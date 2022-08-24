ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bagels and Co. is thriving in Philadelphia. New Fishtown location opening soon

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago
Glu Hospitality was mostly known for catering to the Philadelphia nightlife.

But not only is its new Bagels and Co. shop thriving -- they're expanding to a half dozen other locations.

The company was forced to pivot during the pandemic.

"Our nightclub was closed for 15 months during the (pandemic), but we weren't going to sit idle with our hands crossed. So we kept moving and took on second-generation spaces, which I think was the real key to our success," said Derrick Gibbons of Glu Hospitality.

Like many in the restaurant industry, Derrick Gibbons pivoted from nightlife to a grab-and-go day spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aer1R_0hSew3lY00

Last summer, the restaurant group opened Bagels and Co. at the Piazza in Northern Liberties.

Now they're on the brink of opening seven more locations around the city by the end of the year.

A location in Fishtown will open this month and Action News got a first look

"It's not just bagels and cream cheese, we have sandwiches, we have a cheesesteak on the menu," he said. "We want to go into areas where there is a lack of contact and bring them this concept which can facilitate a bunch of different needs."

Meanwhile, the Center City District said earlier this month that they've had close to 30 new eateries that opened recently, with another 25 expected to open within the next year.

Glu Hospitality's goal is to expand into the suburbs.

Gibbons says the expanded locations will offer a few hundred jobs while also reshaping Philly's bagel scene.

