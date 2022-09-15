The Good Fight season 6: next episode, cast and everything we know about the legal drama

Running nearly as long as its predecessor, The Good Fight season 6 marks the final season for the legal drama that began as a spinoff of the popular show The Good Wife . Christine Baranski has led the way for the streaming original as Good Wife holdover Diane Lockhart, who has one more go-around in her amid the current legal landscape.

The Good Fight has not been afraid to touch upon many hot-button, real-world issues in its own story. From what we’ve seen of the new season so far, the series is not going to be pulling any punches in its final season.

Here is everything we know about The Good Fight season 6.

When is next The Good Fight season 6 episode?

New episodes of The Good Fight season 6 premiere exclusively on Paramount Plus every Thursday. The episode 2 of the final season drops on the streaming service on September 15.

What is The Good Fight season 6 plot?

Here is the official synopsis for The Good Fight season 6:

"In the upcoming season of The Good Fight , Diane feels like she’s going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war."

The Good Fight season 6 episodes

Here are the official synopses for The Good Fight season 6 episodes that have been released so far:

The Good Fight season 6 episode 1, "The Beginning of the End"

"After being promoted to top partner at the firm, Liz is forced to accept Ri'Chard Lane as a new name partner brought on to help manage her staff and client load. Meanwhile, Diane experiences déjà vu as she navigates her way in her new bullpen office, downstairs with the associates."

The Good Fight season 6 episode 2, "The End of the Yips"

"As Diane encounters her first 'therapy' session, she begins to see everything in a positive light."

The Good Fight season 6 trailer

You can get even more insight into what to expect in The Good Fight season 6 from the trailer, including the arrival of Andre Braugher’s character and Diane experimenting with some hallucinogenics. Watch the trailer below:

Watch another teaser for The Good Fight final season right here:

Who is in The Good Fight season 6 cast?

There were many familiar faces in the trailer above, but of course headlining it all is Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart. After playing Diane throughout The Good Wife , Baranski got the chance to put the character center stage in The Good Fight , cementing it as one of her more popular roles. Though of course, she's played many roles including those in the Mamma Mia franchise, The Gilded Age , Into the Woods and Chicago .

Also coming back for The Good Fight ’s final season are Audra McDonald ( The Gilded Age , Private Practice ) as Liz Reddick, Sarah Steele ( The Good Wife ) as Marissa Gold, Nyambi Nyambi ( Mike & Molly ) as Jay Dipersia, Michael Boatman ( The Good Wife ) as Julius Cain and Charmaine Bingwa ( Black Box ) as Carmen Moyo.

New cast members for this season include Andre Braugher ( Brooklyn Nine-Nine ) as Ri’Chard Lane, a showman lawyer forced on Liz as a new partner, and John Slattery ( Mad Men ) as Lyle Bettencourt, a physician who treats Diane.

Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston are listed as guest stars, plus Gary Cole could be seen in the trailer.

The Good Fight season 5 recap

One of the big storylines of The Good Fight season 5 was Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin) creating his own court in a back copy room and serving out his own brand of justice. What at first seems like a silly idea latches on and actually helps ferment violence that closely resembled the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. The latter already caused tension throughout the season as Diane’s husband, Kurt (Gary Cole), was under FBI investigation because he had connections to people that took part in the insurrection.

For Diane, after she is tasked with leading Reddick Lockhard following the departure of Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo), the problems that arise from having a white woman lead a historically black firm lead her to stepping down and becoming an equity partner.

How to watch The Good Fight

The Good Fight is a Paramount Plus original series , meaning that it is exclusively available to stream on Paramount Plus. A subscription is required to watch Paramount Plus content, but the good news is that there are a few pricing options and a free trial.

Paramount Plus is available in the US, UK and a number of other regions throughout the world.

In addition, the full season 6 premiere has been made available for free on YouTube .