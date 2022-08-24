ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Guadalupe Lomas
2d ago

give him the 99 years the other guy was not a threat in any sense of the word. and it doesn't matter what the text read because he even put his hands up showing he was unarmed and he still shot him. as for the self- defence claim tell it to your mama because it's not going to fly here.

Monica Carlos
2d ago

What are these people thinking of is it worth losing their freedom for the rest of their lives.he killed an innocent person for doing his job very very wrong.

Brian Tondre
1d ago

some of these defense attorneys are pretty funny he's claiming self defense because somebody sent him threatening text messages....loljust wait until they put his father on the stand

KSAT 12

San Antonio man found guilty in deadly shooting over rental tires

SAN ANTONIO – A jury took about two hours Thursday to find a San Antonio man guilty of murder. Richard Vallejo was on trial for the June 2020 shooting death of Andrew Gomez. Gomez worked for a rental tire company and was looking for Vallejo who owed money on some tires. Gomez went to Vallejo’s parent’s house, and when Vallejo showed up, video surveillance showed him shooting an unarmed Gomez six times.
KSAT 12

Suspect accused of shooting woman amid two-year feud over man

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested for allegedly shooting another woman multiple times last year due to a fight over a man, according to San Antonio police. Letitis Lynette Tsatenawa, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Sept. 18 on the East Side, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12

Man found dead in pool of blood at North Side home; 1 detained

SAN ANTONIO – A man was detained at his North Side home on Friday morning after another man was found dead in a pool of blood, according to San Antonio police. Police said they initially received a call after 6 a.m. from a man saying he thought he hurt someone at his home in the 100 block of Englewood, not far from West Avenue.
KTSA

SAPD: Arrest made in fatal May shooting on I-35

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are announcing the arrest of one man accused in a fatal shooting in May. Investigators say 34-year-old Jeremiah Nevarez is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of 29-year-old Andrew Rangel on the northeast side. Police say Nevarez pulled up next to Rangel on southbound I-35 near Binz-Engleman Road and fired numerous shots into his car. Rangel ended up crashing off the highway after being shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
KSAT 12

Woman found with gunshot wound in Northeast Side hotel room

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital on Friday morning after she said she was shot while walking on a Northeast Side street. San Antonio police Sgt. Matthew Brown said they responded to the shooting call at the Sun Motel in the 1000 block of Austin Highway.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man wanted for I-35 murder, arrested

SAN ANTONIO — The man wanted for the murder of Andrew Rangel has been arrested, according to an affidavit. Jeremiah Nevarez was arrested on August 10 and charged with the murder of Rangel. Officials say Nevarez shot at Rangel several times while driving on I35. On May 4, Rangel...
KTSA

Man stabbed during fight in Downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was hospitalized with stab wounds after getting into a fight in downtown San Antonio Wednesday night. At around 8:45 P.M., two men got into an altercation near the intersection of North St. Mary’s and East Travis. One of the men pulled...
KSAT 12

Burglary suspect arrested in Schertz after barricading himself inside home

SCHERTZ, Texas – Police in Schertz arrested a man who they say barricaded himself inside a home trying to evade police after a burglary. Kodee Lee Dunfee, 26, was taken into custody Thursday morning. Schertz police responded to a call at about 4:30 a.m. for a burglary in progress...

