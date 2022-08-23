Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
This handheld sewing machine changes thread color to match fabric for those unexpected button stitching tasks
Being bachelors, how often do we find ourselves perplexed over a loose shirt button or trying to match the color of available thread with that of the cloth fabric? Instances when time is of the essence and going out with a broken shirt button is out of the question. Even if one has no time constraints, more often than not, the local tailor is the one we all look forward to.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 flat-pack designs that are super easy to carry + assemble
Flat-packed designs are really quite intriguing! They’re portable, easy to put together and occupy minimum space. And, this innovative technology is now being introduced to almost all kinds of product designs! From foldable chairs to pet houses, there’s nothing that cannot be flat-packed. These designs, not only rate high on space efficiency, but also eliminate the usage of heavier space-consuming designs. They are definitely functionally and ergonomically beneficial, but they also possess minimal and clean aesthetics, that allow them to harmoniously blend with any living space. Flat-packed designs are extremely easy to move around from one place to another – without having to do any heavy lifting and carrying.
The Airy Bob Is Like Your Own Personal Wind Machine in a Haircut
Get yourself a good haircut and you can chill it on the styling as the shape will do the heavy lifting. A prime example? The airy bob—so named because the skillful layering and shaping makes for a cut so light, voluminous, and breezy, that it defies gravity. Despite what...
15 portable door locks for adding an extra layer of security on your next trip
If you’re planning a vacation and hoping to feel as secure as possible, the best travel door locks can help you do just that. Here are 15 solid options to consider ahead of your next trip.
yankodesign.com
This foldable + deployable canopy for mobility scooters was designed to protect you from the rain
Mobility scooters have become pretty popular in the countryside these days! They’re pretty easy and effortless to zip around in, and not to mention much simpler to manage hence reducing the risk of injury from over-excursion. They make completing your everyday errands fun and swift! But one feature that most of these nifty scooters miss is – integrated rain protection. And, this is where Scooterpac steps in. The Scooterpac is a retrofittable and deployable rain canopy designed especially for mobility scooters.
motor1.com
Smart Car gets overlanding conversion with roof tent, stove, and sink
This heavily modified Smart Fortwo might be the world's tiniest overlander. The video above shows the pint-sized off-roader on a camping trip. The clip below chronicles the build from a stock vehicle into this rugged machine. One of the Smart's interesting features is that its plastic body panels are easily...
This Eclectic, Art-Filled Buenos Aires Apartment Doesn’t Need a Sofa to Feel Like Home
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Paper artist Diego Martinez has been living in his Buenos Aires rental for six years, and the 600-square-foot space serves as his art studio, chill space, and office — all at once. When he found the listing for this apartment on a real estate site, he knew that despite its small size, he would be able to make a home of it thanks to the view and all the natural light it gets.
yankodesign.com
Mikono modular table light has an innovative design to lets you carry it around
We all need light in our lives, from the pendant lamps that light up spaces to the desk lamps that let us study or work in dark environments. Of course, we don’t always need kinds of lighting fixtures all the time, and it would probably be a financial and material waste if we bought all sorts of lamps but end up not using them often. For these circumstances, a lamp that can serve different functions in different circumstances would be ideal. Such a multi-functional accessory doesn’t need to be complicated or sophisticated, as shown by this rechargeable and modular table lamp that can split into two when you need to carry your light around with you.
Light Up Your Home Office with This LED 2-in-1 Lamp
It gives your home office complete customization.
hypebeast.com
CODE41 Mecascape Is The Mechanical Clock You Can Pocket
Swiss brand CODE41 is working on an ultra-thin skeletonized desk clock/pocket watch that is light enough to fit in a jacket pocket. CODE41’s founder, Claudio d’Amore, came up with the concept in 2009 while working as a watch designer, eventually coming back to it last year. The Mecascape’s ongoing development is now being guided by the brand’s own community of supporters and fans, with polls being taken on design choices and color schemes.
yankodesign.com
It’s 2022 and motion-sensing smart lights should be in every home
The humble light switch has stuck around for centuries now. It’s time to upgrade to something more cutting-edge. Meet Giangle, a series of motion and infrared-sensing lights that just know when to smartly turn on and off. Designed to be used both inside as well as outside the house, the Giangle series of lights are purpose-built for every scenario. They’re detachable, switch on/off autonomously, and even have unique features like solar charging, time-keeping, and even ultrasonic mosquito-repelling… because why stop at just ditching the switch, eh?!
The best leather camera bags: luxury for your photo kit in leather and canvas
Protect your camera and accessories in style with one of the best leather camera bags.
Golf.com
This handy portable practice mat will help you fine-tune your short game
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
yankodesign.com
The Winding side table doubles up as a stool and features an interesting ‘nose’
If you’ve ever even remotely spent time in the design world on Instagram, then you’ve for sure come across Deniz Aktay. His simple, minimal, yet genius furniture pieces have slowly but surely taken the IG world by storm. The success of his designs lies in the fact that they’re oh so simple, elegant, and yet packed with massive functionality. The simplicity will almost make you wonder ‘Why didn’t I think of this?’, but unfortunately for us and luckily for Aktay, no one else can conjure these designs up except him. He’s created wonders – from a unique bookshelf that functions as a side table to a coffee table design with intriguing layers. And, we’re currently drooling over the Winding side table.
The best travel pillow of 2022
CNN Underscored spent weeks testing 12 of the most popular and highest-rated travel pillows on the market. And while many of the pillows we tested had their merits, there were two clear winners.
tatler.com
How to get your feet yacht ready
The right shoe can disguise all manner of foot sins, cracked heels can be cleverly concealed by a pump or strategically placed strap and unmanicured toenails can be disguised behind an espadrille or closed-toe sandal, however when aboard a boat and shoes have been confiscated, there is nowhere to hide.
DL1961 Combines Circularity and Workwear in New Men’s Capsule
Recover recycled cotton is a key ingredient in DL1961’s new capsule collection for men, Reform. Based on “everyday functionality” and utilitarian details, the collection offers three jeans and four tops, each made with at least 20 percent Recover as well as waterless laser and ozone technologies and solar power. DL1961 introduced its first jeans collection made with Recover in February. The brand’s vertically integrated manufacturing was key in its adoption of fiber. In May 2021, its manufacturer Artistic Denim Mills Ltd. (ADM) forged a strategic partnership to use Recover’s certified and traceable recycled cotton in fabric collections. The multi-year deal enables ADM...
inputmag.com
These 3D-printed boots mold to your feet without laces
Shoes aren’t one-size-fits-all, but German brand WertellOberfell thinks they could be. Using 3D printing, the company has devised a pair of laceless shoes that naturally adapts to the wearer’s foot. The design concept for the Auxetic Wear shoes builds off the principles of auxetics, or objects with a...
architizer.com
Coastal Curves: 7 Bendy Beachside Homes With Smooth, Swooping Structures
Browse the Architizer Jobs Board and apply for architecture and design positions at some of the world's best firms. Click here to sign up for our Jobs Newsletter. Beachside homes are the ideal place for relaxation. Their convenient placement at a safe distance from the city helps assuage the stress of long workdays, especially with many lazy hours by the water. Architects sometimes reflect this leisurely ethos with a more ‘relaxed’ style of beach house design. Taking advantage of the lack of limitations set by the natural surroundings, these homes reject the rigidity (and oftentimes boxy) design of the urban environment in favor of more free-flowing curved and circular structures.
thespruce.com
Can You Have an Above-Ground Fiberglass Pool?
An above-ground fiberglass pool, which is a pool shell reinforced by fiberglass, might seem like a great option for elongating the lifespan of an above-ground swimming oasis, but you'll need to think twice before committing to this plan. Fiberglass pools are a unique alternative to the standard metal above-ground pool....
