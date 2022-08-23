Read full article on original website
Dog owners are warned to ‘keep your dogs at home’ after dozens – mostly puppies – die of a mystery illness that has left vets puzzled
A mystery illness is killing dozens of dogs across the US, mostly of them under the age of two. The illness, concentrated in Otsego County in northern Michigan, has killed at least 20 dogs in the US. The disease particularly affects puppies, causing bloody diarrhea and vomiting. Dogs die within...
Dozens of puppies in Michigan are dying from a mysterious disease that officials say resembles a fatal virus with no cure
Officials said the illness seemed similar to the highly infectious parvovirus, and that they are working to identify it.
Dogs dying of mystery illness in Michigan
More than 20 dogs have died after contracting an illness, but doctors are not sure what exactly the sickness is. The New York Times reported that the dogs died in Michigan and had symptoms that included vomiting and diarrhea. Most of the dogs that died were under the age of...
