We all need light in our lives, from the pendant lamps that light up spaces to the desk lamps that let us study or work in dark environments. Of course, we don’t always need kinds of lighting fixtures all the time, and it would probably be a financial and material waste if we bought all sorts of lamps but end up not using them often. For these circumstances, a lamp that can serve different functions in different circumstances would be ideal. Such a multi-functional accessory doesn’t need to be complicated or sophisticated, as shown by this rechargeable and modular table lamp that can split into two when you need to carry your light around with you.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO