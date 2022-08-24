Republican firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz easily defended his seat in Florida's 1st Congressional District despite accusations of being involved in sex trafficking. Gaetz defeated his primary challenger Mark Lombardo by more than 40 points, securing 66.3% of the vote in the conservative northwest Florida district to Lombardo's 23.6%, with 89% of ballots counted. In winning his primary, Gaetz has all but guaranteed his fourth term in Congress.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO