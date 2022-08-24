According to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy fell across the United States in 2020 by 1.8 years. In 2019, the life expectancy at birth was 78.8 years. In 2020, it dropped to 77.0, the biggest drop since World War II, according to Bloomberg. The CDC said that the decline was mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in unintentional injuries, which were primarily drug overdoses.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO