ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Republican Brian Scott to face Democrat Pat Gerard for Pinellas Commission

By Tracey McManus
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FkaeB_0hSgCco600
Businessman Brian Scott, left, won the Republican primary for Pinellas County Commission District 2 on Tuesday. He will face incumbent Democrat Pat Gerard in the general election Nov. 8. [ handouts ]

Businessman Brian Scott won the Pinellas County Commission District 2 Republican primary on Tuesday, and now will try to defeat incumbent Pat Gerard in the fall and flip the board’s slim Democratic majority.

Republican Dave Eggers will return for another term on the County Commission. The incumbents running for Pinellas County School Board also won easily, while two open seats on that non-partisan board will go to a runoff in the November general election.

Scott, owner of Escot Bus Lines, won about 66.2% of the vote against Debbie Buschman, a Palm Harbor Special Fire Control & Rescue Commissioner, with all precincts reporting. Gerard did not face a Democratic primary challenger in her race for a third term.

Scott, 54, a first-time candidate, greatly outmatched Buschman, 53, in fundraising, with $169,878 in contributions to her $26,216. Scott raised another $58,700 through a political committee.

In his campaign, Scott positioned himself as the candidate who could beat Gerard in the general election and flip the partisan makeup to Republican for the first time since 2014.

“I’m a business owner, I have real world, day-to-day understanding of the pressures of owning a business and as I talked to voters that’s what I heard resonated the most,” Scott said Tuesday evening.

Eggers won a third term in office by beating Republican challenger Heather Aynne Vernillo with 67.7% of ballots cast. Because there was no Democrat in the race, all residents in the northern Pinellas district were eligible to vote regardless of party.

Eggers, 65, raised significantly more money than Vernillo, 42, with $76,143 in contributions to her $9,539. Eggers raised another $10,000 through a political committee.

Pinellas County commissioner Dave Eggers, District 4. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

The Pinellas School Board had four seats up for election, with two of the races settled in the primary and two headed to a November runoff.

Incumbent School Board members Lisa Cane and Caprice Edmond both defended their seats against challengers with conservative viewpoints.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iaZiL_0hSgCco600
For the Pinellas County School Board's District 7 seat, Maria Solanki, left, challenged incumbent Caprice Edmond. [ Courtesy of the candidates ]

Edmond, 34, now finishing her first term in office representing southern Pinellas’ District 7, was well ahead of challenger Maria DiFiore Solanki, 37, with almost a 2-to-1 lead after most votes were counted.

“I’m feeling good, feeling great,” Edmond said. She said she was not surprised by the results because “the people of Pinellas County wanted effective leadership and experienced leadership.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Eq7N_0hSgCco600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hdo1a_0hSgCco600
From left, Brad DeCorte, incumbent Lisa Cane and Bronson Oudshoff competed in Tuesday's primary to represent District 2 on the Pinellas County School Board. [ Courtesy of Pinellas County Schools, Brad DeCorte, Bronson Oudshoff ]

The race was closer in the three-way contest for countywide District 2. But Cane, 35, appeared to have a large enough majority to avoid a runoff.

“I’m absolutely thrilled,” Cane said. “The people of Pinellas County, they came through. My husband and I are elated.”

The incumbent faced challenges from both sides of the political spectrum: Bronson Oudshoff, 44, who embraced Gov. Ron DeSantis’ positions on LGBTQ issues and racial topics; and Brad DeCorte, 65, a longtime educator who campaigned for better treatment of teachers and more equity in the school system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0COoSy_0hSgCco600
The 2022 candidates for the Pinellas County School Board District 3 seat were, from left: Keesha Benson, Dawn Peters and Carl Zimmermann. [ Courtesy of the candidates ]

In District 3, which is also countywide, three candidates competed to replace Nicole Carr, who is leaving after one term. They were: Keesha Benson, 41, a leader of community social organizations; Dawn Peters, 48, an active school volunteer; and Carl Zimmermann, 71, a retired educator. With no one receiving a majority, Benson and Peters will head to a November runoff as the top two vote getters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJ4OQ_0hSgCco600
The 2022 candidates for the Pinellas County School Board District 6 seat were, from left: Brian Martin, Stephanie Meyer and Kim Works. [ Courtesy of the candidates ]

In eastern Pinellas’ District 6, where School Board member Bill Dudley is retiring, there were also three candidates: Brian Martin, 37, a chemical engineer; Stephanie Meyer, 40, a teacher at a private Christian school and adjunct instructor at Hillsborough Community College; and Kimberly Works, 51, an active school and district-level volunteer. That race also is headed to a runoff, with Meyer logging in just under 50% and Martin collecting about 40% of the vote.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the elections in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription. Or click here to make a donation to the Tampa Bay Times Journalism Fund.

Comments / 0

Related
10 Tampa Bay

Recount ordered for Hillsborough County School tax referendum

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Canvassing Board has certified the first unofficial results for the 2022 Primary Election Thursday evening. In Florida, the law requires a machine recount to be conducted if any race or issue would be defeated by .5% or less of the total votes cast for that race or issue. This means board members ordered recounts for the following races:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Pinellas County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
County
Pinellas County, FL
Local
Florida Government
thegabber.com

Primary Results for Pinellas, Florida State Elections

Now that the 2022 Florida primary election is in the record books, some winners can breathe easy with no more contested races, while others get ready for the November general election. Races in Florida are plurality contests, which means a majority vote is not necessary to win a race with...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Brian Scott
Person
Dave Eggers
stpetecatalyst.com

Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary

Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Rodriguez beats Lodato in School Board District 3 race

BROOKSVILLE — Shannon Rodriguez will be the new District 3 School Board member, voters decided on Aug. 23, with a big win over incumbent Jimmy Lodato. Rodriguez got 21,695 votes, for 60.64%, while Lodato received 14,082 votes, for 39.36%. These results are unofficial, with all Hernando County precincts reporting...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Elections In Florida#School Board Election#Election Local#Pinellas Commission#Democratic#The County Commission#Escot Bus Lines
10NEWS

DeSantis joins Rubio, Demings fires back as campaign trail leads to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — Following Tuesday's election night, Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis hopped on the campaign trail and spoke on stage among a crowd of people in Tampa. Rubio on Wednesday joined DeSantis, alongside a list of other Republican officials. DeSantis also campaigned as he battles Democratic nominee Rep. Charlie Crist for governor.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Tampa Bay Times

Primary election results: Hillsborough County

Here are the latest results for the 2022 primary election in Hillsborough County, including the Democratic primary featuring Rep. Kathy Castor, the Republican race between Kelli Stargel, Jackie Toledo, Demetries Grimes, Laurel Lee and Kevin McGovern and the local tax referendum. Follow these links to see results for Tampa Bay or all of Florida or local results for Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

I’m a Pinellas classroom teacher and here’s what I think of DeSantis’ hire-a-vet plan | Column

Gov. Ron DeSantis, I know you’re a busy man, what with running Florida with an iron fist and all, but what’s up with your scheme to shove non-teachers into the state’s public schools? There’s a teacher shortage in Florida because trained educators are leaving the profession in droves due to your policies; they’re over the relatively low pay and the lack of respect that comes from being constantly vilified by self-serving politicians looking to pass along blame. So how about emphasizing teacher retention instead of attempting to incentivize retired cops and firefighters and veterans to risk further hazardous duty in a classroom?
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough to consider incinerator restrictions

TAMPA — Hillsborough County commissioners don’t want to be burned by another yard waste incinerator proposal. A week after killing a permit application from Louis Geraci LLLP to install two log-burning incinerators in Lutz, commissioners said Thursday they now want to consider restricting where those facilities can locate in the future.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy