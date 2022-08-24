Communities in Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania Promotes Three Staff Members to Restorative Practices Positions

Read full article on original website
wlvr.org
Allentown teacher fired after ‘Stop the Steal’ rally sues the Allentown School District
ALLENTOWN, Pa, – A former Allentown social studies teacher who attended Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington is suing the Allentown School District. Jason Moorehead claims the school district destroyed his reputation and career by falsely linking him to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Moorehead says he was nowhere near the Capitol that day.
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces New Technology Jobs Coming to the Lehigh Valley with Expansion of iDEAL Semiconductor Devices
DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 1:30 PM today, 116 Research Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that iDEAL Semiconductor Devices, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, plans to expand its technology research and development and create at least 63 new, high-paying jobs in the Lehigh Valley.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley commission to consider proposal for Route 329 school, multi-town plan Thursday night
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review plans for a new school in East Allen Township on Thursday, along with a regional plan for northern Lehigh County communities. The proposed school at the intersection of Route 329 and Seemsville Road would cover 113,238 square feet, along with 36,172 square feet for administration space. The Northampton Area School District has not made a decision on building yet, and that may not come until next year.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton Area SD faces enrollment growth from building boom as facilities age
The Northampton Area School District resembles a 97-square-mile puzzle spread over seven municipalities. Some pieces are in place. The district has old buildings that must be renovated or replaced. Meanwhile, residential growth looms in the district. How many new residents and students that will bring and where they will live...
Bucks County Ranks Among Best Areas to Retire in Pennsylvania
Bucks County ranked as one of the best areas in Pennsylvania to retire.Image via iStock. Bucks County is among the best counties in Pennsylvania where seniors can settle down and enjoy their own private oasis after a lifetime of working, according to a recently released ranking by Stacker.
skooknews.com
Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September
On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
Pa. teacher suing former district for defamation after he attended Jan. 6 Trump rally
A Pennsylvania teacher who attended Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington has sued his former school district, saying it destroyed his reputation and career by falsely linking him to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Jason Moorehead claims that Allentown School District officials were motivated by...
thevalleyledger.com
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH VALLEY HEALTH NETWORK PARTNER TO PROVIDE INTERPRETER PILOT PROGRAM IN THE CITY
August 23, 2022 – Allentown Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Allentown Health Bureau now have access to vital interpreter services as part of a pilot program with Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN), allowing city health workers and emergency responders to better communicate with residents and patients for whom English is not their preferred language.
New elementary school ready to open in Schuylkill County
FRIEDENSBURG, Pa. — Construction workers have been working all summer to transform the new and improved Blue Mountain Elementary West. Despite the active construction zone inside and outside, Superintendent David Helsel is confident the school will be ready to open next week. Just in time for the first day of school.
Progress made in restoring one of Schuylkill County’s oldest bridges
MOUNT CARBON, Pa. — By this time next year, an old bow-string arch bridge in Mount Carbon could have a new home in St. Clair. Crews plan to take the bridge apart so it can be moved and restored. "It is going to be disassembled, and once it is...
thevalleyledger.com
PPL Center Teams up with Air Products to Present Local School Districts with Donation For Music Programs
August 23, 2022 (Allentown, PA) – Music icon Barry Manilow took the stage as a part of his six- show Hits 2022 tour. Fans enjoyed a night full of entertainment from Manilow and his special guest David Koz. Before the show, the Grammy award winner presented Parkland High School’s...
WFMZ-TV Online
PennDOT prepares for winter with job fair in the Poconos
STROUD TWP., Pa. - PennDOT is preparing for winter. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is holding a job fair in Monroe County next week. Officials are looking to hire truck drivers, mechanics and clerks for the winter, with same-day interviews and job offers, PennDOT said. Applicants should bring their resume,...
Times News
Lehighton fills leadership position
A Jim Thorpe resident and former Panther Valley elementary principal is returning to the area as Lehighton Area School District’s new assistant to the superintendent. Lehighton’s board unanimously hired Mary Figura on Monday night at an annual salary of $117,000 effective Aug. 29. “We are very pleased to...
Lawsuit alleges racism at Easton Coach despite ‘extensive’ investigation’s findings
A dispatcher for a Forks Township bus and transit service claims he was subjected to ongoing bigoted comments from his manager before he was fired, according to a federal lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed Monday by Bethlehem resident Emmanual Grisby, who is Black. He was a dispatcher at Easton Coach...
Mastriano in Lehigh Valley swing blasts Pa. crime, paints candidacy as fight against ‘tyranny’
Co-opting the pandemic battle cry “follow the science” and blasting Pennsylvania’s crime rate, the Republican candidate for governor spoke to supporters Tuesday during a swing through the Lehigh Valley. State Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Republican serving the state’s south-central 33rd Senate District, is running in the Nov....
thevalleyledger.com
CAPITAL BLUE CROSS DONATES $250,000 TO ST. LUKE’S DENTAL VAN CAMPAIGN
Photo caption: Capital Blue Cross recently donated $250,000 check to help support St. Luke’s Dental Van Campaign, which provides oral health services to children at schools throughout the Lehigh Valley. At the recent check presentation are, from left: Elisha Pugliese, Capital Blue Cross account manager, Major Market; Chrissy Hixson, Capital Blue Cross manager, Corporate Social Responsibility; Susan Hubley, Capital Blue Cross vice president, Corporate Social Responsibility; David Skerpon, Capital Blue Cross senior vice president, Sales & Marketing; Mark Roberts, executive director, Star Community Health; Victoria Montero, network manager, Health Equity Initiatives & Adolescent Career Mentoring Programs, St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN); Patrick Bower, vice president, Development & External Affairs, SLUHN; and Kelly Chando, director of development, SLUHN.
thevalleyledger.com
McNeill to hold free shredding and E-recycle event Sept. 17
WHITEHALL, Aug. 24 – State Rep. Jeanne McNeill will be holding a free shredding and electronics recycling event Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Francis H. Sheckler Elementary School, 251 N. 14th St., Catasauqua. “Thieves will go to great lengths to...
Home Depot finally coming to this Lehigh County shopping center
After more than a decade, Home Depot is gearing up to finally be built at a Lower Macungie Township shopping center. The township’s board of commissioners last week approved the development of the 136,058-square-foot building at the Macungie Crossings shopping center, 5877 Hamilton Blvd. The property sits east of Movie Tavern Trexlertown and the headquarters of Air Products and to the west of the popular Hamilton Crossings shopping center.
Nursing home workers at Easton facility, 24 others in Pa. send out strike notice
Nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in the state voted Monday to send unfair labor practice strike notices for the companies’ failures to provide information about agency staffing and costs, and for not bargaining in good faith. SEIU Healthcare PA, a union that represents health care...
wlvr.org
‘Strong slice of the food service pie’: Two diners set to join Lehigh Valley’s restaurant roster
More helpings of an American classic are coming soon to the Lehigh Valley. Diners, those brightly lit destinations for coffee, conversation and comfort food that won’t break the bank, are expanding their regional reach with two new iterations set to open in the coming weeks. Jordan Pkwy Diner, a...
