in Waterbury Thursday night. State police said a tractor-trailer and Chevrolet Silverado were on I-84 West near exit 23 in Waterbury around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when the driver of the Silverado didn’t slow down due to traffic, […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Body found on shore of Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a body was found on the shore of Burr Pond State Park in Torrington. Officials from the state police, Encon police unit, and fire crews reported to the scene, police said. According to officials, a female was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The Office of […]
TORRINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Scooter Driver Injured in Crash in Vernon

The driver of a scooter was flown to the hospital after a scooter crash on a trail in Vernon. Police said the crash happened on the rail trail off Tallwood Drive and the driver suffered a head injury. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
VERNON, CT
WTNH

New Haven Police Sgt. terminated after being found to have violated department policies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven Police Sergeant has been terminated after being found to have violated numerous department policies, according to the police chief. Chief Karl Jacobson recommended the termination of Sergeant Shayna Kendall after an internal affairs investigation found she violated the department’s policies. In July, News 8 obtained an 86-page […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Officer Injured, Man in Custody After Chase in Farmington

A man who was wanted on an arrest warrant is in custody and a police officer is in the hospital after a chase in Farmington Thursday afternoon, police said. The suspect is accused of ramming a police cruiser several times. The suspect is accused of ramming a police cruiser several...
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Shooting Outside Waterbury Restaurant

Police have arrested a man who is accused of fatally shooting another man outside Bertie’s West Indian Restaurant in Waterbury last week. Joseph Whitaker, 32, of Waterbury, is accused of shooting 32-year-old Lechard Santos, of Waterbury, early on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 18. Police responded to the restaurant...
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

LifeStar called for Vernon scooter accident

VERNON — One person was seriously injured after crashing his scooter on the Vernon Rails to Trails around 5:45 p.m., Lt. Robert Marra said. Marra said the person injured was a man in his 30s, and that he was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar with serious injuries.
VERNON, CT

