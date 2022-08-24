RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A deadly officer-involved shooting on I-95 has sparked the need for change in how law enforcement responds to mental health emergencies. Marcus David-Peters was shot by a Richmond police officer in 2018 during an apparent mental crisis. His death led to the “Marcus Alert” program, which the city says is now ready to go with the launch of its co-response team.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO