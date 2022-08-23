Read full article on original website
Petaluma police search for 7-Eleven shoplifting suspect
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to multiple shoplifting incidents at a 7-Eleven, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The suspect is linked to at least two incidents of shoplifting at the 7-Eleven at 124 Petaluma Blvd S. on Aug. 6 and 13. The suspect is […]
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Drug paraphernalia found where?
Drug Stuff: City workers found drug paraphernalia in an unusual place – a Mill Valley police car that was being decommissioned. An investigation continues. Poopy Man: A homeless man took a dump near the baseball field on Hamilton Drive while kids were playing. He did it in the wild even though there was a porta-potty right there. Police talked to Poopy Man and gave him a bus ticket out of town.
Santa Rosa man arrested for DUI, possession of loaded gun
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested during a traffic stop early Sunday morning for DUI and possession of a loaded gun, according to Santa Rosa Police. At around 1:15 a.m., a sergeant conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations about fifteen minutes after a report of hearing possible gunshots. The driver, […]
Two suspected burglars arrested after crashing into police cars
Two suspected auto burglars were arrested after driving a vehicle into multiple police cars, according to a statement from the Palo Alto Police Department.
11-year-old missing in Antioch
Police are searching for a missing child in Antioch, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department.
Public intoxication leads to arrest for loaded, stolen firearm
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A publicly intoxicated convicted felon was arrested for possession of a loaded, stolen firearm Friday night, according to Santa Rosa Police Department. At around 11:12 p.m. an officer with the SRPD responded to a report of an intoxicated male, Bryant Galvan, on the 300 block of West 3rd Street. The […]
3 arrested after ‘snatch and grab’ robberies in Napa
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested Friday after stealing merchandise and leading police on a pursuit in Napa, the Napa Police Department (NPD) announced. The robbery happened at Napa Premium Outlets. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office and American Canyon Police Department spotted the vehicle and pursued. The chase ended in a crash after […]
Second shooter arrested in Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness shooting
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A second shooter has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal shooting that happened at a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness on Aug. 11. Pittsburg resident Faatino Tauane, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Friday, according to the Brentwood […]
Lyft driver injured during violent San Francisco carjacking
SAN FRANCISCO -- A Lyft driver was recovering Saturday from injuries suffered in a violent daylight carjacking in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood, authorities said. San Francisco police tweeted that the incident took place just before 1 p.m. on Thursday as the driver was dropping off a passenger at Market and Fremont.The 30-year-old driver told police that the suspect assaulted him, stole both his phone and vehicle before speeding off. Detectives did not say whether the suspect was a passenger or approached the vehicle as it was stopped on the street.Responders rendered assistance to the driver who was transported to Chinese Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His condition was not released.The incident came to an end when the suspect was arrested following a vehicle pursuit by Fairfield police and the California Highway Patrol in Solano County.Marvin Sexton, 39, was booked in jail for carjacking, felony battery and a probation violation. The San Francisco Police Robbery Unit was handling the investigation.
Man fatally stabbed at BART plaza above 24th Street Mission station, police say
A man has died after being stabbed at the 24th Street BART plaza in San Francisco's Mission District, BART police said Sunday afternoon.
San Pablo police arrest man for carjacking outside casino
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Pablo Police Department arrested a suspect accused of carjacking, kidnapping, and robbery, police said Friday. Police said the incident happened outside the San Pablo Lytton Casino at 13255 San Pablo Avenue. The victim was sleeping in his car when two men wearing ski masks brandished a gun at […]
Oakland sideshow draws 500 vehicles
A sideshow early Sunday morning drew quite a large crowd, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.
Early-morning homicide reported in Oakland
One man died after a shooting in Oakland on Saturday morning, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.
Three arrested after pursuit in SF
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested for aggravated assault in San Francisco Tuesday after a vehicle pursuit, and a third was arrested for their participation according to a press release sent to KRON4 on Friday. The suspects were arrested after colliding with vehicles, including police vehicles, and bicycle racks. The vehicle driven […]
One injured in overnight shooting, Union City
Officers are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning, according to a statement from Union City Police Department.
2 suspects arrested after retail thefts in Pacifica
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested in connection to a retail theft Thursday afternoon in Pacifica, police announced in a press release. The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. on the 700 block of Hickey Boulevard where a man and a woman were later arrested. An employee at one of the businesses reported to […]
2nd arrest made in deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD – A second person has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured three others at a Brentwood gym earlier this month. Brentwood Police announced Friday that they identified a 20-year-old Pittsburg man as one of two people who opened fire at the 24 Hour Fitness on Lone Tree Way on the morning of August 11. Around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, police found the man at a home in Antioch, where he was peacefully taken into custody.The man, identified as Faatino Tauane, was booked into the Martinez Detention...
Police seize firearms, cocaine, and thousands of dollars in cash from residence
Police seized multiple firearms, cocaine, and thousands of dollars from a residence on Wednesday, according to Daly City Police Department.
Police search for suspects in San Rafael 7-Eleven robbery, car theft
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The Marin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who are accused of robbing a 7-Eleven in San Rafael and stealing a car. The crime was reported at 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday morning at 292 North San Pedro Road, MCSO said. Deputies determined two […]
Police: Robbers nabbed on busy afternoon
MILPITAS (KRON) – It was a busy Thursday for the Milpitas Police Department, which arrested two people facing robbery charges, according to a Facebook post. On Aug. 21, during an altercation on the 1400 block of South Park Victoria Drive, police claim someone brandished a firearm. Detectives identified the suspect as “a 33-year-old Milpitas resident […]
