Brundidge, AL

wtvy.com

Samson Police asking for assistance in locating missing child

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - Samson Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brent Johnson. Brent Michael Johnson, 16, was last seen on August 24, 2022 at around 2:45 PM. He was wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt, back and white tennis shoes, and a gray backpack, on North Broad Street in Samson, Alabama.
SAMSON, AL
WSFA

Second arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made another arrest in connection to a homicide investigation. Police say 34-year-old John Hollon III, of Prattville, was taken into custody Thursday by the United States Marshals Task Force and charged with murder. Authorities identified Hollon as a suspect in the August 7 shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Samson police searching for missing teenager

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) – A Samson teenager is missing after he is believed to have willing got into the vehicle of an unknown person Wednesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, 10th-grade boy Brent Johnson is believed to have gotten into a white Toyota Corolla with Florida tags, according to a post on the Samson Police Department’s Facebook page.
SAMSON, AL
WSFA

Man arrested in woman’s 2021 Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a June 1, 2021 Montgomery homicide, the police department has confirmed. Jamichael Davis, 22, of Montgomery, was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of Tati’ana Mollette, 20, also of Montgomery. The shooting happened around 10:20...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, another injured in Montgomery hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Police and fire medics responded to the 1200 block of East South Boulevard Service Road around 10 p.m. where they found the victims. Police said Damarion...
MONTGOMERY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Fatal shooting on Bernard Street

The Union Springs Police Department received calls about gunshots fired on Bernard Street in Union Springs, AL. USPD was dispatched at approximately 5:42 p.m. to the 600 block of Bernard Street on Thursday, August 18, 2022 and found a black male suffering from gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
WSFA

Man faces over 2 dozen charges after Montgomery crime spree

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing over two-dozen charges following a crime spree across the city of Montgomery. According to Montgomery police, Al-Qadeer Hamlet is facing 23 counts of burglary third degree, four counts of theft of property, and escape. Court documents indicate Hamlet targeted 23 businesses, taking...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man charged in arson of Montgomery apartment complex

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue has charged a man following the arson at an apartment complex. According to Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper, Darius Browney Gunn, 25, is charged with arson first degree. The fire happened Tuesday around 5 a.m. in the 4900 block of Plaza Drive, according to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man charged with murder in Luverne shooting investigation

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with murder in a Luverne shooting investigation. According to the Luverne Police Department, Jerico Merrel Nickerson, 41, of Grady, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Marquise Lamond Randle Jr., of Luverne. Authorities said Randle was shot and killed in the area of Liptrot Street on August 16.
LUVERNE, AL
WSFA

2 including teen charged in weekend homicide investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A teen and another man have been charged with murder in a weekend homicide investigation. According to Montgomery police, Kendarius Streeter, 16, and Ja’Kaleb Spell, 20, both of Montgomery, are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Gabriel Willis. On Sunday, police were...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Two suspects, 16 and 20, charged with murder of Montgomery man

A teenager and a 20-year-old suspect were charged with the murder in the early Sunday morning shooting death of a 23-year-old Montgomery man, police said Tuesday. Kendarius Streeter, 16, and Ja’Kaleb Spell, 20, both of Montgomery, were identified as suspects in the shooting death of 23-year-old Gabriel Willis. Kendarius is also charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

MPD: Motorist fleeing officers strikes occupied vehicle, home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a motorist hit an occupied vehicle and building while fleeing officers Monday night. Capt. Saba Coleman said officers tried to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop in the area of Highland Avenue and Ann Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. She said the driver refused to stop, leading police in a pursuit.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a homicide investigation is underway following an overnight shooting that happened over the weekend. Police say a gunshot victim was found in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead. Police identified him as Gabriel Willis, 23, of Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Woman missing more than a week sought in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing more than a week. Authorities are asking the public’s help finding 33-year-old Brittany Denise Baker, who has not been seen since Aug. 13. The sheriff’s office says her last contact with her mother or grandmother was in the 1200 block of Highway 31 North.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Court documents shed light on Perry Hooper Jr.’s arrest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are adding some details to why a former Alabama lawmaker and political activist was arrested on one count of first-degree sexual abuse. According to the filings, Perry Hooper Jr., was leaving a business on Montgomery’s Commerce Street around 8 p.m. on Aug. 16 when...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Governor's House Hotel - Montgomery

A drawing of the Alabamian Motel, later named the Governor's House Hotel, on Montgomery's East South Boulevard, April 10, 1963. Thieves targeted a number of East Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible.
MONTGOMERY, AL

