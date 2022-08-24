ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok settlement: Illinois users eligible for payout from $92M class action lawsuit

 4 days ago

Illinois residents may be getting a substantial payout after TikTok settled a class action privacy lawsuit for $92 million.

The settlement resolves claims that the popular video-sharing app violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act by unlawfully collecting biometric information and privacy data from uses then disclosing it to third parties without telling them.

In addition to the cash settlement, the agreement requires TikTok to create data privacy measures including a training and compliance program for new employees and contractors, as well as instituting annual privacy training for all employees.

A judge approved the settlement Tuesday.

The settlement comes with two classes: a nationwide class and an Illinois class. Anyone living in the state of Illinois who used the app in Illinois to create video before September 30, 2021 is eligible for a settlement, which could be as much as six times more than claims in the nationwide class because of the BIPA violation.

The deadline to file a claim was March 1, 2022. For more information, click here

Yuli Sanchez
4d ago

The deadline literally passed why post this now???

