When Should You Call 3-1-1 in New York State?
There are many phone numbers that you just "know" what they do. One of those numbers is 9-1-1. You just know that is the phone number that you call when there is an emergency and you need help, immediately. Over the last year, we have shared with you when to...
No More COVID-19 Rules In School, NY Gov. Hochul Announces
New York State will be lifting the COVID-19 restrictions for K-12 schools ahead of the 2022–23 academic year, according to Governor Kathy Hochul’s statement on Monday. With this new approach, students will no longer be required to quarantine or isolate themselves if they are exposed to someone who has COVID. Entire classrooms will no longer be sent home due to a positive case as well.
Holocaust Education Bill Signed Into Law In New York State
Today, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Holocaust Education Bill into law at a special ceremony at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City. The bill, S.121B, by NYS Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows), would ensure that students across New York are receiving a meaningful education on the Holocaust as required by existing State law. The bill passed the New York State Senate and Assembly with unanimous support in May of this year, and having now been signed into law, takes effect immediately.
Hochul Tells Top Republicans To Leave New York, GOP Responds
New York's Governor told critics to move out of New York State. A top Republican from the Hudson Valley fired back. Tuesday was Primary Day in New York State which featured a number of big House races including a special election in the Hudson Valley's 19th Congressional District. Ulster County...
CDC Says New York State Saw the Biggest Decline in Life Expectancy
The past few years have been trying, and new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells the story. Are people in the U.S. living shorter lives? The CDC says we're in a bit of a decline. According to their numbers, New York state saw the biggest decline...
Hochul: New York's pandemic review will proceed in a few weeks
Multiple companies have submitted offers to conduct a wide-ranging review of New York state government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since the onset of the public health crisis in March 2020, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Capital Tonight interview this week. The firms that could be used to conduct...
New standards released for concealed carry permit applicants, county clerks still have questions
There are still questions about what counties and municipalities must do to follow the updated requirements when handing out permits.
How do New York, Pennsylvania rank for teacher salaries?
(WETM) – New York and Pennsylvania are among the best states for teacher wages, according to a new report from business.org. The report, which drew data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Center for Education Statistics, compared the average teacher salary in each state with the average salary of all other occupations […]
New York State to open applications for retail cannabis licenses
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York State is scheduled to open up its online portal Thursday to what is expected to be thousands of applicants seeking a dispensary license to sell recreational-use marijuana. More information can be found on the Office of Cannabis Management website. PIX11’s Jay Dow has more in the video player above.
Stores requiring ID to buy whipped cream in New York state under new law
Stores have begun requiring ID to buy cans of whipped cream in New York state, thanks to a new law. WRGB and the Times Union report stores in the Capitol Region have started posting signs letting customers know that proof of age is now required at checkout for sales of whipped cream canisters. Customers must be 21 or older to buy the dessert topping, similar to age restrictions for alcohol and tobacco products.
Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York
There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
Oil Company Penalized $2 Million for Unlawful Operation of Wells in Southern Tier
New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul have announced a $2 million judgment in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for what is being described as "flagrant" violations of the state's oil and gas well regulations and endangering communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben counties. Lee and his companies were ordered by a State Supreme Court judge to pay the penalty -- the largest financial penalty imposed in an oil and gas well case -- and to bring his oil wells into full compliance with state laws. For years, Lee and his companies did not properly plug the wells they operated, which posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies and of releasing methane in the areas surrounding the wells.
NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million
A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
Illegal Gun Seizures Up In New York State
The number of Illegal gun seizures is up in New York State. New data shows six thousand illegal guns have been seized statewide so far this year in New York State. That’s a 20 percent increases compared to the same time frame last year. Governor Kathy Hochul gives part of the credit to the multi state illegal guns task force which was formed in January to go hard after gun traffickers.
The OCM Announces New York State To Start Accepting Application For The First Retail Cannabis Dispensaries
Today, the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) announced that New York State has begun accepting applications for the first adult-use cannabis retail dispensary licenses. The license, called the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) license, is a key pillar of the New York State Seeding Opportunity Initiative. Through the Initiative, New...
New York issues new minimum requirements for concealed carry permits
There are new minimum training requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit in New York. The state's Division of Criminal Justice Services and state police released the new standards on Tuesday. The new rules take effect on Sept. 1 and will require all applicants to complete 16 hours of in-person...
How Much Will Littering Cost You In New York State?
You see it all the time on the side of the road or in a parking lot, litter. Who's trash is it? No one will probably know. But are there any legal ramifications for a person who litters? Do cops do anything to people?. Can you get a ticket for...
Whoa There! New York State Police Aren’t Horsing Around With This Runaway
Whoa! License and registration, please. New York State Police weren't horsing around with this runaway. Troopers Garbacz and Dew helped capture a runaway horse in the town of Ithaca, New York. After stopping to fill up her belly, the filly was reunited with her owner. Hold Your Horses. This isn't...
Man Wanted in Maryland Found Hiding in ‘Perfect’ Part of Hudson Valley
A man wanted in Maryland for allegedly assaulting a woman, who's from Massachusetts, is accused of hiding in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this week, the Saugerties Police Department announced officers found a Massachusetts man, who was wanted in Maryland, was found living in Ulster County. Massachusetts Man, Wanted in Maryland,...
Bad News If You Love Gas Guzzling Vehicles In New York State
There is nothing like the freedom of being able to take a long drive somewhere. Roll the windows down, turn the radio up and just cruise. Whether it is a nice afternoon ride home after a long week at work, or a road trip to somewhere fun, there is something special about driving. But there is going to come a day in the near future when the car or truck that that gas powered vehicle you are used to driving will need an electric charge.
