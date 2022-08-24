Jackson Grill to reopen under new ownership

Jackson Grill, a Milwaukee south side supper club, has plans to reopen under new ownership after closing last year.

Jackson Grill, located near 38th and Mitchell, closed its doors in March of 2021 due to high prices and lack of staff.

Two industry veterans plan on buying the restaurant and reopening it either later this year or early next year. The prospective owners, Andrew Radjenovich and Melanie Vasquez, say they plan on preserving Jackson Grill's classic supper club vibe.

The Milwaukee staple was known for its steaks and classic old fashioned drinks for the last 20 years. According to our partners at OnMilwaukee , the owners will preserve some of Jackson Grill's classics like its creme brulee and bananas foster.

Radjenovich founded Saloon Calhoun in Brookfield, which he sold in 2011. OnMilwaukee reports he has also worked behind the bar at 4th Base for the past decade. He is cousins with Chef Adam Pawlak and has helped create specials at Egg & Flour Pasta Br.

