Pleasanton, CA

calmatters.network

Downtown Streets Enterprises creates paying gigs for homeless clients

A rapidly growing work program under the auspices of the Downtown Streets Team is creating full-time, paying transitional jobs for its formerly unhoused clients, often leading to permanent employment. The venture, Streets Team Enterprises, is going well beyond its foundational model of the Downtown Streets Team. The nonprofit, which started...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Midpen Media Center changes leadership

The Midpen Media Center has a new face leading the Palo Alto-based organization as it works on a new long-term strategy for its local programming. At a special July 20 meeting, the board of directors named Charles “Chuck” Alley as its interim executive director by a unanimous vote. Alley, who’s serving in the role as a volunteer, is a former Midpen Media employee and co-founder of the MC Sports Youth program, which introduces children to sports broadcasting.
PALO ALTO, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo targets private property owners to remove homeless people

VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo is suing a property owner to remove people experiencing homelessness from an encampment, one of several similar legal fights the city has escalated to remove people living on private property. The lawsuit, which has not yet been accepted in Solano County Superior Court,...
VALLEJO, CA
calmatters.network

Gianocaro: Respect, protect and pay education workers

The Santa Clara County Office of Education laid off over 60 special education paraeducators, a position primarily held by women, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Management’s decision leaves classrooms short-staffed nearly a year and a half after we returned to in-person instruction. Students—deprived of employees desperately needed to conduct instruction—yell,...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Valley Water discusses drought solutions during water summit

The Santa Clara Valley Water District hosted a summit Friday morning in Santa Clara, bringing together elected officials and organizations across the Bay Area to discuss solutions to statewide water problems as California experiences its third consecutive year of a severe drought emergency. Water Summit 2022 focused on both short-...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
kiiky.com

10 Best Community College In San Jose | 2022

Within the city limits of San Jose, there are two community colleges and 23 community colleges within a 50-mile radius. If you want to go to a comprehensive school, the City College of San Francisco is the place to go. City College of San Francisco is the most affordable in-state community college tuition in the San Jose area.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Breaking news: Louie booted from ballot

San Francisco Board of Supervisors Candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot. City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday that Louie failed to prove that she lived in District 4, which includes the Outer Sunset, at least 30 days before declaring her candidacy. “I appreciate that determining whether a candidate meets the legal requirements to be on the ballot is a weighty decision,” Chiu wrote in a statement....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

