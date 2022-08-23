The Midpen Media Center has a new face leading the Palo Alto-based organization as it works on a new long-term strategy for its local programming. At a special July 20 meeting, the board of directors named Charles “Chuck” Alley as its interim executive director by a unanimous vote. Alley, who’s serving in the role as a volunteer, is a former Midpen Media employee and co-founder of the MC Sports Youth program, which introduces children to sports broadcasting.

