Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The Chiefs And AFC Preseason Winners and LosersChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Kansas City-area experts give advice on what to do with inherited items
Whether you inherit items from a family member who’s passed away or from a business that’s closed, the experts at Mockingbird Estate Sales and Auctions say you have options.
kcparent.com
Best of September
Enjoy extraordinary shows, exhibits, and family fun. Our top picks for September in Kansas City are here:
KMBC.com
The F. L. Schlagle High School Marching Stallions performs on First News
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It's back-to-school season, and KMBC 9 and KCWE are "Banding Together" to celebrate an exciting week!. Join us all week for special performances from area marching bands, plus appearances by News Chopper 9 and Johnny Rowlands!. On Wednesday, Johnny flew over F. L. Schlagle High...
New TLC show stars Kansas City dermatologist treating complex hair issues
On Wednesday, a new show debuted on TLC called, "Bad Hair Day" featuring an Overland Park dermatologist.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kcparent.com
Great American Main Streets in the Kansas City Area
Imagine a leisurely day of shopping and dining at locally owned businesses where you are greeted with a smile. Does it seem like a distant memory of years gone by? With the revitalization of historic shopping districts in recent years, many areas have been transformed into beautiful places to live, work and play, bringing the Great American Main Street back to life. Hosting farmers markets, girls nights out, holiday events, sales and great boutiques and cafes for an “any day getaway,” these districts make a wonderful day trip, and we’re fortunate to have many right in our own backyard.
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original owner
Charles A. Braley House, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A very impressive home in Kansas City, Missouri is the Charles Braley House. The architectural design of the mansion is Jacobethan Revival. Building materials included brick and stone. On October 9, 2013, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Independence closes dangerous section of Winner Road
Independence closed Winner Road from East 9th Street South to South Arlington Street due to erosion and safety concerns.
Independence woman becomes victim of tree service scam
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been a homeowner for decades and never had a problem hiring contractors...until this summer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMBC.com
Current, former KMBC colleagues remember 'Lenny The Cool'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Len Dawson worked at KMBC for 56 years. KMBC staffers share their memories of "Lenny The Cool."
Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance
If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage. And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments […] The post Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance appeared first on The Beacon.
Kansas City, Kansas, man returns home 9 months after accident in Las Vegas
Tom Jochen received a warm welcome home in the Prairie Oaks subdivision in KCK following a Las Vegas car wreck that rendered him a quadriplegic.
KMBC.com
Kansas City students react to president's plan for student loan debt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City students are reacting to the president's plan for student loan debt. Wednesday's announcement is big. It will affect millions of people in debt from higher education. "I think that's amazing," Gianna Agostino said. The news was welcome news for people like Agostino. She's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kansascitymag.com
10 Things To Do in KC This Weekend: August 24-28
It’s hard to believe it’s been twenty years since Alicia Keys burst onto the R&B scene fully formed with Songs in A Minor. As with most artists whose debuts sell ten-plus million copies, she’s never transcended that success nor strayed too far from that formula. Keys, her new double album released back in December, opens with traditional “Original” arrangements before presenting most of the same songs with moodier, heavier beats on the “Unlocked” side.
Just in time for kickoff, inflation hits Chiefs fans at tailgates
Kansas City Chiefs fans can expect tailgate spreads to cost more this season because of inflation, according to Wells Fargo.
kcur.org
Kansas City hospital leaders worry staffing, bed space issues will reach a critical point this fall
Hospital directors and health officers across the Kansas City metro addressed concerns with available bed space Tuesday, driven in part by low staffing numbers. It's already creating difficulty getting patients the services they need and could get worse if the level of need increases. Hospital officials across eastern Kansas and...
kcparent.com
September Date Night Ideas
Plan a fun date around one of these September holidays!. National Pot Pie Day is Sept. 23, and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than to visit PotPie in Westport. It’s a cozy, unpretentious, come-as-you-are kind of place that just so happens to also have great food. For my meal, I ordered the vegan root vegetable pie. Not because I’m vegan but because I love veggies. It was loaded with parsnips, turnips, mushrooms and carrots that were tender and flavorful, swimming in a rich, savory and creamy sauce. It enveloped me in a warm hug. My husband had the chicken and vegetable pot pie, which he enjoyed as much as I enjoyed mine. And let me just say that neither one of us left any of that crust behind. Tender, flaky, buttery and worth every last calorie! This place is comfort food at its best.
kcur.org
An overgrown forest in Kansas City's Palestine East could be turned into a community resource
Located along east 33rd and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City’s Palestine East neighborhood is a heavily wooded area — about 20 acres of vacant and overgrown trees and shrubs. Opossums and raccoons roam the area and trash is scattered all along the sidewalks around it. The space is barely accessible to nearby residents. But to organizations like Heartland Conservation Alliance, the urban forest is an opportunity.
fox4kc.com
Meet the newest American Girl doll, Claudie Wells from 1920s Harlem
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — American Girl has released a new historical character named Claudie Wells to its line of dolls and books. Claudie grew up in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood in 1922, which would later become known as the Harlem Renaissance, a golden age in Black culture, arts and entertainment.
Stilwell woman hoping to find owner of diamond ring found in vehicle
Kari Johnston found it after she said a thief took her family car on a stealing rampage across the Kansas City area.
Comments / 0