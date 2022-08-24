Read full article on original website
Related
What state has the longest life expectancy? See where yours ranks on this list.
Life expectancy dropped in 2020 in every U.S. state, mainly due to COVID-19 and was the lowest average in nearly two decades. Hawaii had the highest.
digg.com
The Average Lifespan Of Residents In Each US State, Visualized
Life expectancy has been cut short by at least a year in all but five American states in the past few years. A study from the National Center for Health Statistics shows the changes in Americans' life expectancy between 2019 and 2020, broken down by each state. Here's what the data shows.
TODAY.com
What state’s residents live the longest? New report ranks states by average life span
A new study from the National Center for Health Statistics breaks down the life expectancy by state across the U.S. and offers some interesting insight into the role your surroundings can play in your health. The results were compiled based on data from 2020 for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
What’s the Best State to Live in Right Now? Mississippi, 2022 Ain’t Your Year.
Due to rising temperatures, an increase in mass shootings and a lack of Choco Tacos, perhaps none of the 50, nifty United States are as attractive places to live as they were even a year ago, but some are still better than others in 2022. At least that’s the conclusion...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Map shows the average life expectancy for people in each state
Hawaii had the highest average life expectancy of any state, and Mississippi had the lowest, according to the CDC report.
These are the poorest states to live in in United States
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. In general terms, Poverty is described as the "inability to obtain basic necessities such as food, clothes, and shelter". According to the United States Census Bureau, the national poverty rate was 11.4 percent in 2020, marking the first annual rise after five years of declines.
The 11 Most Expensive Cities in the U.S.
The most expensive U.S. cities are costly for a good reason – several, really. Residents are willing to pay extra for everything from housing to food to gas if it allows them to live someplace with great weather. Others are looking for cosmopolitan living, with a host of restaurants, museums and other cultural options on tap.
International Business Times
New Study Ranks The Healthiest US States; Washington Claims Top Spot
How healthy is your state? A recent study looked at which American states are the healthiest, and Washington claimed the top spot on the list. For their report on the healthiest U.S. states, medication access company NiceRx looked at various factors contributing to a state's health, such as the rates of obesity, adult smoking and binge drinking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vermont Reports Fewer Gun Sales per Capita Than Most States This Year
Americans have more guns than anywhere else in the world, and gun sales in the U.S. continue to eclipse those in any other country. This is true both in terms of gun ownership by person and absolute sales. America, without question, is the gun sales and gun ownership capital of the world. The FBI has […]
2020 Was the Deadliest Year for South Dakota in the Last Decade
2020 was a tumultuous year in the United States. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment surged and gun sales spiked. The murder of George Floyd also rattled confidence in law enforcement and sparked nationwide protests. Amid the turmoil, homicide cases jumped by nearly 30%, the largest single-year increase on record. With 21,570 murders […]
Cities Where Murders Are Up the Most This Year
There has been a near 30% surge in homicides in the United States in 2020, the largest one-year increase ever recorded. Homicides increased once again in 2021, but by a smaller, 6% margin. Preliminary data from 2022 suggests that murders may finally be declining once again. Based on data reported by police departments in major […]
CDC: US experiences largest drop in life expectancy since WWII in 2020
According to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy fell across the United States in 2020 by 1.8 years. In 2019, the life expectancy at birth was 78.8 years. In 2020, it dropped to 77.0, the biggest drop since World War II, according to Bloomberg. The CDC said that the decline was mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in unintentional injuries, which were primarily drug overdoses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Gun Sales in Mississippi Compare to the Nation so Far This Year
Americans have more guns than anywhere else in the world, and gun sales in the U.S. continue to eclipse those in any other country. This is true both in terms of gun ownership by person and absolute sales. America, without question, is the gun sales and gun ownership capital of the world. The FBI has […]
Ohio’s Ryan breaks from Biden, own votes on student debt aid
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — When Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan spoke out against President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan this week, it marked a departure from both his past statements on the issue and some of his votes. The decision to go against a same-party president comes...
The Upper Class Has Taken Over These 15 Cities
The gap between the middle and upper class appears to be shrinking. This might seem surprising as nearly 70% of Americans identified as middle class in a Northwestern Mutual 2018 Planning &...
How the Foreclosure Rate in Arkansas Compares to the Nation
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.) But now the U.S. housing […]
thecentersquare.com
Report: New Hampshire ranked No. 2 in unemployment gains
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire boasts one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, and its labor market also has recovered faster than most other states. That's according to a recent report by the personal financial website WalletHub, which gave the Granite State a second place ranking among states whose workforces have seen the quickest recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
12 Best Places in the Midwest To Live on Only a Social Security Check
With an average monthly payment of $1,618.29, according to the SSA, Social Security is not enough to get by in retirement for most people who have no other money coming in -- unless they move to one...
Record high in US categorized as suffering: Gallup
The percentage of Americans classified as suffering rose to a record high in July, according to a Gallup survey released Monday. The new poll found that 5.6 percent of Americans rate their lives poorly enough to be categorized as suffering. Gallup measures the life quality index of Americans as “thriving,”...
Comments / 0