Campbell County, VA

WSET

The Academy Center of the Arts announces 2022 Holiday events

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Academy Center of the Arts announced its 2022 Holiday show lineup and events. The center said they are calling their holiday season promotion "Sleigh Bells in the Summer". Events include:. "Holiday Maker's Market 2022"- November 25-26 in the Warehouse Theatre at 4:00 p.m. through...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Roanoke Comedy Fest returns to the Star City for second year

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Alternative Arts Inc. said the second annual Roanoke Comedy Fest, a multi-day, multi-venue celebration of live comedy is returning to the Star City. This year’s lineup includes three national and regional headliners performing in some of the area’s premiere venues, with additional programming yet to be announced.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Fire on Fifth Street burns part of a well-known Hill City landmark

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Early Saturday morning, just before 5 a.m., a structure on Fifth Street in Lynchburg was engulfed in flames. It's a very well-known spot here in the city, one that people are easily able to recognize. Hundreds of signs lining both sides of that part of Fifth Street.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Salem Red Sox announces the annual hockey night event details

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Red Sox announced details for the Annual Hockey night. The Salem Red Sox, the low-A- Affiliate of the Boston Red Sox has partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia and Farm Bureau Bank to host its annual Hockey night game.
SALEM, VA
WSET

Firefly RISE project on track, will bring high-speed internet to Concord by 2023

CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA. (WSET) — Firefly's RISE Project is on track to bring high-speed internet to the Concord Area by the spring of 2023. Campbell County partnered with twelve other Central Virginia counties to provide matching funds for the $79 million "Commonwealth of Virginia's Telecommunication Initiative Grant" from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

58-year-old man dead after car overturns in Rockbridge Co.

ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 58-year-old man. Police said the crash happened Saturday at 10:10 p.m. on Spring Branch Road. Police said a 1996 Ford Explorer was traveling on Spring Branch Road when the vehicle...
LEXINGTON, VA
WSET

Students fail to receive P-EBT benefits on time due to VDSS delay: LCS

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, the release date for Summer P-EBT Benefits was set for Thursday, Aug. 25. All school-age children who attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision or were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021 - 2022 school year were expected to receive a one-time summer benefit of $391. According to VDSS, this funding was supposed to be deposited onto their previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT card.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Town of Bedford moving forward with construction of new police department facility

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — At Tuesday night's meeting, the Bedford Town Council approved moving forward with the proposed contract for a new Bedford Police Department Facility. Back in 2021, Wiley|Wilson conducted a needs assessment and concept design for a new Police Department building for the Town. The study determined that an approximately 20,000 square feet building would be needed to meet the present and future needs of the Police Department.
BEDFORD, VA

