ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMS approves budget, includes pay bumps for teachers and staff

By Jonathan Lowe,wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZQDo_0hSfApxu00

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board approved a revised 2022-2023 budget Tuesday, which includes a bump in pay for teachers, teaching assistants and secretaries.

The raises come less than a week before the school year begins.

“It’ll be really interesting to see what Wake County does and some of the other counties that we compete with to see if we can get back the bragging rights to be number one (paying school district) in the state,” said Elyse Dashew, chairwoman of the CMS board.

CMS had requested a $40 million increase in funding from Mecklenburg County commissioners, which would have funded a 10% increase in the teacher supplement. That is money the district adds on top of salaries, but the county only funded just under $20 million.

“The state approved salary-benefit increases, as Superintendent (Hugh) Hattabaugh mentioned, that were higher for all of our staff than what we had planned or expected, a pleasant surprise,” said Christine Pejot, chief human resources officer for CMS.

After moving some funds around, CMS officials said the district is providing:

  • A 5% increase in the county teacher supplement, which are funds added to a teacher’s state salary.
  • An average of 4.2% increase in their state-funded pay.
  • Pay for noncertified, hourly employees, such as teacher assistants, was increased to a minimum of $16.50 an hour.
  • Non-certified, non-hourly staff, such as Central Office workers, will get a 4% pay bump.

“I do want to say we have to look at what we do control and what we can do, and we’re doing that,” said Lenora Shipp, an at-large representative on the CMS board.

Some educators were a bit more reserved with their excitement compared with their counterparts.

“We have to stop always saying, ‘Oh, my God. Thank you for this,’” said Amanda Thompson, a CMS educator, and vice president of the Charlotte branch of the North Carolina Association of Educators. “Yes, we are very grateful, but these are crumbs and what do crumbs do? Keep you wanting more, right?”

Thompson said it will take years of correcting cuts from the state to truly make teachers whole.

“Our educators are tired of that carrot dangling in our eye,” Thompson said. “We’re leaving and going to other professions, so we need to ask ourselves, ‘If we putting student experiences first, how we putting them in priority in our budget?’”

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story had incorrect numbers for noncertified, hourly CMS employees’ minimum pay. That mistake has been corrected.

(WATCH BELOW: Classroom Central helps curb school supply shortages for students and teachers)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mecklenburg County, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
WSOC Charlotte

Parents concerned after remote learning extended due to deep cleaning at Rowan County school

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County middle school will stay shut down for at least two more weeks for deep cleaning after mold was found in the HVAC system. Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz has been following every development at West Rowan Middle School and learned Friday that the school will have to throw out every ceiling tile in the building. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said ceiling tiles that remain wet for extended periods can harbor mold.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

A 53-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday night at a race in Lancaster, S.C. Four people were seriously injured in a crash on North Tryon Street on Sunday night. Ahead of back-to-school, CMS, health leaders remind families to vaccinate. Students are required to get the usual vaccines, but...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School

It’s the dawn of a new era for West Charlotte High School. What’s happening: West Charlotte will kick off the school year in a brand new building for the first time in nearly 70 years. The first day of school is this Monday, Aug. 29. Why it matters: DubC, as the school is affectionately known, is […] The post A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#Operating Budget#K12#Central Office
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 24th

Check out some of the active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County. Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Fox 46 Charlotte

Statesville hospital shuttering emergency room services

STATESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The emergency department at a Statesville hospital is set to close this week, administrators from the hospital confirmed. Statesville Regional Medical Center will permanently close the wing on Wednesday as part of a transition to a specialty hospital offering inpatient behavioral health services, Network Directors Leigh Whitfield said in […]
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Employee accused of stealing thousands from Kannapolis nursing home resident

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An employee stole thousands of dollars from a Kannapolis nursing home resident over several months, according to police. Authorities said Nina Barkley stole $45,000 from a resident at Big Elm Nursing Center. The victim’s goddaughter spoke to Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz, who said her godmother isn’t...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Drivers say tow company chained their car to the car next to it

CHARLOTTE — Several people told Channel 9 that a Charlotte tow company chained their car to a car parked next to it, then charged different amounts to unlock them. The drivers told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke that they went to a concert at PNC Music Pavilion and parked in the movie theater parking lot across the street from the venue. They couldn’t believe what happened when they returned to their cars.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
106K+
Followers
119K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy