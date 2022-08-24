Read full article on original website
VIDEO: State Police need help to identify thief
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are looking for a potential thief trying to steal from Vecellio&Grogan Inc. Welding Shop. The WVSP provided these surveillance videos to help in finding information about the crime. On Wednesday, August 17th, at around 4 P.M., a red Chevrolet Colorado entered the parking lot of […]
WANE-TV
Indiana man leads police on chase in stolen vehicle
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading police on a short chase in Vincennes, Indiana. Police attempted to stop 28-year-old David Neidige of Washington, Indiana just after 3:00 a.m. for not having taillights on. According to the police report, Neidige refused to...
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after police find drug residue in false key fob
BEDFORD – A Bedford man faces a meth charge after Bedford Police officers were contacted by a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department detective who reported he had received information from multiple confidential informants that 44-year-old John Tegarden was dealing meth and heroin in large quantities. According to informants the...
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with kidnapping two children
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with an abduction case involving two children last week in Huntington, according to city police. William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was arrested Thursday night from his home in the 1100 block of 13th Street, the Huntington Police Department said. He is charged with two counts of kidnapping.
Terre Haute meth dealer sentenced to 11 years
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing meth. According to court documents, on July 28, 2021, Shane Theisz, 44, of Terre Haute, was on probation when Vigo County Drug Task Force officers conducted a search of his residence. Officers found 141 […]
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after she bit a man’s neck during a domestic fight
BEDFORD – A Michigan City woman was arrested after Bedford Police officers were in front of the police station and received a report of a domestic fight across the street from the police station. Officers recognized the two individuals from an earlier incident. The female was identified as 22-year-old...
Woman pleads guilty to federal fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A woman pleaded guilty to bank fraud and aggravated identify theft, after trying to obtain $17,550 using stolen checkbooks and driver’s licenses at West Virginia banks. Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana, according to court documents, on October 19, 2020, wrote a $2,700 check from a stolen checkbook, cashed the […]
wbiw.com
Jury hears testimony in child molestation case in Lawrence County Superior Court I
BEDFORD – A jury of 12 is hearing testimony in a child molestation case in Lawrence County Superior Court I. Judge John Plummer III is presiding. The state has rested their case and testimony will resume this afternoon with the defense presenting their case. Joshua J. Stevens, 35, of...
Police pursue motorcycles traveling 150 mph on I-64 east
Cabell County Dispatch says around 10 p.m. police began pursuing one motorcycle in Barboursville traveling around 150 miles per hour.
WTHI
The road near the south Walmart (yes - that road) is finally receiving repairs
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A famous - or more accurately infamous Vigo County road is finally receiving a fix. Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer posted on social media saying the road at the entrance to Walmart, and Kohl's (yes, that road) is undergoing improvements. The hang-up with repairs for...
Metro News
West Virginia Turnpike section reopens following Thursday wreck
UPDATE (7:30 P.M.) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday evening all lanes around the incident site have reopened. Motorists can expect traffic delays because of an increase in volume in the area. PREVIOUS UPDATE (4 P.M.) — A hazardous materials cleanup crew continued cleaning up the...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — New Information About Sunday’s Fatal Auto Accident
Investigators in Vigo County say the ISU students who were involved in that fatal accident early Sunday were coming back from a house party in Bloomington. Published reports say one of the two surviving victims told police they’d been drinking. Their car, a 2008 Toyota Camry, left the road...
Metro News
Body found in Cross Lanes was located in a freezer, sheriff’s office says
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — More details have been released about a body that was found in the past week in Cross Lanes. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the body found Friday was located in a freezer. Deputies were responding to a well-being call in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive when the body was found.
West Virginia man gets life in prison for 2019 murder
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a 2019 Rand murder. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Gerard Maxwell, 36, of Rand, was sentenced to life in prison without mercy for the 2019 murder of 27-year-old Marian Chapman of South Charleston. The prosecuting attorney’s […]
WISH-TV
Terre Haute man faces prison time for dealing meth while on probation
TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WISH) — A Terre Haute man with a long criminal history faces prison time after pleading guilty of dealing methamphetamine while on probation. The Vigo County Drug Task Force searched 44-year-old Shane Theisz’s home in Terre Haute on July 28 and found almost 5 ounces of methamphetamine, a digital scale, plastic baggies, $7,195 in cash and two loaded handguns, which one was reported stolen, according to court documents.
Kanawha County Man Sentenced to Prison for Role in Multi-State Drug Ring
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Dillon Andrew Young, 29, of Sissonville was sentenced today to two years and six months in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release, for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in Huntington that distributed fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base, also known as “crack.”
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man arrested after attempting to kill a Lawrence Co. teacher
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in custody after officials say he attempted to murder his former girlfriend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. this morning. The victim, a teacher at Rock Hill Middle School, stated “she began to feel ill and pulled over near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on Route 93.” That is when, reports say, a man wearing all camouflage clothing approached her vehicle with a handgun and began firing on her vehicle.
Illinois man dies after zero turn lawn mower rolls over and pins him underneath
CHRISMAN, Ill. — A 24-year-old man from Illinois is dead after his John Deere zero turn mower rolled over and came to a rest on top of him not far over the Indiana/Illinois line in rural Chrisman. According to the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, sheriff’s deputies and Chrisman firefighters were called out to a Chrisman […]
WTHI
Passenger in Friday Rio Grande Rd. crash has died
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has lost his battle recovering from a serious car crash in Vigo County. News 10 told you on Friday the crash happened on Rio Grande Road near Deer Haven Lane. When first responders got on the scene, they say the truck was on fire.
