Overton County News
LA Golf team competes in multiple matches
Livingston Academy golf has had its ups and downs so far this season with some mid-field places, some rain shortened events, and a couple good individual scoring. In early August, Livingston Academy took 7th place in a field of nine teams at Golf Capital Classic at Lake Tansi in Crossville. A team total of 373 put them in scoring range with Bryson Fletcher shooting a fine 79 on a tough layout. Tayshawn Hayes posted a 93, and Rex Lowery came in with a 94.
Overton County News
OCMS Girls Soccer starts season 2-0
Overton County Jr. Lady Wildcats got off to a good start to the 2022 season with two straight wins. This coming from a new team with many young and inexperienced players mixed with a few returning starters from last season. All of them with the goal to finish this season in the top 3 in conference for the 8th consecutive season.
Overton County News
Zane Moseley continues winning streak
Zane Moseley continued his winning streak to two by winning the Fair Week Open NRA precision match held at Bend of the River. He shot the respectable score of 2494-63X, according to Charlie Pardue, of Bend of the River. “This was a 92% average on all targets,” Pardue stated.
Overton County News
Lady Cats open soccer season winning
With a somewhat rebuilt team backed by several veterans from last season, the Livingston Academy girls soccer team traveled to Kingston last week and brought home an impressive win. “For a first game, I was really pleased,” head coach David Sadler II explained. “I thought our defense played extremely well,...
Overton County News
Jr. Cats take 22-0 loss to Algood Redskins
Will White isn’t the biggest player on the Overton County Junior Wildcats team, and he’s not the smallest either. Somewhere in between large and small, White fits right in, but the hard running fullback does everything he can with his size to have fun. “I love playing football,”...
Overton County News
Stories From the Past - The Notorious Champ Ferguson
The following information written about a notorious Confederate guerrilla named Champ Ferguson is taken from a Jamestown newspaper article that appeared on February 13, 1975. Ferguson’s name, along with that of Tinker Dave Beaty, is pretty well known in this area in connection with many unnecessary killings that took place during the Civil War. Information about Ferguson’s early life says that he was the oldest of ten children. Like his father, he became a farmer, and had a reputation for violence even before the war. Here is the story from the Jamestown paper:
Grundy County Herald
Songstress returns to the mountain
Emily Pyscher is returning to the first venue she played in Tennessee. Jim Oliver’s Smokehouse in Monteagle was among the places Pyscher came across in a Google search two years ago as she was looking for venues around Nashville. After doing some research on the 60 year old establishment she knew she had to play there.
Overton County News
James “Punky” Locke
Funeral services for Mr. James "Punky" Locke, age 80, of Livingston will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 24th from the Speck Funeral Chapel. Bro. John Copeland will officiate. Burial to follow in the Overton County Memorial Gardens, with Military Honors provided at graveside by the Overton County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will welcome friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.
WTVCFOX
Funeral arrangements for THP trooper, Marion County commissioner in helicopter crash
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (August 25th):. Matt Blansett's funeral will take place at 5 p.m. central time on Saturday at the South Pittsburg High School gymnasium, at 717 Elm Avenue in South Pittsburg. Visitation will take place between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. CST on that day. Matt...
WATE
6 free things to do in Crossville Aug. 26-28
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Crossville and have fun as the summer begins to wrap up. Crossville Flea Market, also known as a small city of its own, is an area where people can play, shop and eat together. The area where the flea market is located has one of the most colorful alleys. See what you can find while searching for different treasurers in the area.
wvlt.tv
Medal of Honor recipient’s legacy off the battlefield
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alvin C. York is a name you see everywhere in East Tennessee. There’s a highway, a school and a state park named after the war hero. The Fentress County native is one of the most decorated soldiers of World War I and a Medal of Honor recipient.
Overton County News
Fall Gardeners’ Festival scheduled for Aug. 30
Gardening throughout the different seasons is important for many home gardeners, and the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is excited to provide information throughout the year to make gardening a success. The annual Fall Gardeners’ Festival, hosted at the Plateau AgResearch and Education Center in Crossville, Tennessee, is scheduled for August 30, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT. This in-person event gives gardeners the opportunity to receive valuable information to help their gardens flourish.
Overton County News
Chris Farmer announces candidacy TLTC Board of Directors
I, Chris Farmer, would like to take the opportunity to announce my candidacy in the upcoming election for the Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative (TLTC) Board of Directors for Overton County. It would be an honor and a privilege to serve as a board member for such a great cooperative. I humbly ask for your vote and support, and vow to do my best to help continue the service and growth of this fine company. If elected, I will work for all employee’s and members of Twin Lakes to continuously provide impeccable services to the company.
1 Person Dead 2 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a brutal multi-vehicle wreck occurred on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that the incident involved a tractor-trailer and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Overton County News
Ride to the Sky set for September
The annual Ride to the Sky is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10. The cycling event will include 10 mile, 36 mile, 62 mile and 100-mile route options. After completing a route, cyclists will enjoy lunch and local craft brews. Proceeds from the event benefit Carmen’s Fund free CPR education program.
thunderboltradio.com
Two officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee
A West Tennessee THP officer and a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy were killed Tuesday afternoon in a helicopter crash on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee. In a press conference Tuesday night, THP officials confirmed that one of their troopers, Sergeant Lee Russell, of McKenzie, and Marion County Sheriff’s Investigator Matt Blansett died in the crash.
Overton County News
Pigg’s Processing receives AEF Award
Governor Bill Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. are announcing 15 businesses will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund (AEF) awards. “This incentive program doesn’t just benefit the agricultural and forestry businesses that take part,” Commissioner Hatcher said. “We are proud to see that the AEF...
wutc.org
Going Up The Country: The Fall Fair Heads To The Farm
This fall, the Hamilton County Fair moves from Hixson to the McDonald Farm in Sale Creek. Late last year, the county purchased the farm, which will host the fair on October 1st and 2nd. Barry Courter is a reporter and columnist for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Crossville man missing for nearly 3 weeks
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a man missing form Crossville since early August.
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County
At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 24 near the Smyrna area early Tuesday morning.
