ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcparent.com

Best of September

Enjoy extraordinary shows, exhibits, and family fun. Our top picks for September in Kansas City are here:
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Society
Kansas City, KS
Society
City
Kansas City, KS
kcparent.com

Great American Main Streets in the Kansas City Area

Imagine a leisurely day of shopping and dining at locally owned businesses where you are greeted with a smile. Does it seem like a distant memory of years gone by? With the revitalization of historic shopping districts in recent years, many areas have been transformed into beautiful places to live, work and play, bringing the Great American Main Street back to life. Hosting farmers markets, girls nights out, holiday events, sales and great boutiques and cafes for an “any day getaway,” these districts make a wonderful day trip, and we’re fortunate to have many right in our own backyard.
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandparents Day
The Kansas City Beacon

Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance

If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage.  And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments […] The post Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Kansas City students react to president's plan for student loan debt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City students are reacting to the president's plan for student loan debt. Wednesday's announcement is big. It will affect millions of people in debt from higher education. "I think that's amazing," Gianna Agostino said. The news was welcome news for people like Agostino. She's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
kansascitymag.com

10 Things To Do in KC This Weekend: August 24-28

It’s hard to believe it’s been twenty years since Alicia Keys burst onto the R&B scene fully formed with Songs in A Minor. As with most artists whose debuts sell ten-plus million copies, she’s never transcended that success nor strayed too far from that formula. Keys, her new double album released back in December, opens with traditional “Original” arrangements before presenting most of the same songs with moodier, heavier beats on the “Unlocked” side.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcparent.com

September Date Night Ideas

Plan a fun date around one of these September holidays!. National Pot Pie Day is Sept. 23, and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than to visit PotPie in Westport. It’s a cozy, unpretentious, come-as-you-are kind of place that just so happens to also have great food. For my meal, I ordered the vegan root vegetable pie. Not because I’m vegan but because I love veggies. It was loaded with parsnips, turnips, mushrooms and carrots that were tender and flavorful, swimming in a rich, savory and creamy sauce. It enveloped me in a warm hug. My husband had the chicken and vegetable pot pie, which he enjoyed as much as I enjoyed mine. And let me just say that neither one of us left any of that crust behind. Tender, flaky, buttery and worth every last calorie! This place is comfort food at its best.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kcur.org

An overgrown forest in Kansas City's Palestine East could be turned into a community resource

Located along east 33rd and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City’s Palestine East neighborhood is a heavily wooded area — about 20 acres of vacant and overgrown trees and shrubs. Opossums and raccoons roam the area and trash is scattered all along the sidewalks around it. The space is barely accessible to nearby residents. But to organizations like Heartland Conservation Alliance, the urban forest is an opportunity.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Meet the newest American Girl doll, Claudie Wells from 1920s Harlem

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — American Girl has released a new historical character named Claudie Wells to its line of dolls and books. Claudie grew up in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood in 1922, which would later become known as the Harlem Renaissance, a golden age in Black culture, arts and entertainment.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy