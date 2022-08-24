ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Viva Satire!
Rep Matt Gaetz predicted great things ahead, right after he picks up another 17 year old!

MSNBC

Matt Gaetz targeted by MAGA monster he helped create

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has made a career out of pushing conspiracy theories favorable to Donald Trump. He’s claimed, without evidence, that the FBI has engaged in an anti-Trump crusade, and he’s supported Trump’s baseless claims that voting fraud cost him the 2020 election. And now Gaetz...
Washington Examiner

Scandal-plagued Matt Gaetz fends off primary challenge

Republican firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz easily defended his seat in Florida's 1st Congressional District despite accusations of being involved in sex trafficking. Gaetz defeated his primary challenger Mark Lombardo by more than 40 points, securing 66.3% of the vote in the conservative northwest Florida district to Lombardo's 23.6%, with 89% of ballots counted. In winning his primary, Gaetz has all but guaranteed his fourth term in Congress.
NBC News

Florida Governor Primary Election Results

Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
NBC News

N.Y. special election results provide latest signs the 2022 environment has changed

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... Democrats win the bellwether N.Y.-19 special election. ... Rep. Jerry Nadler defeats Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the N.Y.-12 primary. ... Dan Goldman leads crowded N.Y.-10 race (but it’s too close to call). ... Charlie Crist comes out on top in Florida's Democratic gubernatorial primary for the right to take on GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis. ... And Markwayne Mullin wins GOP runoff in Oklahoma Senate.
NBC News

NBC News poll finds Trump’s pull within GOP increasing after FBI search

WASHINGTON — If it’s THURSDAY… Reactions pour in to President Biden’s action to cancel some student-loan debt… Biden heads to Montgomery County, Md., for an afternoon DNC fundraiser and then a DNC rally… Cook Political Report revises down House GOP pick-up estimate from 15-30 seats to 10-20 after Dems’ NY-19 win… And Dan Goldman continues to lead NY-10 Dem primary, but NBC News still characterizes the race as too close to call.
NBC News

NBC News

