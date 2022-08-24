ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Dr. Joris Ray steps down as Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z74aP_0hSfGIUX00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. Joris Ray has resigned as Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) superintendent, Herman Morris said during a Memphis-Shelby County Schools meeting on Tuesday evening.

Morris, who was hired by MSCS to investigate allegations against Ray, presented the resolution which would end Ray’s employment with the school district to the MSCS Board around 7 p.m.

The Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board voted to accept Dr. Ray’s resignation, 8-0-1, with one board member abstaining from voting.

Dr. Ray initiated this deal and brought it to Morris.

The Memphis-Shelby County School board accepted Ray’s resignation with eight board members voting in favor and one abstaining, officially starting the search for his replacement and mutually agreeing to sever ties.

Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray Contract by FOX13 Memphis on Scribd

In a press conference after the meeting, it was announced that an interim superintendent should be announced within the coming weeks. In the meantime, Deputy Superintendent for Strategic Operations and Finance Dr. John Baker and Deputy Superintendent of Schools and Academic Support Dr. Angela Whitelaw will continue handling the superintendent duties.

The board had initially announced Tuesday’s special meeting to vote on whether or not to keep or fire Ray.

When presented with his resignation letter on Tuesday, the board accepted, removing Ray as superintendent, ending the investigation against him and therefore freeing him from any disciplinary actions that such an investigation might have brought.

That investigation is now concluded, without ever having been completed, per the agreement between Ray and the Memphis-Shelby County School Board. That now finished but incomplete investigation cost about $19,000, according to data given at the press conference immediately following Ray’s resignation.

Dr. Ray will be granted a severance package worth approximately $480,000. It will paid in a lump sum, according to MSCS General Counsel Kenneth Walker.

In July, MSCS held an emergency executive session after divorce documents revealed Ray was accused of having relationships outside of his marriage with possible former and current school district employees. The board decided that an external review of the allegations of impropriety by Ray was needed.

Ray said he had hired legal counsel and was confident that his private actions had not “broken any rules of conduct nor violated any policies.”

Ray’s wife filed for divorce last year. In the documents, Ray’s wife revealed a non-disclosure agreement in one of the relationships. She alleged that district staff set up and participated in meetings with women for Ray outside of his marriage. MSCS has employed at least two of the women named in the court documents within the last five years.

As a result of the July meeting, Ray was placed on paid administrative leave while two independent attorneys, former U.S. Attorney Edward Stanton and former MLGW counsel Herman Morris, investigated the allegations against him.

Following the news of Ray’s resignation, the former Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent released the following statement.

“During my tenure as Superintendent we triumphed during one of the most challenging times in the history of education. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about difficulties that threatened the institution of conventional learning. Yet, with the steadfast support of the community, we catapulted MSCS into the national spotlight as a district breaking barriers inside and outside the classroom. Thank you for believing in my leadership. Thank you for believing in the abilities of our students. Memphis-Shelby County Schools has my heartfelt best wishes. We vowed to restore our District to TVAAS Level 5 status. Despite the daunting odds, we achieved that goal. Our students are now on an ascending path to continuous growth and achievement that cannot be derailed by detractors or distractions. Together, we MUST BELIEVE. Together, we WILL ACHIEVE. Together, we are REIMAGINING 901!”

Dr. Ray then tweeted, thanking people for their support during his tenure.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Why is Dr. Joris Ray leaving Memphis-Shelby County Schools with $480K?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is investigating the severance agreement between the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board and now former superintendent Dr. Joris Ray. In accepting his resignation, the school board and their attorney cited section 14 of Ray’s employment contract. It deals with how either side can end that contract and what Ray is owed or not owed depending on how the separation happens.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Germantown Mom Takes on Woke School Board

Carrie Schween is the latest mom to step up and run for school board to reclaim public education in Germantown. The conservative mother of three is hoping to boot incumbent school board chair Angela Griffith out of Position 4 on the Germantown School Board. “Parents are entrusted by God to...
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Education
Shelby County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Shelby County, TN
Education
County
Shelby County, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis educator wins Tennessee Teacher of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Education has announced this year’s Teacher of the Year — an educator from Memphis-Shelby County Schools!. Dr. Melissa Collins, a second-grade teacher from John P. Freeman Optional School, was selected as the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year at the department’s annual Excellence in Education celebration.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Staffing shortage also impacting Shelby County Clerk’s Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Office is short-handed as staffers work to reduce a backlog on dealer tags, business licenses, and more. Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert has been vocal in the past about staffing issues in her office. On Wednesday, Shelby County Human Resources say...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelby County Schools#Dr John#Attorneys#K12#Mscs#The Mscs Board#Scribd#Finance
WREG

Collierville Schools faces backlash after LGBTQ+ books pulled from shelves, reviewed

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– Collierville Schools responded to backlash after it was reported by the Commercial Appeal that more than 300 books dealing with LGBTQ+ topics were pulled from library shelves and reviewed. While the books are back in the school’s libraries, some students feel betrayed. Salina Shamsuddin, a junior at Collierville High School, co-founded the Tennessee […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WATN Local Memphis

'A very emotional day' | Wooddale Middle family grieves after student killed, administrators reiterate safety improvement needs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, administrators and parents grieved and demanded pedestrian safety improvements near their campus. This, after a truck hit and killed a seventh grader Wednesday at the busy Winchester and Castleman intersection in southeast Memphis, where many students cross each day. Memphis Police said the driver Luciano...
MEMPHIS, TN
millington-news.com

Leveling Up: Millington Municipal Schools reach Level 5

Millington Municipal Schools released some good news last week. “I’m very proud to officially share it with you, Millington Municipal Schools has improved from a Level 1 TVAAS district a year ago to a Level 5 this year,” said Director of Schools James “Bo” Griffin. This...
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

County Commissioner narrowly escapes injury on interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Commissioner Reginald Milton said his car’s sunroof was smashed to pieces after he believes a large object was dropped from an interstate overpass. Milton said it happened Tuesday morning he drove along I-240 under the Getwell overpass. “I think I noticed someone, you know when you’re not paying attention, it looked like […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
shelby-news.com

Germantown students help deliver baby

A handful of students fill their summer with meaningful internship experiences:. What did you do this summer? Meet four students who used their summer vacation to do complete incredible internships: Bridget Igadwa, Perry Pearson and Sara Folz. Over the summer, GMSD students went the extra-mile participating in internships to further...
GERMANTOWN, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
112K+
Followers
120K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy