ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Charlie Crist Wins Chance To Take On Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis And His $132 Million

By S.V. Date
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

Charlie Crist on Tuesday won the Democratic nomination for Florida governor, giving him a second shot at the job he once held as a Republican.

Crist easily defeated Nikki Fried, the sitting agriculture commissioner and currently the only Democrat in a statewide office, which now allows him to take on incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Republican has spent recent months campaigning around the country as a prelude to a widely expected 2024 presidential run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PMBgz_0hSfKEX700
Florida gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist speaks to the media before casting his vote in the primary election on Aug. 23, 2022.

Crist focused on that in the eight-minute victory speech he gave just 17 minutes after polls closed in the state’s Panhandle counties located in the Central time zone. “This guy wants to be president of the United States, and everybody knows it. However, when we defeat him on Nov. 8, that show is over,” he said to cheers. “Gov. DeSantis only cares about the White House. He doesn’t care about your house.”

Fried, who for much of the year-and-a-half primary campaign had lagged far behind in polling, seemed to gain momentum in recent weeks thanks to a surge of women voters angered by the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade.

That boost, though, proved ephemeral, as Democratic voters appeared to make a pragmatic decision about who would be best able to defeat DeSantis: Fried, who appealed the most to young and progressive voters, or Crist, preferred by older and more moderate Floridians.

Crist won most of the state’s large metro areas by two-to-one margins, including in Broward County, Fried’s home base, and late Tuesday led statewide 60% to 35%.

Four years earlier, Democrats picked the progressives’ favorite, Andrew Gillum, over the more moderate Gwen Graham, only to see him lose narrowly to DeSantis in a strong year for Democrats.

In his remarks Tuesday, Crist repeated a theme he hit often in the primary campaign: that he can create a coalition of voters, including moderate Republicans, who are turned off by DeSantis’ aggressive style.

“We can unite Democrats, independents, and many Republicans who care about our Florida, and we will defeat Ron DeSantis,” he said.

As he attempts to do this, though, Crist faces a steep climb.

No sitting governor has lost reelection in Florida since 1990, and that only happened because Republican Bob Martinez was challenged by the immensely popular Lawton Chiles, who had already served three terms in the U.S. Senate.

Crist also faces a staggering financial disadvantage heading into the general election just two and a half months away. Florida campaign finance records show that between his campaign and his political committee, Crist had just $1.5 million available to spend on Aug. 18, the close of the final pre-primary filing period, after having raised and spent a total of $15.2 million to defeat Fried.

In contrast, DeSantis, who had no primary challenger, has a total of $132 million available to spend and is likely to raise many tens of millions more in the coming weeks.

Whether Democrats in Florida and around the country will be willing to spend heavily on a long-shot race remains to be seen, particularly with winnable governor’s races on the line in states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Arizona.

For Crist, meanwhile, Tuesday’s win allows him a chance to end a losing streak of two statewide defeats in a row, starting with his failed U.S. Senate run in 2010, first as a Republican, then as an independent. He then lost a close race in 2014 as a Democrat trying to win back the governor’s mansion that he had occupied from 2007-2011 as a Republican.

Previously, in statewide races as a Republican, he lost a bid for U.S. Senate in 1998, won the education commissioner’s job in 2000, and was elected state attorney general in 2002. He is currently a third-term Democratic congressman representing the St. Petersburg area.

Comments / 49

Nancy
1d ago

We got rid of Christ last time he was Governor and was a Republican because he did a horrible job . Go look up Christ and his record when he was Governor. DeSantis is way ahead of Christ and there were 200 thousand more Registered Republicans in Fl right now many who changed parties like myself.

Reply
16
America1
2d ago

History repeating itself? Crist sucked the first time around, which is why he was a one term governor.

Reply
39
KeepTheFaith
1d ago

Weigh the pros and cons of each- on paper- any and everything you can think of. Make wise choices. Remember once a lying cheat.. always a lying cheat- that will help. Then in red ink- write down any BrOkEn promises either side Has ALREADY done and make wise choices. That’s what I would do if I trusted either side👍

Reply
3
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial

Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
FLORIDA STATE
thewestsidegazette.com

Florida officials arrest and charge 20 people with illegal voting, DeSantis says

Move designed to show muscle of a new office tasked with policing voting in the state and comes days before primary election. Florida officials have arrested and charged 20 people with felony convictions and charged them with illegal voting, Florida governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday, a move designed to show the muscle of a new office tasked with policing voting in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
Local
Florida Elections
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Lawton Chiles
Person
Bob Martinez
Person
Gwen Graham
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Andrew Gillum
Person
Charlie Crist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Florida House#State Of Florida#Campaign Finance#Democratic#Republican#The White House#The U S Supreme Court#Floridians
WSVN-TV

Senator Annette Tadeo and Incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar will battle for Florida’s 27th district

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Latina women are now battling for the seat to represent a huge portion of Miami-Dade. The district sprawls from Cutler Bay through Little Havana and downtown Miami with about a 70% Hispanic voter population. Annette Tadeo was announced as the democratic candidate on Tuesday, and she will face off with incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar for District 27, come November.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Free Press - TFP

Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida

  Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

With Primaries Over, GOP Candidate Tones Down Pro-Trump Rhetoric On Campaign Site

Bognet is a Republican running for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District against Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright. Bognet first ran for Congress two years ago, inspired to defend President Donald Trump against “Democrats’ witch hunt.” And one of the “greatest honors” of his life was working in the Trump administration at the U.S. Export-Import Bank.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

126K+
Followers
7K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy