Michigan State

Dogs dying of mystery illness in Michigan

More than 20 dogs have died after contracting an illness, but doctors are not sure what exactly the sickness is. The New York Times reported that the dogs died in Michigan and had symptoms that included vomiting and diarrhea. Most of the dogs that died were under the age of...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
10 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed (A Lot)

If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic dog that doesn’t shed, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the best dog breeds that don’t shed a lot! We’ll also touch on the benefits of keeping a dog that doesn’t shed, so you can decide if one of these pups is right for you.
These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data

If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
Can Dogs Eat Pork Bones?

When you finish up your pork chop, is it okay to give your dog the bone? The answer is no. A pork bone actually might be dangerous for your dog to consume. Pork bones, whether raw or cooked, are likely to splinter and crack when your dog chews on them. Your dog might attempt to swallow small pieces of the pork bone, which could lead to choking, intestinal blockages, or damage to the esophagus or intestines. All of these conditions are extremely dangerous.
What is the FVRCP vaccine for cats? Vet's guide to uses and side effects

The FVRCP vaccine for cats is one of two core vaccines that is recommended for every single pet cat, regardless of their lifestyle. (Rabies is the other core feline vaccine.) Why is FVRCP regarded as one of the most essential cat and kitten vaccinations?Because it protects against three common viral illnesses that can have significant health impacts on unvaccinated cats.
Meet the Pilots Flying Dogs to Their New Homes

Shelters around the country are struggling. While some states can’t keep up with demand, others are euthanizing dogs due to a lack of space. Fortunately, a new solution is beginning to take flight: volunteer pilots who fly dogs to shelters with space. A Growing Dilemma Right now, animal rescue shelters are overwhelmed with dogs being […] The post Meet the Pilots Flying Dogs to Their New Homes appeared first on DogTime.
Getting a fractious cat to the vet

Q: My husband and I have three cats. One of them I trapped when we were going through home renovations. That cat has always been somewhat feral. I had him neutered and vaccinated a few years ago when I took him in, but he has never really warmed up to being handled. Despite that he is a sweet cat. As a result, his vaccines are overdue, and he recently developed a badly ingrown nail on his right front foot that I can see causes him pain.
This Dog Is Being Raised by Sheep To Be Their Guardian

We’re familiar with herding dogs, but have you heard of livestock guardian dogs? This adorable video posted on Twitter shows a young puppy roaming with a flock of sheep, bonding with them as he prepares to become their livestock guardian. Herding Dogs vs. Livestock Guardians According to the American Kennel Club, livestock guardian dogs are […] The post This Dog Is Being Raised by Sheep To Be Their Guardian appeared first on DogTime.
