ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

DA dismisses murder charges in Gainesville homeless camp slaying

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02XRsH_0hSevTLk00
Dexter Pulliam enters the Magistrate Court courtroom Monday, Nov. 22, to appear for a committal hearing. Pulliam was charged with murder in the death of Leon Hines. - photo by Nick Watson

The district attorney’s office dismissed the charges against a Gainesville homeless man accused of killing another man in a homeless camp 10 months ago, according to court documents.

Dexter Pulliam was indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in the Oct. 18 death of Leon Hines, 66.

Police said they believed Pulliam struck Hines on his head with a sharp object, but the prosecution filed paperwork Tuesday, Aug. 23, to dismiss the charges because they feel they cannot prove their case.

Since the case was indicted in December, two of the witnesses deemed essential by the prosecution have died, including Billie Lee Davis, 37.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KrHiX_0hSevTLk00
Dexter Barnard Pulliam

Davis died May 13 after being shot multiple times, according to authorities. Another homeless man, Pedro Morales-Valle, 42, was charged with murder in Davis’ death.

Pulliam’s defense attorney Jake Shapiro had previously filed a motion to include Davis’ statements to law enforcement about Pulliam’s case, including that he believed someone else was responsible for Hines’ death.

In the paperwork dismissing the charges, a third witness believed to have seen Hines’ death “has not been forthcoming.”

“While others are likely to know more about the circumstances of Mr. Hines’ death than they are telling, the state cannot rely on speculation and hearsay,” the prosecution wrote.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh declined to comment beyond what was written in the dismissal paperwork.

The prosecution wrote that police and the district attorney’s office have tried to “uncover any and all possible remaining evidence in the case which could exclude all reasonable hypotheses” other than Pulliam being the one responsible.

“This is a circumstantial case and the state must prove not only its case, but must exclude (every) other reasonable hypotheses other than the guilt of the accused,” the prosecution wrote. “Here, the state has grave concerns of being able to exclude these hypotheses.”

The prosecution wrote that they still believe Pulliam is responsible for Hines’ death.

Shapiro said Pulliam maintains his innocence in the case, and the defense felt that the case was not thoroughly investigated.

“An innocent person was confined in jail for 10 months just based off of what was pretty much speculation and no investigation at all,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro said he believed Pulliam would be released either Tuesday, Aug. 23, or Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

5 arrested after massive north Ga. drug house raid, GBI says

Five people are facing charges after a north Georgia task force raided a house they say was known for selling drugs. Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office said they began an investigation into the house last month. Earlier this week, agents, along with police...
BALDWIN, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Teenage suspect in Suwanee murder case turns himself in

All three teenage suspects in a Suwanee murder case are in custody after a fugitive at large turned himself in to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. Lawrenceville resident Joshua Ryan Poteat, 17, turned himself in about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. He was the final suspect on the run following the alleged murder of a 16-year-old boy in Suwanee.
SUWANEE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dexter, GA
City
Gainesville, GA
Gainesville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
nowhabersham.com

Cleveland man jailed after allegedly assaulting his mother

White County deputies had to forcibly remove a man from a home Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted and injured his mother, sheriff’s officials say. At 6:50 p.m. on August 24, deputies responded to a domestic incident at 23 Bear Lovers Court. The victim was visibly injured, leading deputies to attempt to contact her son, 37-year-old Phillip James Gillenwater, who they identified as the suspect.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man who followed teenage girl home from job arrested for DUI, deputies say

BRASELTON, Ga. - A 24-year-old man was arrested on DUI charges after Jackson County Sheriff's deputies say he followed a teenager home on Thursday night. Volodymyr Ionashku, of Hoschton, was charged with DUI, driving while unlicensed, and failure to maintain lanes. Deputies say it started shortly after 10:20 p.m., when...
HOSCHTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
nowhabersham.com

One teen wounded, another arrested in Athens shooting

One teenager was wounded and another arrested following a late-night shooting Wednesday in Athens. On August 25, at approximately 11 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Clayton Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old male who had been shot. Athens-Clarke County EMS transported him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for ambushing woman in front of her home

OGLETHORPE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Oglethorpe County are searching for a man who hid and waited for a woman to come home only to confront her. The ambush happened off Howlington Road south of Smithonia Road in Winterville area. Investigators released a sketch on Friday in hopes someone will recognize the man.
OGLETHORPE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Two Gainesville teens arrested for two armed robberies

Two Gainesville teens have been charged in connection with two armed robberies in Hall County. The Gainesville Police Department confirmed that Emmanuel Mendoza, 14, and Ismael Mendoza, 16, were responsible for a string of taxi service robberies in the county, including one incident on Friday and another on Wednesday. The...
GAINESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Drug task force makes multi-million dollar meth bust in NE Georgia, GBI says

CANON, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say agents have made a major multi-million dollar drug bust seizing hundreds of gallons of liquid methamphetamine in northeast Georgia. Two people were arrested so far in the investigation. Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill,...
Law & Crime

Atlanta Woman Released from Prison After Felony Murder Conviction Overturned with Fulton County DA’s Help

An Atlanta woman was released from prison this week after spending several years behind bars for a murder she did not commit. Michelle Morrison was convicted on a felony murder charge in 2009 along with aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, and conspiracy over the 2007 shooting death of Keith Alan Brown. But she did not fire the weapon that took the man’s life – and she never set foot in the house where the shooting occurred.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Athens

Athens-Clarke County Police say a teenager was shot and wounded in downtown Athens: it happened late Thursday night on Clayton Street. Police say the 17 year-old was taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what were said to be non life-threatening injuries. Another 17 year-old has been taken into custody and, for now, is facing various weapons-related charges. Police say it is not known if he was involved in the shooting.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run

An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning in Barrow County. According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, multiple local agencies assisted in the investigation to identify a suspect in the case where a white male was found laying on the ground in the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way. Paul Duncan, 52 of Buford, was identified as the victim.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
8K+
Followers
173
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy