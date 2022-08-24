ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

K99

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
COLORADO STATE
coloradofoic.org

A year after the legislature passed a law on police radio encryption, Denver-area news outlets are still blocked from listening

Following three years of failed bills, state lawmakers in 2021 finally agreed on statutory language to address the trend among Colorado law enforcement agencies to fully encrypt their radio communications. A provision inserted into police accountability legislation requires agencies to create a “communications access policy” for letting local news media...
DENVER, CO
KRDO

Controversial Colorado secure voting PSA no longer airing on TV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For weeks, Democratic Secretary of State Jenna Griswold had been running a television public service announcement promoting the security of Colorado's elections. In doing so, she used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay for them. However, the ads are now being pulled from the air.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Raising Cane's picks site of next Colorado restaurant

DENVER — Fast-growing chicken finger chain Raising Cane's has announced plans for its next Colorado restaurant. Raising Cane's will open a location at 4517 Central Park Boulevard at Interstate 70, in the Central Park neighborhood of Denver. Set to open in late October, the restaurant will give Raising Cane’s...
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Why Is Road Rage Becoming Such A Growing Trend In Colorado?

We've all experienced it one time or another. Whether you've been the culprit or the victim - you've experienced road rage. Road Rage, by definition, is violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions... ... "difficult" conditions, which are oftentimes just...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Police arrest Alexander Smith after a week-long search

A fugitive wanted by Aurora police is in custody after a week-long search. Officers took Alexander Smith into custody Tuesday night in Denver.Police have been searching for Smith since last week after he barricaded himself in a home in the area of 19th and Akron. Aurora SWAT responded and a shelter in place was sent out to neighbors.When officers entered the home, Smith was gone. Police confirm he did have two warrants, one for escaping from the Department of Corrections and one for possession of a firearm. 
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Video released from Lakewood shooting rampage

Police body camera video, witness videos, audio files and other documents from a shooting rampage that killed five people in December last year were released after the DA's office announced that the Lakewood agents involved in the shooting were justified in their use-of-force.

