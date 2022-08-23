Attractions, restaurants & more make Tennessee top dog For pet-friendly travel. Pet-friendly Shelby Farms Park in Memphis is one of the largest urban parks in the country — and “The Outback” section offers more than 100 acres of open fields, ponds and unpaved trails for off-leash fun. Bonus: There’s a water fountain with a doggie bowl and dog wash station if your dog needs to hydrate and cool down.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO