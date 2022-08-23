ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Lindsay, one of two falcons born in May at UC Berkeley, is found dead

Lindsay, one of two peregrine falcons that hatched in early May on UC Berkeley’s bell tower, was found dead today near the campus’s business school, Cal Falcons reports. After learning to fly and hunt in the past several months, Lindsay and her brother, Grinnell Jr., left the Campanile during the past several weeks to start adult lives elsewhere.
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area

THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
Mooncakes San Francisco 2022, Bay Area & Autumn Moon Festival

September 10th, 2022 is Mid-Autumn Festival 2022, a centuries-old tradition celebrated by Asian cultures around the world. Known as a time where the moon is believed to be shining its brightest, Mid-Autumn Festival is the second most important celebration in Chinese culture. Here is a roundup of where to buy mooncakes San Francisco 2022.
Blog: What’s At the Bottom of Crystal Springs Reservoir

Touching the western edge of Redwood City is Crystal Springs Reservoir. Believe it or not, there is more to the reservoir's history than water or the dam. It happens to be the graveyard of a small town. Indeed, during the mid-nineteenth century, a resort village existed there known as "Crystal Springs."
New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area

A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
Ramen hot spot from Iron Chef Morimoto is finally about to open in San Jose

San Jose’s Santana Row is about to get a new restaurant that will surely further its reputation as one of the best dining destinations in the Bay Area. The Iron Chef, Masaharu Morimoto, is about to open Momosan Santana Row as part of his sake and ramen chain, which has locations in New York City, Seattle, Waikiki, and a few other cities. The acclaimed chef and TV star also has a number of restaurants called Morimoto, including Morimoto Napa, which has been his only Bay Area restaurant until the new San Jose location.
Open casting calls looking for Santa Cruz surfers for a movie

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — If you've ever wanted to be in a movie now might be your chance. Santa Cruz Surf Project has posted an open casting call for young surfers on the Central Coast for a major feature film. "The film will be created by an Academy Award-winning...
Bay Area county sounds alarm on toxic algae bloom in water

SAN MATEO (KRON) – San Mateo County is sounding the alarm about potentially harmful algae found at the Coyote Point Recreation Area on the San Francisco Bay after fish turned up dead. “Signs of potentially harmful algae spotted in other parts of the San Francisco Bay are now present in the waters surrounding Coyote Point […]
Burning man returns this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Burning Man is back! Thousands from the Bay Area are starting to make their way to Black Rock City for the experience that officially starts Sunday. Gates opened today at noon, allowing work crews to get in and start setting up their camps. KRON 4 caught up with some burners […]
National Dog Day: Submit your dog to be on the air at KRON4

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Today is National Dog Day and we want to see your four-legged family members and share them with the audience at KRON4. If you’d like to submit a picture of your doggo, just email it in to: BreakingNewsAlert-KRON@nexstar.tv Submit your picture and tell us your pup’s name and breed and we […]
Climate in Crisis: Increasing Drought, La Niña & Rain Outlook

We’re all looking and wanting anything that looks like a “normal” rain season but that may not be in the cards for us over the next several months. As our drought continues it looks like we’ll have two key factors that will play into our Bay Area rain season. The first one is La Niña, which tends to set off extremes in Bay Area weather. The second is known as “precipitation whiplash” and that’s related to climate change which can also set off weather extremes.
Sunnyvale West Nile Virus Treatment Aug. 25

The County of Santa Clara Vector Control District has confirmed the presence of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in a small area of Sunnyvale and Cupertino (ZIP Codes 94086, 94087 and 95014). Weather permitting, the areas in Sunnyvale and Cupertino will be treated to reduce adult mosquito populations with the use of truck-mounted equipment on Thursday, Aug. 25, starting around 10 p.m. and concluding a few hours later.
