Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Polling: Most Portlanders are terrified of downtown and walking in their own neighborhoods
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - New polling research commissioned by the City of Portland and obtained by FOX 12 reveals that most Portland residents fear going downtown. Another shocking conclusion shows that most Portlanders are scared to walk in their own neighborhoods, day or night. From May 2-16, 2022, DHM Research...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Oregon City Outdoor Antique Faire
Ready to make something old new to you? Travel to Oregon’s hometown for the annual outdoor antique market. The Oregon City Outdoor Antique Faire is celebrating its 25th year. The event is hosted in downtown Oregon City along the beautiful main street filled with quaint shops and restaurants. For...
KATU.com
Thousands compete in Hood to Coast, celebrating 40 years of the 'Mother of All Relays'
GOVT. CAMP, Ore. — It’s a major milestone for the “Mother of all Relays” as thousands of runners take on the Hood to Coast Relay for its 40th anniversary. The relay has about 19,000 participants from all 50 states and dozens of different countries, and it is the largest running and walking relay race in the world.
Pamplin Media Group
Beaverton Lodge – in the heart of Beaverton
This INSIDER article is brought to you by Lolly Elliot at Beaverton Lodge-Retirement Residence INSIDER-senior living-sponsored content. Let's admit it, Beaverton is a great little city with a wonderful personality. It's the reason we chose Beaverton for our Lodge! But when residents come tour Beaverton Lodge, we also show them what's just outside our doors, too. Here's what you'll find:
kptv.com
Friends of the Children - Portland gifted $7.7M from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A local nonprofit is getting $7.7 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The Portland chapter of Friends of the Children made the big announcement Thursday morning. The nonprofit says it’s the largest single gift the chapter has ever received. It’s part of a $44 million donation to the national network, which headquarters are in Portland.
pdxfoodpress.com
Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?
I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
opb.org
‘Under the Flag,’ on display in Portland, has viewers confront the history behind the symbol
Your browser does not support the audio element. “Under the Flag” is on display at Portland’s Russo Lee Gallery and runs through Aug. 27. The exhibition is by Oregon artist Julian Gaines. It forces the viewer to physically lift an American flag to reveal the work behind it. The pieces touch on racism and minstrel performances, which were characterized by white performers using burnt cork or shoe polish to blacken their faces. We hear more from Gaines about this work.
The Portland Mercury
Car Crashes Into Beloved Indonesian Restaurant Wajan
Early Sunday morning, the owners of East Portland Indonesian restaurant Wajan woke up to shocking news: Something had crashed into the restaurant's popular sprawling patio, splintering its bamboo fence and knocking out at least one support beam to the wood pergola. "Disbelief... shocked... speechless... what a nightmare!!!" Wajan chef/owner Feny...
1922 Craftsman bungalow for sale at $799,000 in Multnomah Village gets offers fast
The Oregon Electric Railway kickstarted what is now Multnomah Village in 1908 by planting a depot and train tracks in dairy farmland southwest of downtown Portland. Within a few years, the community of Multnomah had a school, post office and residential lots affordable to workers commuting 15 minutes by rail and later, by automobile, to the city.
pethelpful.com
Video of Bear Enjoying a Good Soak at the Oregon Zoo Couldn't Be More Innocent
Everyone needs to get in their last summer activities as the season end draws near. Because like it or not, that cool autumn days are not too far away. That means people are probably flooding the hiking trails, beaches and swimming pools. And that very much includes us! We're soaking it all in. And you best believe animals are getting in on the last of the summer activities too.
Portland street undergoes changes ahead of elk statue return
Some changes are coming to downtown Portland as a beloved icon gets ready to be put back on its pedestal.
hereisoregon.com
Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival, Dahlia Show, Oregon State Fair: 10 things to do this week
Yes, it’s still summer, but you can already feel the daylight hours growing shorter and the hint of fall in the air. Outdoor events are still in full swing. Check out this week’s list of outdoor music, a car and boat show, and the opening of the Oregon State Fair in Salem. This weekend also features the PSU Chamber Choir’s preview of a program it will perform at the 2022 World Choral Exposition in Portugal.
discoverourcoast.com
Hood to Coast Relay finishes in Seaside with music, awards
SEASIDE – Hood to Coast Relay, a nearly 200-mile running and walking relay race, will wrap up with a finish line and celebration in Seaside on Saturday. Sponsored by Providence, this year's relay will run multiple courses, stretching from Mt. Hood and Portland to the Pacific Ocean. More than 1,000 teams of 8 to 12 runners each, and their supporters, will celebrate the end of the relay.
KATU.com
Portland Rescue Mission: Erica's Story
When it comes to women and children who struggle with hunger and homelessness, Oregon has one of the highest rates in the nation. so what does it take to break out of this dangerous cycle? Portland Rescue Mission’s Erin Holcomb joined us to share Erica’s story. KATU has...
Lloyd Center's hipster future
In a bid to pump life into Lloyd Center mall, the new management has recently lured three indie retailers. "I didn't even know it was still open," said the owner of Floating World Comics, Jason Leivian, about the Lloyd Center mall when a friend urged him to consider moving his store there. That friend, Tony Remple, is the owner of Musique Plastique, a vinyl record store specializing in electronica and ambient music. Temple was thinking of reopening a brick-and-mortar Musique Plastique, which had been in the Alberta Arts District in Northeast Portland until the pandemic closed it. Lloyd...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Plan to transform Vancouver waterfront keeps growing
Plan to transform Vancouver waterfront keeps growing. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. About 6 acres of city-owned land between the Vancouver waterfront and Esther Short...
KATU.com
Portland Rescue Mission Safe at Last Telethon- An Inside Look
KATU has teamed up with the Portland Rescue Mission in our Safe at Last Telethon to help homeless women in our community get a new start in life. Shepherd’s Door is Portland Rescue Mission’s 12-month residential program for women and children transitioning out of homelessness. Just $24 a month is life changing, providing safety, shelter, and the first step to a second chance of life for women and children who are in dire need.
Caught on camera: Vancouver home burglarized, jewelry stolen
Three masked men broke into a Vancouver home and reportedly got away with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry on Friday, Aug. 5.
KATU.com
Body located at the bottom of a cliff near the Angel's Rest Trail
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said a body has been located at the bottom of a cliff just off the Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge. Multnomah County Search and Rescue worked Wednesday afternoon and evening to recover the body. The sheriff's office said it won't have an update on the recovery until Thursday morning.
KXL
New Vancouver Restaurant Aims to Keep it Local
A new restaurant in Hazel Dell in Vancouver called the Wheelhouse Taproom has a mission: keeping it local. Brett Taylor owns Wheelkraft, a wheel and rim repair shop, and decided to also open a casual setting restaurant where people could hang out together, and support other local businesses. I sat down with Brett and his friend Tyler Castle, who’s the face behind Mr. Brown’s BBQ. This restaurant is in the old Izzy’s Pizza building on NE 78th Street, right off of I-5. You can listen here:
