HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police have charged a man with shooting a man in an attempted robbery at a local gas station, in which the victim returned gunfire at the suspects. Samuel Tate, 22, of New Haven was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to the July shooting. He is charged with 1st Degree Assault, 1st Degree Robbery, 1st Degree Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, 1st Degree Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Reckless Endangerment.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO