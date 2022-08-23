Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
Berkeleyan Online
Lindsay, one of two falcons born in May at UC Berkeley, is found dead
Lindsay, one of two peregrine falcons that hatched in early May on UC Berkeley’s bell tower, was found dead today near the campus’s business school, Cal Falcons reports. After learning to fly and hunt in the past several months, Lindsay and her brother, Grinnell Jr., left the Campanile during the past several weeks to start adult lives elsewhere.
msn.com
The Daily 08-26-22: Please, let the San Francisco Art Institute die
SFAI, the famous San Francisco art school, may be closed for good, but it left lasting financial impacts on its students. • This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma. • California musician and his wife found dead in Mojave Desert. • SF Italian...
msn.com
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
Beloved daughter of UC Berkeley falcon family found dead on campus
Lindsay, the daughter of beloved couple Annie and Grinnell, was found dead on the west edge of campus. She hadn’t been seen in the last couple weeks, the last sighting was the first week of August by the Campanile.
foodgressing.com
Mooncakes San Francisco 2022, Bay Area & Autumn Moon Festival
September 10th, 2022 is Mid-Autumn Festival 2022, a centuries-old tradition celebrated by Asian cultures around the world. Known as a time where the moon is believed to be shining its brightest, Mid-Autumn Festival is the second most important celebration in Chinese culture. Here is a roundup of where to buy mooncakes San Francisco 2022.
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
rwcpulse.com
Blog: What’s At the Bottom of Crystal Springs Reservoir
Touching the western edge of Redwood City is Crystal Springs Reservoir. Believe it or not, there is more to the reservoir's history than water or the dam. It happens to be the graveyard of a small town. Indeed, during the mid-nineteenth century, a resort village existed there known as "Crystal Springs."
Stunning 84-acre Bay Area estate by the coast hits market at $6.75 million
It took 5 years to obtain the permits at this eco-friendly property, designed by an award-winning architect.
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
San Francisco Bay algal bloom bigger than expected and growing
Sometimes, water issues are best seen from the sky. Thirsty riverbeds. Flooded neighborhoods. And this week, a harmful algal bloom overtaking San Francisco Bay. That’s why David Houghton, a volunteer pilot with the environmental nonprofit LightHawk fired up the engine on his forest green 1979 Mooney M20K on Wednesday morning and pointed its small propeller skyward. ...
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
NBC Bay Area
New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area
A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
Incorrect heavy pavers sit in SJ front yard for 2 months after contractors forget forklift 6 times
The homeowner informed the contractor doing the pickup that the pavers were heavy and would require a forklift. The contractor missed their first date, and on the second, forgot the forklift. Then they forgot it on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth pickup dates.
hoodline.com
Ramen hot spot from Iron Chef Morimoto is finally about to open in San Jose
San Jose’s Santana Row is about to get a new restaurant that will surely further its reputation as one of the best dining destinations in the Bay Area. The Iron Chef, Masaharu Morimoto, is about to open Momosan Santana Row as part of his sake and ramen chain, which has locations in New York City, Seattle, Waikiki, and a few other cities. The acclaimed chef and TV star also has a number of restaurants called Morimoto, including Morimoto Napa, which has been his only Bay Area restaurant until the new San Jose location.
KSBW.com
Open casting calls looking for Santa Cruz surfers for a movie
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — If you've ever wanted to be in a movie now might be your chance. Santa Cruz Surf Project has posted an open casting call for young surfers on the Central Coast for a major feature film. "The film will be created by an Academy Award-winning...
Bay Area county sounds alarm on toxic algae bloom in water
SAN MATEO (KRON) – San Mateo County is sounding the alarm about potentially harmful algae found at the Coyote Point Recreation Area on the San Francisco Bay after fish turned up dead. “Signs of potentially harmful algae spotted in other parts of the San Francisco Bay are now present in the waters surrounding Coyote Point […]
Burning man returns this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Burning Man is back! Thousands from the Bay Area are starting to make their way to Black Rock City for the experience that officially starts Sunday. Gates opened today at noon, allowing work crews to get in and start setting up their camps. KRON 4 caught up with some burners […]
National Dog Day: Submit your dog to be on the air at KRON4
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Today is National Dog Day and we want to see your four-legged family members and share them with the audience at KRON4. If you’d like to submit a picture of your doggo, just email it in to: BreakingNewsAlert-KRON@nexstar.tv Submit your picture and tell us your pup’s name and breed and we […]
NBC Bay Area
Climate in Crisis: Increasing Drought, La Niña & Rain Outlook
We’re all looking and wanting anything that looks like a “normal” rain season but that may not be in the cards for us over the next several months. As our drought continues it looks like we’ll have two key factors that will play into our Bay Area rain season. The first one is La Niña, which tends to set off extremes in Bay Area weather. The second is known as “precipitation whiplash” and that’s related to climate change which can also set off weather extremes.
svvoice.com
Sunnyvale West Nile Virus Treatment Aug. 25
The County of Santa Clara Vector Control District has confirmed the presence of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in a small area of Sunnyvale and Cupertino (ZIP Codes 94086, 94087 and 95014). Weather permitting, the areas in Sunnyvale and Cupertino will be treated to reduce adult mosquito populations with the use of truck-mounted equipment on Thursday, Aug. 25, starting around 10 p.m. and concluding a few hours later.
