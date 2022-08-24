Disabled train in Secaucus causes major delays to rail service at New York Penn Station

A disabled train near Secaucus caused major delays to rail service in and out of New York's Penn Station Tuesday night.

According to New Jersey Transit, service in and out of New York was subject to up to 90-minute delays.

They say it was due to a disabled train caused by overhead wire issues near Secaucus.

Video showed the NJ Transit section of Penn Station crowded with commuters after an overhead wire issue resulted in a disabled train near Secaucus.

Midtown Direct service was directed to Hoboken as a result.

NJ Transit says rail tickets and passes were cross-honored by PATH stations.

