Louisville, KY

Ex-Louisville officer pleads guilty to conspiracy in Breonna Taylor killing

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
 2 days ago

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A former Kentucky police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to violate the civil rights of Breonna Taylor in the 2020 search of her apartment in which she was fatally shot by police.

Former Louisville Metro Police Det. Kelly Hannah Goodlett pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy for allegedly falsifying an affidavit for the search of Breonna Taylor's home in 2020 in which she was fatally shot. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

Former Louisville Metro Police Det. Kelly Hannah Goodlett, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy for allegedly helping to falsify an affidavit for the search of Taylor's home.

She is the first officer to be convicted in connection with Taylor's death.

Goodlett faces a sentence of no more than five years in prison as well as up to a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. She is also barred from being able to work in law enforcement and forced to surrender her weapons.

Her sentencing is tentatively set for Nov. 22.

Goodlett and fellow former Louisville officers Brett Hankison , Joshua Jaynes, and Kyle Meany, were arrested by the FBI on federal civil rights charges, which include conspiracy for some of the officers for actions the FBI says occurred after Taylor's death.

Prosecutors say that Goodlett falsely claimed that a postal inspector had verified Taylor was receiving packages for her boyfriend at her apartment before police arrived. The postal inspector rejected the claim.

Jaynes and Meany face civil rights charges for the search and Goodlett is expected to serve as a star witness in their cases.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

LOUISVILLE, KY
Washington, DC
