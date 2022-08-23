If you’re a fan of life on the high seas, this new project will let you travel them year-round in luxe accommodations. On Tuesday, private residential ship maker Storylines and Croatian shipyard Brodosplit announced they have signed a ship building contract to create what they’re calling the world’s first environmentally conscious residential ship. The 753-foot vessel, dubbed MV Narrative, has begun its engineering phase. The development’s retail value is estimated at $1.5 billion. The massive ship will have room for 547 residences, and the companies believe it will be the first of its kind to be powered by liquid natural gas propulsion....

