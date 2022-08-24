Communities in Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania Promotes Three Staff Members to Restorative Practices Positions

The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review plans for a new school in East Allen Township on Thursday, along with a regional plan for northern Lehigh County communities. The proposed school at the intersection of Route 329 and Seemsville Road would cover 113,238 square feet, along with 36,172 square feet for administration space. The Northampton Area School District has not made a decision on building yet, and that may not come until next year.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO