Opinion: Homeless, disabled often go hand in handDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Suspect arrested for trying to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attackHeather WillardAurora, CO
Wellspring shines light on inclusivity within DougCoNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Denver to settle more police lawsuits for $185,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Northern DougCo plans to open new senior housingNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Watch: Passengers throw punches in Denver airport brawl
New video shows a group of people getting into a fight in the middle of a Denver airport train.
A year after the legislature passed a law on police radio encryption, Denver-area news outlets are still blocked from listening
Following three years of failed bills, state lawmakers in 2021 finally agreed on statutory language to address the trend among Colorado law enforcement agencies to fully encrypt their radio communications. A provision inserted into police accountability legislation requires agencies to create a “communications access policy” for letting local news media...
KRDO
Controversial Colorado secure voting PSA no longer airing on TV
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For weeks, Democratic Secretary of State Jenna Griswold had been running a television public service announcement promoting the security of Colorado's elections. In doing so, she used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay for them. However, the ads are now being pulled from the air.
Raising Cane's picks site of next Colorado restaurant
DENVER — Fast-growing chicken finger chain Raising Cane's has announced plans for its next Colorado restaurant. Raising Cane's will open a location at 4517 Central Park Boulevard at Interstate 70, in the Central Park neighborhood of Denver. Set to open in late October, the restaurant will give Raising Cane’s...
When does first freeze usually happen in Denver?
Temperatures have been in the 80s and 90s in Denver but it won't be long before the first freeze arrives.
Why Is Road Rage Becoming Such A Growing Trend In Colorado?
We've all experienced it one time or another. Whether you've been the culprit or the victim - you've experienced road rage. Road Rage, by definition, is violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions... ... "difficult" conditions, which are oftentimes just...
Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
Did You Know? Colorado Used To Be Home To A Jail For Drunk People
Imagine this... you're out on the town with some friends for a night out when things start to take a turn - it's become one of "those" nights. You know, the kind of night where you've had a little too much to drink. Regardless, you're determined to stay with your...
Here Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Denver
Yelp outlines the highest-rated restaurants in the Mile High City.
Americans have this Colorado mountain town on their radar, other spots... not so much
MoveBuddha recently released their Colorado migration report based on data from the start of the year until August 5, looking at what cities people are looking to move to and what cities people are looking to move out of, based on search queries entered into their website. One interesting aspect...
Colorado Traction Law Going Back into Effect, Are You Ready?
Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
Is This Truly The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?
Colorado has more amazing Mexican restaurants than maybe any other state I've ever visited. One local Mexican joint, in particular, has been named the best in the whole state. Do you agree?. Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?. If I was asked to tell you what my favorite type of food...
Jeffco could close these 16 elementary schools
Facing thousands of empty seats across its campuses, Jefferson County may lose 16 public elementary schools next school year.
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Man shot leaving Denver coffee shop
A man who had just finished working remotely at a popular coffee shop in Denver was shot Tuesday afternoon as he walked to his car.
Police arrest Alexander Smith after a week-long search
A fugitive wanted by Aurora police is in custody after a week-long search. Officers took Alexander Smith into custody Tuesday night in Denver.Police have been searching for Smith since last week after he barricaded himself in a home in the area of 19th and Akron. Aurora SWAT responded and a shelter in place was sent out to neighbors.When officers entered the home, Smith was gone. Police confirm he did have two warrants, one for escaping from the Department of Corrections and one for possession of a firearm.
Video released from Lakewood shooting rampage
Police body camera video, witness videos, audio files and other documents from a shooting rampage that killed five people in December last year were released after the DA's office announced that the Lakewood agents involved in the shooting were justified in their use-of-force.
Woman missing at popular outdoor recreation area on Colorado Front Range
According to a 10 AM report from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a woman named Natasha is believed to be missing in the area of Brainard Lake, which is the most popular destination in the Boulder Ranger District. Natasha was last seen Wednesday afternoon near the winter parking lot of...
