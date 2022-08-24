ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

NBC12

Marcus Alert: Richmond launches co-response team to address mental health emergencies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A deadly officer-involved shooting on I-95 has sparked the need for change in how law enforcement responds to mental health emergencies. Marcus David-Peters was shot by a Richmond police officer in 2018 during an apparent mental crisis. His death led to the “Marcus Alert” program, which the city says is now ready to go with the launch of its co-response team.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

A spokesperson with the school says they are still unsure what the investigation will reveal and that the outcome will inform what next steps may be necessary. As deadline looms, expert advice on when to restart your federal student loan payments. Updated: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT. |
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Virginia site taken off EPA's Superfund list after cleanup

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) -- A central Virginia site that used to house a business that dismantled batteries is being removed from the federal list of Superfund sites. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the news about the C&R Battery Company Inc. site in Chesterfield County on Tuesday. Between the early 1970s...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

VCU awarded $1.3 million for post-baccalaureate program

According to the university, the grant will fund the Robert E. McNair Post-baccalaureate Achievement Program, which assists low-income people, first-generation college students and people with disabilities through the academic pipeline from middle school to postgraduate programs. VCU is one of three Virginia universities to receive the grant.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Tax break approved for ‘The Lake’ project in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a performance grant agreement with Lake Adventures LLC, the developer behind a 105-acre mixed-use project planned at Genito Road and Route 288. “The Lake project, which represents an estimated $323 million capital investment, is strategically important to Chesterfield as...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

DMV Connect coming to Louisa County

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Louisa County residents will soon have a shorter commute to get services from Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles. DMV Connect is coming to the Louisa County Office Building at 1 Woolfolk Avenue on Oct. 4. DMV Connect locations offer more than 40 transactions, including REAL...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Numerous National Dog Day events planned in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As the dog days of summer near an end, Chesterfield County has big plans for National Dog Day on Friday. Representatives from the county will be out and about at six locations with free swag for your furry family members, as well as opportunities to get professional photos of your pup.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia

Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

