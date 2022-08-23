The following information written about a notorious Confederate guerrilla named Champ Ferguson is taken from a Jamestown newspaper article that appeared on February 13, 1975. Ferguson’s name, along with that of Tinker Dave Beaty, is pretty well known in this area in connection with many unnecessary killings that took place during the Civil War. Information about Ferguson’s early life says that he was the oldest of ten children. Like his father, he became a farmer, and had a reputation for violence even before the war. Here is the story from the Jamestown paper:

