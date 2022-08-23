Read full article on original website
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner tours her new home for the first time
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Our St. Jude Home Giveaway winner finally got the chance to see her new home Saturday morning. Lynn Skinner won the home on Wednesday and has been elated to get in and look around at what she won. "I feel like I'm in a fever...
The Academy Center of the Arts announces 2022 Holiday events
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Academy Center of the Arts announced its 2022 Holiday show lineup and events. The center said they are calling their holiday season promotion "Sleigh Bells in the Summer". Events include:. "Holiday Maker's Market 2022"- November 25-26 in the Warehouse Theatre at 4:00 p.m. through...
Roanoke Comedy Fest returns to the Star City for second year
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Alternative Arts Inc. said the second annual Roanoke Comedy Fest, a multi-day, multi-venue celebration of live comedy is returning to the Star City. This year’s lineup includes three national and regional headliners performing in some of the area’s premiere venues, with additional programming yet to be announced.
Enjoy Your Golden Years with Our Lady of the Valley Retirement Community
Enjoy the mountain views, fabulous food, modern amenities, and caring professionals in Our Lady of the Valley, a senior living community. Emily paid a visit to this Roanoke community to learn more.
Fire on Fifth Street burns part of a well-known Hill City landmark
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Early Saturday morning, just before 5 a.m., a structure on Fifth Street in Lynchburg was engulfed in flames. It's a very well-known spot here in the city, one that people are easily able to recognize. Hundreds of signs lining both sides of that part of Fifth Street.
Salem Red Sox announces the annual hockey night event details
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Red Sox announced details for the Annual Hockey night. The Salem Red Sox, the low-A- Affiliate of the Boston Red Sox has partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia and Farm Bureau Bank to host its annual Hockey night game.
Intercept Health hosting free family portraits for foster parent awareness campaign
(WSET) — Intercept Health has launched a foster care awareness campaign called "No Perfect Families". They said the campaign highlights the need for foster families in Virginia while explaining that love is the most important characteristic a foster family can offer a child. "We're sending a message loud and...
Picturesque Award-Winning Virginia Veterans Care Center Now Has More Services Available!
Great news for veterans and their spouses, the Virginia Veterans Care Center now has more services available to you! Emily visits their beautiful Roanoke community and learns more about this 5-star-rated group.
One-on-One Rehab Therapy Services Available at Westminster Canterbury
Feel like the old you with one-on-one care from physical therapists at Westminster Canterbury. Emily learns more about the award-winning services now available to the public.
Boonsboro holds slim lead in Central Virginia Hall of Fame golf tournament
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Day one of the two-day Central Virginia Golf Association's Hall of Fame tournament did little to decide a winner, setting up an exciting finish Sunday. Boonsboro Country Club finished with a combined team score of 495, one stroke better than Colonial Hills at 496. Marshall...
Virginia Western Community College renames business science building after Edwin Hall
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Western Community College's business science building is going to be renamed. The new name for this building is "Hall Family Center for Business Science" according to the college. Edwin C. Hall of Roanoke Virginia and his family were celebrated on Tuesday with a ceremony...
Firefly RISE project on track, will bring high-speed internet to Concord by 2023
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA. (WSET) — Firefly's RISE Project is on track to bring high-speed internet to the Concord Area by the spring of 2023. Campbell County partnered with twelve other Central Virginia counties to provide matching funds for the $79 million "Commonwealth of Virginia's Telecommunication Initiative Grant" from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).
58-year-old man dead after car overturns in Rockbridge Co.
ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 58-year-old man. Police said the crash happened Saturday at 10:10 p.m. on Spring Branch Road. Police said a 1996 Ford Explorer was traveling on Spring Branch Road when the vehicle...
The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department participated in water supply training
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department participated in water supply training. They said they participated in this training last week.
Students fail to receive P-EBT benefits on time due to VDSS delay: LCS
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, the release date for Summer P-EBT Benefits was set for Thursday, Aug. 25. All school-age children who attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision or were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021 - 2022 school year were expected to receive a one-time summer benefit of $391. According to VDSS, this funding was supposed to be deposited onto their previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT card.
Town of Bedford moving forward with construction of new police department facility
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — At Tuesday night's meeting, the Bedford Town Council approved moving forward with the proposed contract for a new Bedford Police Department Facility. Back in 2021, Wiley|Wilson conducted a needs assessment and concept design for a new Police Department building for the Town. The study determined that an approximately 20,000 square feet building would be needed to meet the present and future needs of the Police Department.
Teachers at G.W. Carver welcomed with signs of encouragement to start the school day
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Teachers and staff at G.W. Carver Elementary School were welcomed with an amazing sight to start their day on Thursday. Salem City Schools said that when the teachers, administrators, and staff arrived they saw a sea of signs. The district said they realized someone had...
Botetourt Co. road deemed 'impassable' by VDOT, impacts school bus route
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A road in Botetourt county was immediately closed until further notice following some extensive damage on Thursday night. The Virginia Department of Transportation shared a post on Facebook, concerning Highland Drive, near the intersection with Sanderson Road in the county. VDOT said this is...
Private student information shared with COVID-19 testing provider was accidental: LCS
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Schools shared information it never was supposed to with a COVID-19 testing provider, the district said. According to the school system, it was a genuine error and they are working to prevent this from happening again. But, at least one parent though still has concerns.
Roanoke police investigating shooting that killed one, injured another on 10th Street
ROANOKE, VA. (WSET) — Roanoke Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed and another injured in the Star City on Sunday. Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of 10th street NW around 2:45 a.m.
