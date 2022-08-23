ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

thecentersquare.com

Statewide ballot for November election to be certified

(The Center Square) – The Illinois general election ballot is up for certification Friday. The Illinois State Board of Elections explains what this means for Illinois voters and what happens next. The general election in Illinois will take place in November. Before the election, the ballot must be certified...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

California lawmakers reintroduce amended zero bail bill in waning days of session

(The Center Square) – With California’s legislative session set to end Aug. 31, lawmakers this week resurrected a last-minute proposal to reform the state's bail system. The proposal, contained in Senate Bill 262, would prohibit the “costs relating to the conditions of release on bail from being imposed on persons released on bail or their own recognizance,” according to the bill text.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSN News

CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
KANSAS STATE
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Elections
KSN News

Kansas capping 2,352 oil and gas wells

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Department of the Interior announced Friday that it has awarded an initial $560 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 24 states to begin work to plug, cap and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells. Kansas has the highest number of uncapped oil and gas wells in the country […]
KANSAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan quick hits: Appeals court declares unconstitutional retroactive application of state’s insurance reform

(The Center Square) – In a 2-1 decision Thursday, the Michigan Court of Appeals determined the reforms to the state’s catastrophic auto insurance claims are unconstitutional and cannot be applied retroactively. Automotive insurance reform legislation was passed 94-15 in the House and 34-4 in the Senate, before signed...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Indiana rated 7th on economic outlook; 22nd on performance

(The Center Square) – Indiana ranks 7th among all states in economic outlook but 22nd in economic performance, according to a report by American Legislative Exchange Council. Indiana outscored its regional neighbors on economic outlook, including Michigan, 17th; Ohio, 19th; Kentucky, 34th; and Illinois, 45th. The report, “Rich States,...
INDIANA STATE
Person
Dennis Pyle
Person
Derek Schmidt
Person
Kris Kobach
Person
Jeff Colyer
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Donald Trump
KSNT News

Drivers can get paid for buckling up in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With Labor Day weekend approaching, Kansas roadways may be busy with family travel. The Kansas Department of Transportation has partnered with Safe Kids Kansas and State Farm to encourage families to buckle up and drive safely. The campaign “Bucks for Buckles” is being held in 45 cities across Kansas until Sept. 11. […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures?

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. As Kansas schools, from kindergarten to post-graduate, have returned to […] The post Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies

KANSAS (KSNT) – Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died on Saturday morning, according to the Kansas Democratic Party. Rep. Finney served in the Kansas House of Representatives since 2009. She died at 63-years-old. Her cause of death is unknown at this time. Gov. Laura Kelly posted on social media about the Representative’s death. “Kansas lost a […]
KANSAS STATE
#Kansas Republican Party#Kansas Legislature#Kansas Democratic Party#Election State#Democrats#Republicans#The Kansas City Star#Democratic
Kansas Reflector

Defense attorney in Kansas cold case blasts ‘laughable’ last-second emergence of eyewitness

TOPEKA — The defense attorney in a high-profile double-homicide case blasted prosecutors for presenting a new witness who emerged at the end of trial to claim for the first time she saw someone who looked like Dana Chandler leave the scene of the crime in 2002. Tom Bath, who represents Chandler, told jurors during closing […] The post Defense attorney in Kansas cold case blasts ‘laughable’ last-second emergence of eyewitness appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Former Wichita car dealership banned from selling cars in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - iDeal Enterprises and its owners are now permanently banned from selling vehicles in Kansas. A $159,328.41 default judgment was entered against the dealership for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated iDeal Enterprises, LLC, doing business as iDeal Motors,...
WICHITA, KS
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
TEXAS STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
thecentersquare.com

Ohio to spend $2 million on disabled college students

(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to spend more than $2 million to help Ohio college students with disabilities, Gov. Mike DeWine announced. The money, which is part of the Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities College2Careers program, will be divided into $1,000 grants that may be used for tuition or other educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year. Students must be participating in OOD services to be eligible.
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Illinois: $22.77 an hour

(The Center Square) – A nationwide survey says that renters in Illinois need salaries of $22 to $25 an hour to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The annual survey named Out of Reach is a joint venture of Housing Action Illinois and the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Median rents for two-bedroom apartments in Illinois increased nearly 18% between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, the report said.
ILLINOIS STATE

