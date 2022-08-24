ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Eastern Carolina school systems holding open houses

(WITN) - Several Eastern Carolina school systems are holding open houses Thursday just ahead of the 2022 fall semester. Pitt County Schools, Martin County Schools, and Greene County Schools are all holding open houses. Here is their information:. PCS: Thursday, Aug. 25: K-5 (4-6:30 p.m.); K-8th/6th-8th (5-7:30 p.m.); 9th-12th (6-8:30...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Beaufort County to start spraying mosquito gathering spots

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Health Department plans to start spraying for mosquitos this weekend. The health department says the spraying will be between dusk and dawn in areas of high mosquito populations. If there is rainy or windy weather, the scheduled spraying will be postponed. WITN...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

United Way of Onslow County gets a new home

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A century-old building will continue to serve the community. On Thursday, the Brigade Boys & Girls Club of Onslow County donated a historic space to the United Way. The building first served as the Jacksonville Volunteer Fire House. Now, it will serve to assist during natural disasters and feed children throughout […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville Police Department hosting free haircut, backpack event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get the students ready for school. On Saturday, the Greenville Police Department will be hosting the sixth annual Cops and Barbers, where students can get ready to go back to school by getting free haircuts and backpacks. The following locations will have drop-off areas while supplies last: Kampus Kuts, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaufort County, NC
Government
City
Washington, NC
City
Beaufort, NC
State
Washington State
County
Beaufort County, NC
WITN

Lenoir County SPCA breaks ground on new facility

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County SPCA has been helping animals for more than ten years, and soon they’ll have a brand new space to keep doing just that. The county’s SPCA has seen more and more animals come through their doors since it opened. That’s why its staff are celebrating the start of construction on a new place to continue their work.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Public hearing held regarding World Cat air permit

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Residents of Pitt County gathered on Thursday for a chance to voice concerns regarding an air permit submitted by World Cat. The company wants to build a boat manufacturing facility in Greenville, which the Department of Environmental Quality says would be a Title V facility. The...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Winterville Watermelon festival continues Friday

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Winterville Watermelon Festival continues Friday night with their Family Fun Night. Following opening night, Friday night festivities will kick off at 6:00 p.m. and run until 10:00 p.m. Friday night fun includes vendors, rides, games, music, and much more. Be sure to visit WITN’s booth to...
WINTERVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Boat Building#New Place#Vehicles#Technical Education#Washington High School
WITN

Montford Point Marine Association to recognize first Black Marines

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Montford Point Marine Association will honor and recognize the first Black Marines who enlisted during World War II this morning in Jacksonville. The event will take place Thursday at 8:00 a.m. at the Montford Point Marine Memorial in Lejeune Gardens. The observance will remember and honor...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Groundbreaking ceremony for Highway 17 widening project

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Area leaders and State Department of Transportation officials broke ground Thursday for a project to widen U.S. 17 in Martin and Beaufort Counties. State officials say the project will widen 10.6 miles of the highway north of Highway 171 near the Old Ford community to the existing four lanes just south of Williamston.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
wcti12.com

People upset over faded paint on New Bern Blue Angel plane

NEW BERN, Craven County — Some community members are outraged about the updated paint job done on the F-11 Tiger Long-Nose Blue Angels aircraft in Lawson Creek Park in New Bern. Multiple people are taking to social media and commenting on the way the plane looks. Retired Veteran, David...
NEW BERN, NC
neusenews.com

Help wanted: City of Kinston - Laboratory Technician

City of Kinston Laboratory Technician $34,893.30 - $48,617.11. Annually Full-time with Benefits! Description Performs routine technical work in performing chemical and bacteriological test of wastewater and water as required by the City of Kinston, the State of North Carolina, and the Environmental Protection Agency. Essential Functions Performs biological, chemical, and bacteriological tests as related to the operational controls for the water reclamation facility. Calculates and completes daily operational reports, and compiles data for state reports. Analyzes samples for BOD, TSS, pH, Fecal Coliform, Conductivity, Total Phosphorous, Ammonia, Nitrate-Nitrate, and microbiological water retesting. Performs required quality control and detailed paperwork associated with these tests. Investigate problems or inconsistencies in test results. Troubleshoots and performs preventive maintenance on laboratory equipment. Prepares solutions and reagents. Reviews test results for accuracy, consistency, and defection. Tracks pollutants for permit compliance. Conducts outside testing. Assists in scheduling required testing. Coordinates sample collection. Completes chain of custody. Performs related tasks as required.
KINSTON, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

Two Marines dine-and-dash at Waffle House, then vandalize helicopter, NC officials say

Two U.S. Marines damaged a helicopter just after dining and dashing at a Waffle House in North Carolina, officials said. The act of vandalism left the helicopter with broken windows and about $1,000 in damage on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to police in Havelock. The Eastern North Carolina city is home to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point.
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

25 years of reporting in ENC: Remembering the worst hurricane I covered

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -When I first moved to eastern Carolina in 1997 hurricanes weren’t something I thought much about. I grew up in Pennsylvania and lived for a while in West Virginia so the extreme cold and snow were the types of severe weather I was accustomed to. That all changed when I moved here.
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

North Lenoir Fire & Rescue receives donation from DripDrop to provide dehydration relief to firefighters

North Lenoir Fire & Rescue recently received a donation of oral rehydration solution (ORS) from DripDrop, a leading electrolyte powder company, to help provide critical dehydration relief to its responders during extreme summer heat, wildfire season, and other strenuous response situations. The donation was made in partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), the leading association representing the volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue services.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Greenville aircraft center expanding into New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An aircraft equipment distribution and service center based in Greenville is expanding into New Bern after a year of construction. Pilot John International, formerly Carolina GSE, has announced that it has doubled its space from 20,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet with the support of the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s building reuse grant.
NEW BERN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy