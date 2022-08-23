Plan a fun date around one of these September holidays!. National Pot Pie Day is Sept. 23, and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than to visit PotPie in Westport. It’s a cozy, unpretentious, come-as-you-are kind of place that just so happens to also have great food. For my meal, I ordered the vegan root vegetable pie. Not because I’m vegan but because I love veggies. It was loaded with parsnips, turnips, mushrooms and carrots that were tender and flavorful, swimming in a rich, savory and creamy sauce. It enveloped me in a warm hug. My husband had the chicken and vegetable pot pie, which he enjoyed as much as I enjoyed mine. And let me just say that neither one of us left any of that crust behind. Tender, flaky, buttery and worth every last calorie! This place is comfort food at its best.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO