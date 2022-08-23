Read full article on original website
Related
Overton County News
LA Golf team competes in multiple matches
Livingston Academy golf has had its ups and downs so far this season with some mid-field places, some rain shortened events, and a couple good individual scoring. In early August, Livingston Academy took 7th place in a field of nine teams at Golf Capital Classic at Lake Tansi in Crossville. A team total of 373 put them in scoring range with Bryson Fletcher shooting a fine 79 on a tough layout. Tayshawn Hayes posted a 93, and Rex Lowery came in with a 94.
Overton County News
Zane Moseley continues winning streak
Zane Moseley continued his winning streak to two by winning the Fair Week Open NRA precision match held at Bend of the River. He shot the respectable score of 2494-63X, according to Charlie Pardue, of Bend of the River. “This was a 92% average on all targets,” Pardue stated.
Overton County News
Jr. Cats take 22-0 loss to Algood Redskins
Will White isn’t the biggest player on the Overton County Junior Wildcats team, and he’s not the smallest either. Somewhere in between large and small, White fits right in, but the hard running fullback does everything he can with his size to have fun. “I love playing football,”...
Overton County News
Upper Cumberland Small Ruminant Conference to be held
Interested in learning more about sheep and goat production? If so, Overton Extension along with the Upper Cumberland Extension team is conducting the annual Upper Cumberland Small Ruminant Conference Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. This year’s conference will be held in two locations. The first day’s class September...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Overton County News
Stories From the Past - The Notorious Champ Ferguson
The following information written about a notorious Confederate guerrilla named Champ Ferguson is taken from a Jamestown newspaper article that appeared on February 13, 1975. Ferguson’s name, along with that of Tinker Dave Beaty, is pretty well known in this area in connection with many unnecessary killings that took place during the Civil War. Information about Ferguson’s early life says that he was the oldest of ten children. Like his father, he became a farmer, and had a reputation for violence even before the war. Here is the story from the Jamestown paper:
Overton County News
James “Punky” Locke
Funeral services for Mr. James "Punky" Locke, age 80, of Livingston will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 24th from the Speck Funeral Chapel. Bro. John Copeland will officiate. Burial to follow in the Overton County Memorial Gardens, with Military Honors provided at graveside by the Overton County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will welcome friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Overton County News
Mary Frances Matthews Fleming
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Frances Matthews Fleming, age 86, of the Oakley Allons Community, will be conducted 11 a.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022, from the chapel of Speck Funeral Home. Bro. Alan Judd and Bro. Buddy Johnson will officiate. Burial to follow in the Overton County Memorial Gardens. The family will welcome friends on Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at Speck Funeral Home.
Overton County News
Vickie Vaughn-Smith
Vickie Vaughn-Smith, age 61 of Alpine, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the St. Thomas West. She was born September 13, 1960 in Aberdeen, MS. She was an accountant. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown with Bro. David Beaty and Bro. John Rexroat officiating. Burial followed in the Vaughn Family Cemetery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Overton County News
Fall Gardeners’ Festival scheduled for Aug. 30
Gardening throughout the different seasons is important for many home gardeners, and the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is excited to provide information throughout the year to make gardening a success. The annual Fall Gardeners’ Festival, hosted at the Plateau AgResearch and Education Center in Crossville, Tennessee, is scheduled for August 30, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT. This in-person event gives gardeners the opportunity to receive valuable information to help their gardens flourish.
Overton County News
Dale Hollow State Park Marina earns Clean Marina Award
Dale Hollow State Park Marina was presented a “Clean Marina” certification flag by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District during a ceremony held at the marina in Burkesville, KY, on Saturday, Aug. 6. Dale Hollow State Park Marina signed their pledge on July 22, 2021. They had...
Overton County News
Ride to the Sky set for September
The annual Ride to the Sky is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10. The cycling event will include 10 mile, 36 mile, 62 mile and 100-mile route options. After completing a route, cyclists will enjoy lunch and local craft brews. Proceeds from the event benefit Carmen’s Fund free CPR education program.
Must-see: Tennessee photographer’s Olive Garden engagement shoot goes viral
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Can’t afford to travel to a Tuscan villa for your engagement shoot? One photographer found a way to add some Italian flair to her clients’ snapshots without leaving Middle Tennessee. According to WZTV and BuzzFeed, Hunter Lashea Photography owner Shea Cravens recently suggested an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tntech.edu
PerkSpot: Tennessee Empoyment Discount Program
As a eligible member of Partners for Health, you qualify to take advantage of exclusive discounts from more than 900 merchants. We hope you enjoy the cost-saving and special benefit offerings that merchants have made available, just for you!. Start by signing up or logging in at teamtn.pearkspot.com and access...
Overton County News
Civic and Garden Club holds meeting
The Livingston Civic and Garden Club met on Monday, Aug. 15th at th Overton County Health and Rehab Center. Club President Tammy Mansell called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. Mansell introduced Jennifer Bouldin, the Center administrator. A presentation on the rehabilitation of the facility and a tour of The Cottages were highlights of the program. Plans for the celebration of women winning the right to vote on August 20th were finalized. Delicious refreshments were served by the Center. New member, Patsy Glasscock, was welcomed to the club. The next meeting will be Monday, Sept. 19th at the O.C. Library at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in joining the club can contact Sarah Hogue at 823-1849 or Robbie Melton at 445-5524.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lebanon (Lebanon, TN)
According to the Lebanon Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred near the fairgrounds on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash occurred on Sparta Pike and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
WSMV
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
newstalk941.com
Highlands Residential To Have Special Called Meeting Friday
Highlands Residential Services ready to begin construction of Cookeville’s new Hickory Valley development. Director of Operations Chris Cassetty said the board will discuss a resolution at a special call meeting Friday. “There are some very specific legal resolutions, wording that has to be passed for the tax credit syndication...
newstalk941.com
Putnam’s Hawkins Crawford Road Closed To Truck Traffic
Putnam County’s Hawkins Crawford Road is closed to truck traffic until further notice. Road Supervisor Randy Jones said the influx of trucks going to the Academy Sports Distribution center has created safety concerns. “It keeps our stop signs torn down there, it’s a narrow turn from Highway 70 onto...
Overton County News
UC SHIP to host free welcome to Medicare classes
Upper Cumberland SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) is conducting a series of free welcome to Medicare classesx this month on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Millard Oakley Library located at 107 E Main Street in Livingston as well as on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Upper Cumberland Development District office located at 1104 England Drive in Cookeville.
WBBJ
TBI investigation leads to arrest of Jackson County man
JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. — TBI investigation leads to indictment and arrest of Jackson Co. resident. According to information received from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, special fire agents with the organization conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of one Jackson County man. Fire investigators responded to a...
Comments / 0