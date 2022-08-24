Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
Related
Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice
Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL・
Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday
Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
The Steelers Made Surprising Veteran Cut On Tuesday
Prior to this Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. Avery, a former fifth-round pick out of Memphis, started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He then spent a few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. During the 2021 season, Avery had 43 total tackles and...
NFL Reportedly Decides On Potential Punishment For Aaron Donald
Earlier this afternoon, a brawl broke out between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Just months after the two teams squared off in the Super Bowl, there were back at it this week for joint practices. Unfortunately, things turned ugly when a melee started. Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deion Sanders Reacts to Nick Saban's Big Contract Extension
The Jackson State head coach praised the Crimson Tide’s coach on his new deal.
Yardbarker
49ers GM John Lynch on cutting Jimmy Garoppolo: 'You know I think we're getting pretty close'
Could Jimmy Garoppolo stick with the San Francisco 49ers even though they've clearly moved on to Trey Lance?. A trade would likely be the best option for the 49ers, but if they can't find a suitor for the quarterback who led them to the Super Bowl just a few short seasons ago -- a cut may make the most sense.
Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim
Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott
It appears ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith has a bone to pick with Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott. During Wednesday’s First Take, Smith went on a bizarre rant about Prescott, blasting the Cowboys QB and labeling him “the worst interview in sports.” Stephen A. didn’t hold back on Prescott, ripping him for not […] The post ‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Christian McCaffrey: Baker Mayfield is showing up to Panthers practice at 5 a.m. every day
Baker Mayfield is now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. This is his second chance in the NFL, and the former No. 1 overall pick is apparently taking it very seriously. Mayfield is so serious that he's put himself on the Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant workout plan. Kobe,...
thecomeback.com
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL・
Photos: Meet The Alleged Girlfriend Of Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Earlier this summer, rumors emerged suggesting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a new girlfriend. Rodgers and his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, officially called off their engagement a few months prior. Not long after their split, Rodgers was reportedly spotted with a new woman. It was widely reported that...
Watch: Mahomes Takes Penalty to Pay Tribute to Len Dawson
The team honored their late quarterback by recreating his infamous “choir huddle.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback
There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision
In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tar Heels don’t make cut for five-star small forward
Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program will have to move on from five-star small forward Jason Asemota. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound small forward out of Arizona made a very important update to his recruitment on Monday. Asemota cut his list of 22 offers down to just 8 finalists but did not include the North Carolina Tar Heels. Asemota announced that he will be focusing on the following schools in his recruitment: Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon, and Stanford. That officially eliminates the Tar Heels in this race. Top 8🙏🏾 All Glory To God❤️ pic.twitter.com/KGHmiQiMYc — Jason Asemota (@jasonxasemota) August 22, 2022 For Asemota, he has taken visits to Arizona State and Baylor as unofficial so far. He plans on visiting Baylor again for an official. As it stands right now, the Bears appear to be the team to beat in this recruitment. They hold the lead in the crystal ball predictor, with two predictions on 247Sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ravens Reportedly Cutting Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The 80-man roster deadline is set for this Tuesday at 4 p.m ET. In order to reach that number, the Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with a young wide receiver. According to Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com, the Ravens have released wide receiver Bailey Gaither. Gaither, 25, played college football at...
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Urban Meyer Reveals If He Thinks Notre Dame Can Hang With Ohio State
College football fans are eagerly awaiting a marquee matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame to kick off the 2022 season. While the Buckeyes can begin their championship pursuit with a noteworthy home win, the Fighting Irish can make a major statement with a road upset.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0