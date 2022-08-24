ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'We are alive': Mariupol footballers stay strong as season begins

By Dmytro GORSHKOV, Sergii VOLSKYI, Dimitar DILKOFF
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ublGM_0hSgCsgU00
FSC Mariupol will kick off their season at the weekend despite the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine that has forced to club to relocate /AFP

As Ukraine's football season kicked off on Tuesday despite Moscow's ongoing invasion, players from a Mariupol club are hoping to do their devastated city proud after a dramatic escape from Russian troops.

FSC Mariupol are warming up in the tiny village stadium of Demydiv 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Kyiv -- hundreds of kilometres from their base in the strategic port hub on the Sea of Azov.

Oleksandr Yaroshenko, the club's president, told AFP that he motivates the team's players by telling them: "You don't just play football. You have to play because we are Mariupol."

Yaroshenko remembers that the club played a friendly two days before the February 24 invasion.

Nobody at the time believed Russia would attack.

Two days later, the first bombs fell on the city and Russian forces surrounded it within days.

When electricity and running water began to be cut off at the beginning of March due to the constant shelling, players and coaches began to converge on the club's base in the city centre.

Yaroshenko, who also owns a medical business, said he volunteered to coordinate medical facilities in the city -- which has seen some of the most intense fighting in the past six months of war.

Yaroshenko initially asked the players to leave on a club bus -- a big black coach with the inscription "Mariupol" above the windshield parked metres from the stadium.

But, not wanting to leave their relatives or fearing to come under fire along the way, most of the players refused to flee.

- Morale boost -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bnwup_0hSgCsgU00
FSC Mariupol president Oleksandr Yaroshenko watches his team in action during a friendly /AFP

Only a week later, the players and their relatives eventually decided to go.

"Our aim was to get out of Mariupol. We were not going to be somewhere together," Yaroshenko said.

But they only managed to get to Berdyansk, a Russia-occupied town, from where everyone dispersed in different directions, including the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula, Georgia and Poland.

FSC Mariupol will be playing in Ukraine's second tier and their first game of the season will be against Lviv club Karpaty in western Ukraine.

The city's main club, FC Mariupol, who are in the Premier League, have been allowed to skip the season with a right to return in the next one.

Premier League rival Desna from the northern city of Chernigiv whose stadium was hit by a Russian rocket, received the same exemption.

The decision to begin the season reportedly came from President Volodymyr Zelensky himself in order to give the country a morale boost.

Matches will be held without spectators for security reasons, many clubs will play their home games not in their own cities, but largely in the safer western or central regions.

- Against all odds -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPonh_0hSgCsgU00
FSC Mariupol have had to take on youngsters from other clubs to fill up the squad /AFP

The war has had a devastating effect on football clubs, particularly smaller and less financially secure ones.

Only 10 of FSC Mariupol's players eventually reached their new base in the Kyiv outskirts.

The team was completed with young players from other clubs, including other teams from the war-ravaged Donetsk region.

"Now the most important thing is participation," Yaroshenko said of the club's decision to play the season against all odds.

"We do not know whether the game that has begun will end or not, whether the championship will end or not."

"Today it is more of an ideological team, which is built on the philosophy that this is Mariupol and that we are alive."

Igor Bukovsky, a 25-year-old midfielder of FSC Mariupol, stayed in his hometown for as long as he could.

His neighbour was killed in shelling, and his house was hit by shells and has been uninhabitable since.

"It got worse and worse, planes dropped bombs, I saw that the city simply did not exist any longer."

In late March, he set off and drove two and a half days to Zaporizhzhia in Ukrainian-controlled territory, with eight relatives, a dog and a cat in his small car.

"You get used to everything," Bukovsky said, sporting the club's green training jersey.

"We had been hiding in the basement for a month, everyone missed football, I really want to come back and play."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

'Discontent is growing': Vladimir Putin's critic predicts his downfall is likely

Since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, voices have been growing, even within Russia, against continuing what Vladimir Putin labelled a 'special military operation'. Could the resentment be so intense that the country will soon be governed by a different president?. Reasons for allegedly dwindling support. In the interview, Vladimir...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russian forces 'can't cope' with the 'unpredictability' of Ukrainian troops, top enlisted leader says

After five months of fighting, Ukraine's military has forced Russia to reduce its ambitions. Much of Ukraine's battlefield success is owed to its more capable noncommissioned officers. With strategic competition increasing, Western militaries are emphasizing the role of skilled NCOs. In the five months since Russia launched its attack, Ukraine's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
DOPE Quick Reads

Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives

The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
ClutchPoints

Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn

NBA icon Dennis Rodman made headlines over the weekend after he revealed his plan to travel to Russia and help in the Brittney Griner case. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s no longer pushing through with his move. According to an ABC report, Rodman has reversed course and clarified that there are no current plans for […] The post Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Washington Examiner

Moscow, we have a problem: Russian soldiers grow weary of war

In July, I wrote an article asking how long Russian soldiers would hold on in Ukraine. Less than a month later, we are seeing soldiers, and now units, questioning why Russia is at war in Ukraine and refusing to fight — publicly. The Security Service of Ukraine has been...
MILITARY
Defense One

Ukraine’s Strikes Are Setting the Stage for a Rough Russian Winter

Many have speculated that recent strikes on Russian bases in Crimea are the start of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive aimed at regaining territory lost since the February invasion. But experts say the attacks are more likely a bid to prevent Russian forces from resupplying or further advancing. A series of...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Footballers#Russian#Demydiv
The Hill

Putin’s war is shattering views of Russia and Ukraine

Russians, Americans and Europeans are rarely of one mind about anything, but there’s one thing they all agreed on in early 2022: that the Ukrainians wouldn’t fight and the Russian armed forces would control Ukraine in a few days or weeks. Everyone knew that the Ukrainian army was a joke and the Russian army was superb.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Russians, Belarusians caught in the crossfire in Ukraine

Belarusian political refugee Karyna Patsiomkina thought she would be out of harm's way when she moved into a flat in Bucha, a lush suburb north of Kyiv, in early February. Again, in March Patsiomkina had to move as the battle for Bucha raged.
POLITICS
AFP

US warns Moscow not to divert power from Ukraine nuclear plant

Washington on Thursday warned Russia against diverting energy from a nuclear plant Kyiv says was cut off from its grid, as calls for an independent inspection of the facility mount. President Joe Biden, in a telephone call with Zelensky, called for Russia to return full control of the plant and let in UN nuclear inspectors, the White House said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

AFP

81K+
Followers
32K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy