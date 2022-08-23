Read full article on original website
Dispatched to active shooter, police arrest man for shotgun theft at Bellingham Walmart
“Innocent shoppers and employees were terrified of his intentions and called police,” Lt. Claudia Murphy reported.
whatcom-news.com
Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from a pursuit that ended with crashing into and entering a Bellingham mall with a hatchet
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — David Arthur Anderson, age 32 and of Bellingham, recently pled guilty to multiple charges resulting from a March 12th incident involving multiple law enforcement agencies beginning with a pursuit that ended with Anderson driving into the doors at a mall entrance and him walking inside and doing significant damage with a hatchet.
kpug1170.com
Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale police officer on paid leave fired, awaits trial on child molestation charge
FERNDALE, Wash. — City of Ferndale Spokesperson Riley Sweeney told Whatcom News via email today, August 23rd, that Ferndale Police Officer Michael Scott Langton’s employment had been terminated effective yesterday. Langton was arrested July 26th and has been charged with suspicion of 2nd degree attempted child molestation. He...
The Crime Blotter: Ferndale cop standing trial in attempted child molestation case
The City of Ferndale has terminated the employment of Officer Scott Langton due to an inability to carry out his duties. Langton allegedly asked to have sex with a woman and her 12-year-old daughter, and admitted his sexual attraction to children, according to court records reported by The Bellingham Herald.
whatcom-news.com
Details released regarding yesterday’s smash-and-grab gun theft and search for the suspect
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy provided Whatcom News with the following details regarding yesterday’s incident via email. Jimmy Robert Brashears, age 35 and from Lynden, was subsequently arrested. On 8-24-22 at approximately 5:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to what initially was being reported...
The Crime Blotter: Right place, right time as cop stops theft of thousands of dollars in retail theft
A patrol officer with the Tukwila Police Department recovered several thousand dollars worth of clothes from an organized retail theft crime ring after conveniently being in the right place at the right time. Suspects were exiting a store with carts and bags loaded with stolen merchandise when an employee tried...
q13fox.com
Group of 14-year-olds arrested for pot shop robbery in Oak Harbor
OAK HARBOR, Wash. - Three 14-year-olds have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a pot shop in Oak Harbor, deputies said. According to the Oak Harbor Police Department, The Green Room pot shop was broken into on Aug. 16 at 2:30 a.m., setting off alarms and prompting a call to officers.
Skagit Breaking
Burlington Murder Suspect Arrested in Snohomish County after Second Murder
Skagit County, WA- Burlington Police Detectives have obtained and served an arrest warrant for 22-year old Finley L. Hilde for the murder of 27-year old Jacob A Hanson. Mr. Hanson was murdered on August 19th, 2022 around 10:36 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Fairhaven Avenue in Burlington, WA. A witness had reported to dispatchers that they had heard several gunshots and saw a vehicle speed away from the scene. Arriving Officers located Mr. Hanson and local first responders attempted life saving measures, but he died at the scene.
kpug1170.com
Former Lynden Manor employee arrested for stealing pain meds
LYNDEN, Wash. – A former employee at Lynden Manor was arrested after stealing a resident’s opioid pain medication. Court documents state that Department of Social and Health Services investigators responded to the incident last November. A manager at Lynden Manor reported that 34-year-old Allyson Allen admitted to stealing...
kpug1170.com
Kayaker arrested for beating photographer with paddle in Whatcom Falls Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A kayaker faces an assault charge for whacking another man with his paddle while the man took pictures in Whatcom Falls Park last January. Court records state that a woman told officers the victim appeared to be photographing her boyfriend and others as they kayaked in the park.
Skagit Breaking
King County Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in Crash on SR2 Involving Impaired Arlington Woman
Snohomish County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash around 10:00 p.m. on August 24th 2022 on Eastbound State Route 2 near milepost 19 in Snohomish County. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 21-year-old Faegoni V. Eylander of Arlington, Washington, was...
Employee at Whatcom assisted-living facility reportedly steals resident’s oxycodone pills
An employee at a Whatcom County assisted-living facility has been criminally charged after allegedly stealing oxycodone from a resident’s pill pack and replacing it with an anxiety medication. Allyson M. Allen, 34, was booked and released Monday, Aug. 22, from Whatcom County Jail. Whatcom County Superior Court records show...
kpug1170.com
Lynden man arrested for threatening to kill six people
LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden man was arrested after threatening to kill several people on Facebook. Court documents state that 56-year-old Timothy Ehlers posted a long rant on August 16th, targeting six different family members and neighbors. In the post, he specifically threatened to shoot all six people. The...
Mount Vernon man faces murder charge for allegedly shooting, killing man at North Sound quarry
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 22-year-old Mount Vernon man is facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing a 27-year-old man on Saturday morning in a quarry near Granite Falls. The suspect is facing a charge of second-degree murder and is being held on $3 million bond. The...
q13fox.com
Deputies issue $200,000 arrest warrant for man accused of violating DV no-contact order
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The Island County Sheriff's Office issued a $200,000 arrest warrant for a man accused of violating a domestic violence no-contact order. Authorities say 54-year-old Aaron Leigh committed a felony violation of the no-contact order, and now seek to bring him into police custody. According to police,...
Whatcom County man reportedly drives a car off Bellingham lot, but he didn’t pay for it
The man already was awaiting trial in Whatcom County Superior Court on possession of a stolen vehicle charge.
Kayakers said man couldn’t take pictures at Whatcom Falls Park, now they’re facing charges
One of the kayakers facing charges is from Bellingham, while the other is from Skagit County.
Bellingham Police hope initiative helps decrease crime and foster positive relationships
The initiative will kick off with a free event Saturday outside the Central Library.
