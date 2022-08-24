Read full article on original website
Henrico facility flagged for harmful chemical emissions, health experts say not to worry
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is warning the public of potentially harmful chemical emissions stemming from sterilization facilities scattered across 13 states and Puerto Rico. The agency's list included Sterilization Services of Virginia — a Henrico-based medical sterilization plant.
Marcus Alert: Richmond launches co-response team to address mental health emergencies
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A deadly officer-involved shooting on I-95 has sparked the need for change in how law enforcement responds to mental health emergencies. Marcus David-Peters was shot by a Richmond police officer in 2018 during an apparent mental crisis. His death led to the “Marcus Alert” program, which the city says is now ready to go with the launch of its co-response team.
Email from Petersburg Chief strains contentious relationship with firefighters
A contentious relationship between Petersburg firefighters and their fire chief took another turn recently after an email from the chief was sent to all firefighters.
Virginia site taken off EPA's Superfund list after cleanup
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) -- A central Virginia site that used to house a business that dismantled batteries is being removed from the federal list of Superfund sites. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the news about the C&R Battery Company Inc. site in Chesterfield County on Tuesday. Between the early 1970s...
Fairfax leaders, AG Miyares call for changes after middle school counselor scandal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County leaders and Virginia’s Attorney General are calling for changes after a counselor convicted of sexually soliciting a minor stayed employed at a middle school years after his arrest. New Fairfax County Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid fired former Glasgow Middle School Counselor Darren...
Henrico’s ‘Shred It to Protect It’ recycling event set for early October
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — To help prevent identity theft, the Henrico County Solid Waste Division and the Henrico County Police Division are running a fall 2022 ‘Shred It To Protect It’ event. The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm...
‘It’s stress man’: Henrico tenants feel the pressure as eviction looms
Hundreds of tenants at the Pointe at River City apartment complex now have court orders to leave their homes after their eviction protections were recently ended in a months-long legal battle.
How many guns were turned in during Richmond first-ever buyback
More than 160 people turned over nearly 475 firearms in exchange for $67,500 in gift cards during Richmond's first-ever gun buyback last weekend, according to city officials.
VCU awarded $1.3 million for post-baccalaureate program
According to the university, the grant will fund the Robert E. McNair Post-baccalaureate Achievement Program, which assists low-income people, first-generation college students and people with disabilities through the academic pipeline from middle school to postgraduate programs. VCU is one of three Virginia universities to receive the grant.
Drone company expands in Virginia, promising 655 jobs
A Virginia-headquartered leader in drone technology services is expanding its operations in the state, a move expected to create 655 new jobs, state officials announced Wednesday.
Chesterfield opening Park and Ride near former Fulghum Center
The Park and Ride will be built next to the former site of the Thomas Fulghum Center on Cogbill Road, near the intersection of Hopkins Road and Chippenham Parkway. The Thomas Fulghum Center, part of the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center, is now on the 13900 block of Hull Street Road.
‘We’re there to serve our residents’: Richmond Fire reimagines hiring process to bring in more recruits
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside Fire Station 17 along Semmes Avenue, Captain Michael Wilkins shares his passion to be a firefighter alongside his teammates. When Wilkins was a young child, his father inspired him to follow this career path. “My dad was employed here as a firefighter,” Wilkins said. “I...
Tax break approved for ‘The Lake’ project in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a performance grant agreement with Lake Adventures LLC, the developer behind a 105-acre mixed-use project planned at Genito Road and Route 288. “The Lake project, which represents an estimated $323 million capital investment, is strategically important to Chesterfield as...
DMV Connect coming to Louisa County
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Louisa County residents will soon have a shorter commute to get services from Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles. DMV Connect is coming to the Louisa County Office Building at 1 Woolfolk Avenue on Oct. 4. DMV Connect locations offer more than 40 transactions, including REAL...
Numerous National Dog Day events planned in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As the dog days of summer near an end, Chesterfield County has big plans for National Dog Day on Friday. Representatives from the county will be out and about at six locations with free swag for your furry family members, as well as opportunities to get professional photos of your pup.
Chesterfield extends bus service down Midlothian Turnpike
Residents of Chesterfield and Richmond will soon be able to ride the bus as far West on Midlothian Turnpike as the Walmart near Huguenot Road, thanks to a new pilot project.
Henrico schools to have every classroom staffed for first day of school
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Despite still having 175 teacher vacancies Henrico County Public Schools, Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell, said every classroom will be staffed when students return back to class on Monday. “First and foremost I want to let you know that every class in this school district will be...
How could the new student loan debt plan help Virginia students?
Later today, President Joe Biden is expected to announce plans to cancel a chunk of student loan debt. The move would help students here in Virginia where average student loan debt is the 4th highest in the United States.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia
Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
