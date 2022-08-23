The Livingston Civic and Garden Club met on Monday, Aug. 15th at th Overton County Health and Rehab Center. Club President Tammy Mansell called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. Mansell introduced Jennifer Bouldin, the Center administrator. A presentation on the rehabilitation of the facility and a tour of The Cottages were highlights of the program. Plans for the celebration of women winning the right to vote on August 20th were finalized. Delicious refreshments were served by the Center. New member, Patsy Glasscock, was welcomed to the club. The next meeting will be Monday, Sept. 19th at the O.C. Library at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in joining the club can contact Sarah Hogue at 823-1849 or Robbie Melton at 445-5524.

LIVINGSTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO