CHINO, Calif. — Harrington Industrial Plastics on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Crist Group in partnership with the company’s owner, Paul Crist. Headquartered in Woodland, California, Crist is a leading specialty fabricator of critical fluid process components and assemblies with a focus on the semiconductor end market and applications in other markets, including medical. Crist’s highly technical fabrication capabilities include infrared fusion welding, hot gas welding, ultrasonic welding, CNC machining, laser drilling and etching, precision flaring, and clean room preparation and packaging.

WOODLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO