WITN
Eastern Carolina school systems holding open houses
(WITN) - Several Eastern Carolina school systems are holding open houses Thursday just ahead of the 2022 fall semester. Pitt County Schools, Martin County Schools, and Greene County Schools are all holding open houses. Here is their information:. PCS: Thursday, Aug. 25: K-5 (4-6:30 p.m.); K-8th/6th-8th (5-7:30 p.m.); 9th-12th (6-8:30...
WITN
Beaufort County to start spraying mosquito gathering spots
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Health Department plans to start spraying for mosquitos this weekend. The health department says the spraying will be between dusk and dawn in areas of high mosquito populations. If there is rainy or windy weather, the scheduled spraying will be postponed. WITN...
United Way of Onslow County gets a new home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A century-old building will continue to serve the community. On Thursday, the Brigade Boys & Girls Club of Onslow County donated a historic space to the United Way. The building first served as the Jacksonville Volunteer Fire House. Now, it will serve to assist during natural disasters and feed children throughout […]
Greenville Police Department hosting free haircut, backpack event
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get the students ready for school. On Saturday, the Greenville Police Department will be hosting the sixth annual Cops and Barbers, where students can get ready to go back to school by getting free haircuts and backpacks. The following locations will have drop-off areas while supplies last: Kampus Kuts, […]
WITN
Eastern Carolina school districts prepare for first day of school
(WITN) - Eastern Carolina school systems are preparing for students to return to the classroom. Greene Central High School Teacher of the Year Emily Lahr is looking forward to another exciting school year. “I think that we’ve had a lot of obstacles in the past few years so it’s really...
WITN
Lenoir County SPCA breaks ground on new facility
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County SPCA has been helping animals for more than ten years, and soon they’ll have a brand new space to keep doing just that. The county’s SPCA has seen more and more animals come through their doors since it opened. That’s why its staff are celebrating the start of construction on a new place to continue their work.
WITN
Public hearing held regarding World Cat air permit
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Residents of Pitt County gathered on Thursday for a chance to voice concerns regarding an air permit submitted by World Cat. The company wants to build a boat manufacturing facility in Greenville, which the Department of Environmental Quality says would be a Title V facility. The...
WITN
Winterville Watermelon festival continues Friday
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Winterville Watermelon Festival continues Friday night with their Family Fun Night. Following opening night, Friday night festivities will kick off at 6:00 p.m. and run until 10:00 p.m. Friday night fun includes vendors, rides, games, music, and much more. Be sure to visit WITN’s booth to...
WITN
Pine Knoll Shores says 6 swimmers pulled from rip current; 2 hospitalized
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Pine Knoll Shores says six swimmers were pulled from a rip current Thursday, two of whom had to be hospitalized. The town says the rescues took place on the east end of the town, near the Windjammer. WITN is told that...
WITN
Greenville woman among first Peace Corps volunteers to return to service overseas
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville resident is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since they evacuated due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The Peace Corps says Linda Jones is going to Morocco to be a youth in development volunteer. “I love the...
WITN
Montford Point Marine Association to recognize first Black Marines
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Montford Point Marine Association will honor and recognize the first Black Marines who enlisted during World War II this morning in Jacksonville. The event will take place Thursday at 8:00 a.m. at the Montford Point Marine Memorial in Lejeune Gardens. The observance will remember and honor...
WITN
Groundbreaking ceremony for Highway 17 widening project
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Area leaders and State Department of Transportation officials broke ground Thursday for a project to widen U.S. 17 in Martin and Beaufort Counties. State officials say the project will widen 10.6 miles of the highway north of Highway 171 near the Old Ford community to the existing four lanes just south of Williamston.
wcti12.com
People upset over faded paint on New Bern Blue Angel plane
NEW BERN, Craven County — Some community members are outraged about the updated paint job done on the F-11 Tiger Long-Nose Blue Angels aircraft in Lawson Creek Park in New Bern. Multiple people are taking to social media and commenting on the way the plane looks. Retired Veteran, David...
neusenews.com
Help wanted: City of Kinston - Laboratory Technician
City of Kinston Laboratory Technician $34,893.30 - $48,617.11. Annually Full-time with Benefits! Description Performs routine technical work in performing chemical and bacteriological test of wastewater and water as required by the City of Kinston, the State of North Carolina, and the Environmental Protection Agency. Essential Functions Performs biological, chemical, and bacteriological tests as related to the operational controls for the water reclamation facility. Calculates and completes daily operational reports, and compiles data for state reports. Analyzes samples for BOD, TSS, pH, Fecal Coliform, Conductivity, Total Phosphorous, Ammonia, Nitrate-Nitrate, and microbiological water retesting. Performs required quality control and detailed paperwork associated with these tests. Investigate problems or inconsistencies in test results. Troubleshoots and performs preventive maintenance on laboratory equipment. Prepares solutions and reagents. Reviews test results for accuracy, consistency, and defection. Tracks pollutants for permit compliance. Conducts outside testing. Assists in scheduling required testing. Coordinates sample collection. Completes chain of custody. Performs related tasks as required.
New 472 area code will replace new requests for service in Jacksonville, other parts of Southeastern NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved the implementation of a new area code to help in the 910 area code region of North Carolina. which includes Jacksonville. The 910 area code serves areas of Fayetteville, Wilmington and Jacksonville. The commission said in a press release back in June the area […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Two Marines dine-and-dash at Waffle House, then vandalize helicopter, NC officials say
Two U.S. Marines damaged a helicopter just after dining and dashing at a Waffle House in North Carolina, officials said. The act of vandalism left the helicopter with broken windows and about $1,000 in damage on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to police in Havelock. The Eastern North Carolina city is home to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point.
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: August 25 – 28, 2022
Free Back to School Haircuts courtesy of Craven Community College (CCC) Barbering Concepts on August 26 at CCC from 1 – 4 p.m. and August 27 at the Omega Center from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The City of New Bern Utilities Department has empty wooden reels free...
WITN
25 years of reporting in ENC: Remembering the worst hurricane I covered
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -When I first moved to eastern Carolina in 1997 hurricanes weren’t something I thought much about. I grew up in Pennsylvania and lived for a while in West Virginia so the extreme cold and snow were the types of severe weather I was accustomed to. That all changed when I moved here.
neusenews.com
North Lenoir Fire & Rescue receives donation from DripDrop to provide dehydration relief to firefighters
North Lenoir Fire & Rescue recently received a donation of oral rehydration solution (ORS) from DripDrop, a leading electrolyte powder company, to help provide critical dehydration relief to its responders during extreme summer heat, wildfire season, and other strenuous response situations. The donation was made in partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), the leading association representing the volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue services.
WITN
Greenville aircraft center expanding into New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An aircraft equipment distribution and service center based in Greenville is expanding into New Bern after a year of construction. Pilot John International, formerly Carolina GSE, has announced that it has doubled its space from 20,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet with the support of the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s building reuse grant.
